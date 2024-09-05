NANC: Invest Like A Democratic Congress Member

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • The Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic ETF allows retail investors to mimic Democratic Congress members' trades, leveraging their insider knowledge for potential gains.
  • The ETF's portfolio is built using STOCK Act filings, with holdings weighted based on the trading activity of Democratic Congress members.
  • NANC has outperformed the S&P 500 since its February 2023 IPO, driven by a technology-heavy portfolio, but allocations can change based on congressional trading patterns.
  • The primary risk is potential legislation banning lawmakers from trading stocks, which could undermine the ETF's strategy of capitalizing on insider knowledge.
Maryland, Annapolis, State House interior

Walter Bibikow/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

The Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic ETF (BATS:NANC) is an equity exchange-traded fund. The vehicle represents a play on words stemming from the American politician Nancy Pelosi, who has held many positions in the government throughout the years. Unlike corporate employees, U.S. representatives can

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________https://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

