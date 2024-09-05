Walter Bibikow/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic ETF (BATS:NANC) is an equity exchange-traded fund. The vehicle represents a play on words stemming from the American politician Nancy Pelosi, who has held many positions in the government throughout the years. Unlike corporate employees, U.S. representatives can actively trade their portfolios, even when they might be in possession of material insider information due to their roles on various government committees.

Nancy Pelosi came to be known for her uncanny trading acumen and her ability to have a net worth of close to $250 million while on a government salary. As more individuals started following her trades given the 'Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act' requirements, an ETF was set up by the analytics firm Unusual Whales in order to permit retail investors to systematically follow congressional democratic trading patterns:

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic ETF invests in equity securities purchased or sold by Democratic members of Congress and their spouses. Investments by members of Congress and their spouses must be disclosed pursuant to the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. STOCK Act filings are filed with either the Senate Office of Public Records or the Clerk of the House of Representatives and made available online pursuant to the Ethics in Government Act “EIGA”, as amended. The fund will not consider investments by any U.S. Congressperson who is not registered as a member of the Democratic Party, or their spouse.

In this article, we are going to have a closer look at NANC, its build and structuring, and articulate our base case usage for this name from the viewpoint of a retail investor.

When insider trading is legal

Let us first take a look at the classic definition of insider trading:

An insider is someone with either access to valuable non-public information about a corporation or ownership of stock equaling more than 10% of a firm's equity. Insiders are legally permitted to buy and sell shares of the firm and any subsidiaries that employ them. However, these transactions must be properly registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and are done with advance filings.

In the public domain we find news around individuals employed by a corporation or external lawyers who find out about an impending merger or acquisition and trade on that material insider information. These types of trades are illegal, and said individuals end up being prosecuted for gaining an unfair advantage via this insider information.

Due to the current legislative framework, the insider trading rules are different when applied to congress and senate members. Even if said individuals work on certain committees that can affect policy and thus are in possession of material insider information, they can still engage in capital markets transactions:

NY Times Headline (NY Times)

This status quo has prompted many retail investors to try and copy the actions of the most successful politicians in order to generate gains from this 'second hand' insider information. NANC has been set up as a systematic way to profit from what Democratic congressional members are doing.

What does the fund actually do?

The fund uses the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act filings in order to build a portfolio that mirrors what democratic congressmen and women are buying:

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in a portfolio of between 100 to 200 holdings. However, the number and size of positions held by the Fund will vary based on the number of positions traded by Democratic U.S. Congresspeople. Individual holdings will be weighted based on the level of reported trading in a security by Democratic U.S. Congresspeople. Securities with large purchases, recurring purchases and purchases from multiple Democratic U.S. Congresspeople will be overweighted. Securities with small purchases, recent sales and one-off trades by Democratic U.S. Congresspeople will be excluded or underweighted. The Adviser may exclude positions that are traded by Democratic U.S. Congresspeople at its discretion.

A retail investor needs to understand a number of composition factors issues associated with this strategy:

this is not a systematic strategy, but one that contains a significant amount of discretion by the adviser

there is a 30-day lag in the STOCK act in terms of reporting. Thus the ETF might purchase names where a significant market move has already occurred

the methodology relies on overweighting 'consensus' names rather than the trades of a single congressman or woman

the portfolio is dynamic, and thus can change as the trading patterns change

This ETF is not your typical Morningstar investment box style - while the fund is currently falling in the Large Cap - Growth box, that could change in the next few months if Democratic congress-members start purchasing small-cap value names:

Style Box (Morningstar)

As a retail investor, you are not buying into a style box but into the ability of members of congress to identify names and sectors which will benefit from geopolitical waves and factors. Currently, the ETF comes with a 44% turnover ratio.

Performance

NANC IPO-ed in February 2023, and has had an outstanding performance since, due to its technology tilt:

Data by YCharts

The fund has beaten the S&P 500 with a 48% return, while slightly trailing the Nasdaq which comes in at 58%. The fund is overweight technology at 41% of the portfolio, with Nvidia (NVDA) the top holding and representing close to 11% of the portfolio. In fact, the top 5 names are composed of members of the 'Magnificent 7', and represent 30% of the holdings.

While the current composition snapshot provides for a good explanation regarding the fund's outperformance, kindly keep in mind that allocations and top names can change at any time based on what the democratic congress cohort is actually trading.

Risk factors - legislative action

While the usual risk factors apply to this ETF, namely a hard landing and recession, we think the one aspect retail investors should be mostly focused on is legislative action. The 'success' of certain congress members in their capital markets endeavors has not gone unnoticed, with certain members of Congress introducing legislation throughout time in order to prevent trading in names where insider information could be delayed in certain divestiture actions:

The proposed legislation would bar lawmakers from buying stocks and other covered investments and prevent members from selling stocks 90 days after the bill is enacted, according to a background bill obtained by NBC News. Members' spouses and dependent children would also be banned from trading stocks starting in March 2027. Peters, the chair of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which first must approve the bill before any floor action, called the measure "a commonsense piece of legislation that helps maintain trust in this institution.”

The most recent legislative push is from July 2024, and the title presented by NBC News distills the basics very well:

Legislation (NBC)

Such initiatives have been presented in the past, but none were voted upon and enacted as legislation. However, this aspect is the most important one when considering this ETF. If such legislation is eventually passed, technically congress members will lose their 'edge', thus theoretically making their trading less efficient. NANC is all about profiting from Congress insider knowledge, so taking that away would dilute the ETF's reason to exist.

Conclusion

NANC is an equity ETF. The fund aims to replicate the investment actions of democratic congress members and is aptly tickerized as NANC, a play on words reminding us of Nancy Pelosi. The ETF has posted an outstanding result in the past year, being up over +25%. The fund's main holdings are represented by technology stocks, mirroring congress members' investments. The name represents an easy way to mimic what congress members are doing, and benefiting from their insider information. The main risk factor for this name is represented by outstanding legislation that aims to push a stock trading ban that would prevent lawmakers from profiting via insider knowledge. If you are a retail investor trying to mirror Nancy Pelosi's trades, this ETF might be a more attractive alternative rather than an active options approach.