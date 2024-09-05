AST SpaceMobile: Commercialization Has Started

Sep. 05, 2024 12:50 AM ETAST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) StockSPACE
Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
7.82K Followers

Summary

  • AST SpaceMobile has surged 940% since March, driven by progress towards commercialization and strategic partnerships with major telecom providers like Verizon and AT&T.
  • The company has achieved significant milestones, including the planned September launch of BW3 satellites, crucial for its space-based cellular broadband network.
  • Despite competition and potential delays, ASTS's technology offers unique advantages, such as direct-to-phone connectivity without additional hardware, making it valuable for remote areas.
  • With improved financials and revenue potential from beta testing and future contracts, ASTS deserves a higher valuation, though investors should be mindful of risks.

Searching for connection

Vasil Dimitrov/E+ via Getty Images

Since I last covered AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) in March this year, it has surged by 940% giving credence to my bullish thesis where I had emphasized how it would soon reach the commercialization phase, or

This article was written by

Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
7.82K Followers
As a tech-focused industry Research Analyst, my aim is to provide differentiated insights, whether it is for investing, trading, or informational reasons. For this purpose, I am not a classical equity researcher or fund manager, but, I come from the IT world.Thus, my research is often backed by analytics and I make frequent use of charts to support my position.I also invest, and thus, in this tumultuous market, I often look for strategies to preserve capital. As per my career history below, I have wide experience, initially as an implementer in virtualization and cloud, and I was subsequently a team leader and project lead, mostly working in telcos.I like to write around themes like automated supply chains, Generative AI, telcos Capex, the deflationary nature of software, semiconductors, etc and I am often contrarian. I have also covered biotechs.I have also been an entrepreneur in real estate ( a mediocre one), a business owner, and a farmer, and dedicate at least 5 hours per week to working on a non-profit basis. For this purpose, I help needy families by providing sponsored work and contributing peer reviews and opinions for enterprise tech.I have been investing for the last 25 years, initially in mutual or indexed funds before later opting for individual stocks. Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 downturn when I lost a lot due mostly to wrong advice. Since then I do my own research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News