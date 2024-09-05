Vasil Dimitrov/E+ via Getty Images

Since I last covered AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) in March this year, it has surged by 940% giving credence to my bullish thesis where I had emphasized how it would soon reach the commercialization phase, or become revenue-generating.

Looking at the price action, after soaring to $38.6 it had retrenched back to below $30 before recouping some of its losses to trade around $35.32 at the time of writing.

This thesis shows the upside should continue and for this purpose, I will mainly focus on the revenue potential while also highlighting the risks. I start by providing an update on the progress made on satellite development, together with the commercialization opportunities and financial position.

Explaining the Progress Behind the Stock Surge

After seven years spent working on various aspects of the technology including R&D, an important milestone was achieved on August 15 after confirmation that ASTS was on target for a satellite launch in September. For this to happen, progress has been accomplished, with the first five BW3s (BlueWalker 3s) satellites having been previously assembled in the company's manufacturing facilities in Texas. Then they were transported to Cape Canaveral for integration with the Falcon 9 launch vehicle owned by SpaceX (SPACE) with the next step being the launch.

This marks an important step in the commercialization process of the BW3s, which are the backbone of ASTS's space-based cellular broadband network as they enable smartphone users to access the internet using an ordinary smartphone, and largely explains the 38% surge enjoyed by the stock.

Furthermore, for a program that has cost over $1 billion, being continuously funded was key to advancement. Hence, following the publication of the second quarter of 2024 (Q2) results, the cash position has improved considerably to $287.6 million from $212.4 million in Q1. This includes $55 million of investment from Verizon's (VZ) partnership as part of a total commitment of $100 million.

In addition to Verizon which is a relative newcomer and joined in May, the company boasts strategic partnerships worth $306.5 million as of January this year with major telecom providers including AT&T (T), Vodafone (VOD), and Alphabet (GOOG) which by the way, also forms part of the communications industry.

The proceeds from these strategic investments and commercial commitments are intended to fund the expansion of its fleet of satellites, but six months earlier, its financial position was not so good as it had only $85.6 million of cash as highlighted by the red circle below, but things have improved as shown by the blue chart trending higher. The quarterly evolution of the debt and equity issuance for the past five quarters is also shown.

Thus, empowered by partnerships, the satellite play has now moved past the stage where the primary focus was how to fund its growth to one where the aim is to operationalize the business.

Looking at Operationalization and Competition

However, executing sustainably in satellite-based communications may not be easy due to the competition. To some extent, the technical and financial progress made up to now helps to quell concerns about the delays which was one of the major risks facing the endeavor as I had mentioned in my earlier piece. This also reduces the likelihood of the 40 MNOs (mobile network operators) throughout the world with whom it has signed MoUs (memorandum of understanding) turning to the competition.

One of them is Lynk Global which also uses cellular-based connectivity to develop satellite-to-phone connectivity and whose board of directors have each approved a merger with Slam Corp, which is expected to close in the second half and will provide the company with additional capital for its expansion. Similarly to ASTS, it also boasts partnerships with 40-plus MNOs to expand its market presence and launched two more satellites dubbed as "cell phone towers in space" in March and has bagged contracts with the U.S. government as well.

Therefore, there is competition but, looking across the industry, this is a vast market covering more than 2 billion potential subscribers, consisting firstly of those deprived of terrestrial network coverage like cell towers (1.9 billion) and secondly, those (130 million) facing connectivity issues and inadequate terrestrial cellular infrastructure.

Moreover, satellite-internet-to-phone or getting 4G signals directly on one's smartphone means there is no need for a purpose-built antenna or modem as intermediaries like when using Starlink (STRLK). Moreover, ASTS's technology should be particularly useful in remote regions where the cost of building ground-based infrastructure is prohibitively expensive, explaining the interest of MNOs like AT&T. Tellingly, the cost of building terrestrial infrastructure can be much higher than space-based communications, up to 9.5 times in regions like the Philippines consisting of many islands.

Thinking aloud, putting BW3s in orbit is like setting up cell towers in space for relaying 4G signals from the MNO to the smartphone user, especially when located in rural or remote areas with limited coverage also useful for disaster situations where tower masts have been destroyed.

Looking further, during the testing phase, the signal beamed to the phone bore a speed of 14 Mbps, which is not necessarily the superfast 10 Gbps provided by 5G but is strong enough for internet broadband services like streaming and gaming. In this regard, it is the speed factor that differentiates ASTS from incumbents like Iridium (IRDM) and Globalstar (GSAT) which cater mostly to lower-speed satellite messaging and emergency services, either through satellite phones or now using smartphones.

Deserves to be Valued better when Considering Sales Opportunities

Therefore, equipped with a technology that can do much more than terrestrial-based cellular, while spending relatively less, ASTS deserves better. In this respect, I last valued the stock based on the price-to-book ratio since it had not yet generated sales. Well, things have changed since then and it has been able to generate some initial revenues from a major contractor working for the government.

Now, this is still a relatively small amount and was based on achieving certain ground and in-orbit test (through the BW3 prototype already deployed in space on September 2022) milestones but still highlights progress. Thus, the income statement bears revenues of $0.5 million and $0.9 million for the first and second quarters of this year, related to the February contract but, as per the management, more should follow with related sales opportunities still being finalized. These could take the form of "larger signed contract awards” over time.

To get a feel of market expectations, the trailing P/S is 2,294.38x which may seem on the high side. However, considering the market cap of $7.99 billion, this leads to expected revenues of 7.99/2,294.38 or $3.48 million as tabled below. Well, this is entirely possible in light of the strategic partnerships with AT&T and Verizon as the plan is to start generating sales with 5,600 beta test user accounts after a few months of in-orbit service activations.

Now, based on only half of Starlink’s yearly subscription fees of $1,440 ($120/month) since these will be in the beta testing phase, these 5,600 accounts could potentially generate $4.03 million, or more than the $3.48 million expected. Also, contrary to Elon Musk's company, subscribers do not need to buy additional equipment like satellite dishes. This means ASTS deserves better, and by incrementing its price by a factor of 4.03/3.58, I obtained a target of $40.81 based on the current share price of $35.32.

This represents a 15.7% upside, or about the same percentage it surged when Verizon committed $100 million to the satellite-to-phone pact but investors should be aware of the risks.

Risks and a longer-term Outlook

Thus, in addition to the competitive risks I mentioned earlier, placement in orbit must be done on time to avoid service availability delays, making it harder for ASTS to obtain revenues of $4.03 million by the end of this year. For this purpose, the Falcon 9 has an impressive track record of 376 successes out of 379 launches, or 99.2% success rate from June 2010 to August 31.

Next, for the satellite to be able to beam such a powerful signal to Earth, the BW3 has been equipped with a large phased array antenna which covers a total surface area of 64 sq meters. Now, it will be important to remain tuned as to how it is deployed, and also for the testing, important to pick up any flaw committed at the manufacturing phase.

Therefore, there may be delays that tend not to be well-digested by the market in cases when expectations are very high as the stock's P/S trades well above the Communication Services sector. This can lead to abrupt price fluctuations and is the reason why the 15.7% upside appears reasonable as it considers the stock's potential while at the same time factoring the risks.

Now, in case of delays, a longer-term outlook can be envisaged.

This involves ASTS obtaining a $25 cut per subscriber plan from other carriers in the eventuality of the MoUs that have been signed materializing into partnerships. Considering just 10 million subscribers out of the 2 billion possible, this means revenues of $250 million (25 x 10) annually by the end of 2025, which further justifies the bullish position.

Finally, space-based communications is an industry where investors should be prepared to stomach risks. To this end, ASTS's technology has been validated both by its manufacturing capability, testing, and federal contracts. On top, two of America's largest MNOs have joined its satellite-to-phone pact showing confidence in BlueWalker versus the competition. From this point onwards, it is basically about how the company executes, and, according to the latest update by Seeking Alpha News, the launch has been confirmed for September 12, resulting in the shares soaring by more than 18%.