Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) (NEOE:SMCI:CA), a leading provider of liquid-cooled server hardware and AI infrastructure, fell sharply last week after a research firm issued a short report, which followed an announcement detailing that Supermicro would not be able to file its 10-K on time for the fiscal year, ending on June 30, 2024.

Additional time is needed for SMCI's management to complete its assessment of the design and operating effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting as of June 30, 2024. (Seeking Alpha)

In addition, the stock was also dragged down by another major AI infrastructure provider, NVIDIA (NVDA), which, despite beating both revenue and earnings per share estimates after the release of second-quarter results, was still trading lower due to uncertainty about the sustainability of revenue in the future. We believe that the increasing uncertainty about the future sustainability of margins, along with recent concerns about a delay in filing reports and a possible overbuilding of AI infrastructure, warrant a sharp discount to SMCI's valuation, and therefore we currently maintain the stock at a "Sell" rating.

Some Concerns

First, in analyzing Supermicro, we have spotted a very noticeable divergence between cash flow metrics and operating income which deserves some attention, with cash flow from operations amounting to -$2.48BN, while operating income has remained positive at $1.27BN for the last 12 months. This difference is largely due to changes in net working capital, as inventories and accounts receivable have skyrocketed, while deferred revenue and accounts payable are down as a percentage of revenue.

SMCI Q4 Earnings Release

In short, it appears that SMCI is stockpiling inventory as revenue is scaling and is extending more credit to customers. In addition to rapidly growing accounts receivable, we also see higher inventory levels as a risk in a scenario in which demand for AI chips would unexpectedly decline, leading to less demand for SMCI's products and ultimately leading to a severe inventory glut/build-up that puts significant pressure on margins.

This is also quite visible in the cash conversion cycle, which is a metric that according to Investopedia "expresses how many days the company takes to convert the cash spent on inventory back into cash from selling its product or service." In general, a shorter cash conversion cycle is better, since companies generally don't want cash tied up for long periods of time in accounts receivable or inventory. In SMCI's case, the cash conversion cycle has lengthened from 79.18 days in 2019 to now being 103.32 days.

TIKR

Another concern we found in reading SMCI's latest SEC filing is the fact that both accounts receivable and sales are very concentrated with a few key customers. According to the filing, one customer accounted for 21.2% of net sales and another accounted for 16.8% in the first three months ending 2024. When 38% of net sales are spread across 2 customers, which are likely Hyperscalers, we feel there is reason for caution. There was also a concentration in accounts receivable, which represents a concentration of credit risk for the company:

Customer A accounted for 27.9%, customer E accounted for 18.1% and customer B accounted for 15.4% of accounts receivable, net as of March 31, 2024. Customer A accounted for 22.9% and customer B accounted for 19.3% of accounts receivable, net as of June 30, 2023. These accounts receivable represent a concentration of credit risk to the Company. (Form 10-Q, SEC)

The AI Infrastructure Cycle

It's no surprise that the recent boom in revenue for SMCI was driven by the demand for AI compute and thus the infrastructure needed and provided by SMCI. The elephant in the room here, however, is SMCI's reliance on the ever-growing CapEx of hyperscalers and AI startups that is upfront in the expectation for future revenue streams.

We recently mentioned this fact in our analysis of NVIDIA, in which we expected that the current infrastructure build-out would be justified if it required $600 billion in end-user application revenue, which we don't quite see yet. In general, as in previous infrastructure cycles, we think investors tend to be overly optimistic about future demand, leading to serious negative consequences for profit margins in the short to medium term. We think this time could be similar to the overbuilding of fiber optics in 2000, which led to many financial setbacks for hardware companies in the short to medium term, but resulted in the exponential growth of Big Tech in the long term.

So while the outlook for demand for AI hardware, like NVIDIA, for example, seems pretty clear for this year and early 2025, we see a lot of uncertainty for demand from hyperscalers after that. This, along with the potential margin compression that could accompany a significant drop in demand. Currently, SMCI's gross margins are already quite weak and have fallen to a new low of 11.2%, which raises additional questions about pricing power in the future should demand decline.

TIKR

And given SMCI is quite dependent on Nvidia keeping the AI infrastructure spending ongoing, we also got some very intriguing data released as the company reported Q2 earnings on Wednesday, concerning the concentration of revenue which we could previously only make rough estimates of. Now it has become clear that 4 customers make up 46% of NVIDIA's revenue, with 5 customers highly likely making up more than half of revenue, highlighting the fragility of this rally and the dependence of NVIDIA upon these large customers, and their ability to drive end-user value.

SEC, Nvidia 10-Q

The multi-trillion dollar question upon which this AI rally is trading remains whether companies will ultimately be able to turn this massive build out in AI infrastructure into end-user demand. And while we see some tremendous AI adoption happening in certain places, like biotechnology, coding, customer support and autonomous driving, we're not seeing immensely impactful adoption yet across the board to justify the infrastructure spend. Even OpenAI, the poster child of AI, and one of the most widely used AI tools, has $3.4BN annual revenue and is expected to lose $5BN this year.

According to an Ipsos survey, a "perceived lack of benefits" remains the biggest barrier currently to adoption of GenAI, with reliance being the second most important concern. We highlight these issues because we believe they will ultimately translate into a knock on effect for SMCI's margins, combined with the current inventory buildup. This is also not even speaking about the potential for heightened competitive pressures with providers like Dell (DELL), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) and HP (HPQ) competing for market share on top of these already highlighted threats.

Ipsos Market Research

Looking For A Bottom

While we usually don't place an enormous weight on technical analysis, in the case of SMCI, we do see some eerily similar patterns to how previous bubbles have played out. To us, it seems like SMCI is following a classic double-top pattern, which is followed by a return to baseline. We believe one of these examples to be the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which we displayed on the left side. The contrast to SMCI, which we displayed on the right side, is oddly similar.

Wright's Research, TradingView

This isn't the first time that we've seen this bubble pattern, on the contrary, it was widely visible during the "everything bubble" in 2021, and involved stocks like Peloton (PTON), Zoom (ZM), Roku (ROKU), PayPal (PYPL) and others. Another time when we clearly saw this double-top pattern was in the dot-com bubble itself, in the NASDAQ 100-Index (NDX). One takeaway from all these bubbles that have followed an eerily similar pattern, is the fact that they end up returning to baseline, and end up trading there for a long time. It took the Nasdaq-100 a staggering 15 years to recover back to its previous highs reached in March 2000.

Concerning SMCI, this would mean a return to its $240 baseline where it would bottom out, and which would be a significant drop from the current $448. In the short term, it does seem like SMCI could see a bounce given the extreme pessimism surrounding the stock, and recent serious selloff, along with heightened volatility given recent developments. Also, do note that short interest has also risen to 13.14% recently following the short report, which may prompt some short-covering rallies in the near term.

Wright's Research, TradingView

Discounting The Risks

Based on valuation, we believe a serious discount to SMCI's valuation is warranted given the increased uncertainty due to the previously mentioned concerns about delayed reporting and uncertainties in future demand growth and possible margin compression.

This does not necessarily mean that the stock would not be investible, although we express our concerns. We believe that even in chaos, or a bubble in a downtrend, there is money to be made. As for SMCI, we believe there is still plenty of visibility that the company can meet demand this year, probably well into 2025. So on a 2025 EPS basis, we think a 10x multiple would be conservative, which translates to $343.30 per share at an EPS estimate of $34.33 for 2025.

Seeking Alpha

In that case, the technicals could be in line with the fundamentals at $340, at which point the stock would be back in the trading range where it started, as most bubbles tend to end, as indicated earlier.

Another way to look at it is the fact that most previously mentioned "bubble stocks" such as PayPal and Zoom eventually bottomed out at a valuation of 10x EV/EBITDA on a trailing-12 months (TTM) basis. This would lead to an enterprise value of $13.05BN for SMCI, which after adding net debt of $504.38M would lead to a market cap of $13.55BN. With 58.69M shares outstanding, this would mean that SMCI could potentially find a bottom at $230.88, which again corresponds to the bottom of the trading range where "bubble stocks" usually end up.

Wright's Research, TradingView

There is, of course, a chance that our statement is wrong, and that Supermicro is the exception to the trend. Moreover, Charles Liang, Chief Executive of Supermicro, responded this week to the delayed reporting and stated that in terms of impact:

Importantly, however, when we announced the decision to delay our Annual Report filing, we indicated that based on the work done so far, we don't anticipate any material changes in our fourth quarter or fiscal year 2024 financial results. (SEC Filing)

Regarding the report of the aforementioned hedge fund going short the stock, he added that they will "address these statements in due course" and the report contains "false or inaccurate statements about our company including misleading presentations of information that we have previously shared publicly". He also mentioned that neither the delay in reporting nor a report published by a short seller will affect customers and partners, which, we believe, can be seen as positive.

Furthermore, if our thesis is wrong, we could see the upside scenario for Supermicro come true if the Hyperscalers' CapEx remains strong, or even increases, as they apparently still have the free cash flow to support current AI CapEx spending. Moreover, we believe that most of these Hyperscalers are also drastically looking for future growth areas, as growth is becoming increasingly difficult with Big Tech companies experiencing the law of large numbers, given that the Magnificent 7's combined valuation currently stands at $14.86 trillion.

The Bottom Line

While short-term pessimism may be exaggerated and SMCI could experience a small rebound in the meantime, we remain cautious about the company's prospects and certain issues such as concerns about delayed reporting, especially given Supermicro has been previously delisted from the Nasdaq after failing to file financial reports in 2018 due to internal accounting control issues, and possible over-optimism in the short term with the build-out of its AI infrastructure.

Unlike research firms that have openly voiced a desire to go short in the stock, we do not believe the stock presents an opportunity to go short, as we believe the case for going short is rather lackluster in this case. Still, we are avoiding the company because of the risks mentioned and give the stock a "Sell" rating, estimating that value can be found if it gets within the $230.88- $343.30 range.

Seeking Alpha's Quant currently has SMCI between a "Sell" and a "Hold," viewing profitability, momentum, and revisions as negative and valuation and growth as positive.