Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Q3, Low AI Server Margin Is Not An Issue

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.6K Followers

Summary

  • I am upgrading Hewlett Packard Enterprise to 'Strong Buy' with a one-year target price of $28 per share due to strong growth potential in AI servers, cloud core, and edge computing.
  • Despite concerns over low gross margins in AI servers, I believe margins will improve as the revenue mix shifts towards higher-margin services and enterprise customers.
  • HPE's Q3 results showed 10.1% revenue growth, and the company has sufficient capital for share repurchases, supported by a $2.1 billion partial sale of H3C Technologies.
  • I anticipate HPE's revenue will grow 7% annually, with operating margins expanding from FY26 onwards, driven by increasing enterprise demand for AI servers and edge computing.
UK, Burnley, Operator checking 5G servers in smart factory research facility

Monty Rakusen

I initiated a ‘Buy’ rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in July 2024, highlighting their strong growth potential from cloud core, edge computing and AI servers. HPE announced their Q3 results on September 4th after

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.6K Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HPE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HPE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HPE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HPE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News