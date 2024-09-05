New York Community Bancorp Has Great Potential And Ambitions

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • New York Community Bancorp almost went bankrupt, which would have wiped out shareholders, leading to some potential resentment.
  • The company has cleaned up its balance sheet, substantially increasing its ALLL, which makes 2024 a transition year for the company.
  • NYCB should be able to grow its NII in upcoming years, which, with a cleaned balance sheet, will enable hefty shareholder returns.
  • The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Office skysraper in the sun

PPAMPicture/E+ via Getty Images

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is a $4 billion bank that has been through substantial struggles due to fears about its liquidity. The company has worked hard to fix its portfolio, narrowly avoiding bankruptcy, but obviously investors were

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
34.4K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NYCB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NYCB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NYCB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NYCB
--
NYCB.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News