2 Fundamentally Sound, Undercovered Stocks With Great Long Term Potential

Sep. 05, 2024 8:30 AM ETCASY, IPG1 Comment
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Stocks offer better total return potential over the longer term; IPG and CASY are two undercovered, dividend stocks with solid fundamentals and growth potential.
  • IPG's strong fundamentals, low debt, and share buybacks make it a compelling long-term investment for dividend investors.
  • CASY's expansion, customer loyalty, and robust financials position it for continued growth and attractive returns.
  • Both stocks have investment-grade balance sheets, low payout ratios, and strong total return potential, making them ideal for long-term dividend portfolios.
  • Both companies have managed to beat the S&P in total returns over the past 5 years with Casey's General Stores besting the index over the past decade as well.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Empty asphalt road with new year numbers 2024, 2025 to 2029

hxdbzxy/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I'm a firm believer like many others that stocks offer better returns over the longer term. The less time you own a stock, the riskier of an investment it becomes. And the longer you own it, the less



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.98K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CASY--
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
IPG--
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News