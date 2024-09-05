2 Fundamentally Sound, Undercovered Stocks With Great Long Term Potential

hxdbzxy/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I'm a firm believer like many others that stocks offer better returns over the longer term. The less time you own a stock, the riskier of an investment it becomes. And the longer you own it, the less risk it poses. However, if the fundamentals change or there is a better deal elsewhere, selling after owning for a short time can prove to be advantageous as well.

In the current market that appears to be overvalued, many stocks don't seem very attractive at the moment. But in this article I list two that I think offer investors great returns over the long term: Casey's General Stores (CASY) and The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG). And I discuss why these two stocks could be additions to your dividend portfolio.

Stock #1: IPG

The Interpublic Group Of Companies is a stock that offers long-term dividend investors the potential for stellar returns. The stock is also one that seems to be undercovered despite their long operating history. IPG was founded in 1930 and has been public since 1971.

IPG is a company that provides marketing and advertising solutions for businesses. They operate in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions.

In addition to the U.S., IPG operates internationally in Latin America, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company announced their second quarter earnings back in July with a beat by $0.03 on its bottom line. EPS was $0.57, significantly higher than Q1's $0.29.

But year-over-year EPS declined 16.17% from $0.68. Revenue of $2.7 billion was flat year-over-year. Although, organic net revenue grew 1.3% in the U.S. and 2.6% in their international markets. One thing of note is IPG's first and second quarter earnings are highly seasonal and usually pick up in the back half of the year.

But what makes Interpublic Group of Companies attractive are their strong fundamentals that puts them in a favorable position for growth. On August 29th, the company announced plans to expand with Mediabrands Health, meant to provide media and advertising services for healthcare companies.

This, along with their balance sheet sets IPG up for long-term success. At the end of Q2 they only had $2.9 billion in long-term debt, down from $3.2 billion during the first quarter. Additionally, their liquidity was strong with $1.55 billion in cash & cash equivalents, giving them flexibility for continued expansion and acquisitions in the future.

They also have an investment-grade credit rating and no debt maturing for the next four years. Their leverage ratio was also a healthy 1.63x. Peers Omnicom Group (OMC) & WPP plc (WPP) had leverage ratios of 1.6x and 1.5x respectively.

However, the former was in a better position as a result of their well-staggered debt maturities with none maturing until 2028. Both OMC and WPP have debt maturing this year through 2027.

Buybacks & Total Returns

Interpublic Group is also a great long-term holding due to their frequent share buybacks and total returns in comparison to the S&P. During the second quarter, the company bought back 2.2 million shares and 4.1 million through the first half of 2024. In February, they announced an additional buyback program for $320 million along with a 6% dividend increase.

Year-over-year IPG has taken 9 million shares off the market with their share count decreasing from 387.7 million to 378.7 million according to their 10-Q. This puts management in a comfortable position to continue growing the dividend as less free cash flow is needed to cover it.

Furthermore, their yield over 4%, low payout ratio under 50%, and dividend growth streak also make them highly attractive. And I expect the company to continue their solid dividend growth for the foreseeable future.

Below you can see IPG's total return profile is also attractive. Over the past 5 years, the company has beat the S&P in total returns with 98.17% in comparison to 93.01% for the index.

And over the past decade their total returns have been respectable with a return of 141.04% in comparison to 181.33% for the S&P. So, if you're a long-term dividend investor looking for a stock that offers attractive total returns in comparison to the market, a strong balance sheet, and is fundamentally sound, then IPG may be a stock to consider owning.

Stock #2: CASY

The second stock on the list is Casey's General Stores, another undercovered dividend stock that is a hidden gem in my opinion. CASY deserves more accolades and recognition as a result of their strong fundamentals and solid execution over the years. They are also the 3rd largest convenience store chain and 5th largest pizza chain in the U.S.

I view them as a smaller, lesser-known Costco (COST) due to their strong customer loyalty. The exception is they prefer to operate in smaller markets with 72% of their revenue coming from towns with a population of 20,000 or less. However, this is good as this usually translates to strong brand loyalty amongst their customer base.

This was apparent with a growth rate of 23% in their rewards members program year-over-year. This stood at 8 million during their latest quarter and is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

One reason is the company recently expanded into the South, most notably in Texas. In an all-cash deal, CASY acquired 198 stores in Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida. This increased their total store count by 7% to 2,900. And management plans to add an additional 350 stores over the next two years.

During the latest quarter, the convenience store operator also managed to beat on their bottom line by a staggering $0.64. This brought their total EPS to $13.43 for the fiscal year, a growth rate of 12.8% year-over-year. And with the recent acquisitions, I anticipate solid earnings growth going forward.

Total revenue for the year saw a slight decline from $15.1 billion to $14.9 billion. Like The Interpublic Group, the latter also had a strong investment-rated balance sheet with well-staggered debt maturities.

In Q4, CASY's liquidity was also strong with $1.1 billion and only $1.6 billion in long-term debt. Their leverage ratio was 1.5x, slightly higher than peer Kroger (KR), whose leverage was 1.25x. Additionally, Casey's had no significant debt until June of next year with $150 million due at that time. After that they have no debt due until 2028.

Buybacks & Total Returns

Casey's General Stores is also notorious for conducting frequent share buybacks. In their latest quarter, the company repurchased $15 million worth of shares bringing the total to $105 million for the fiscal year. They also had nearly $300 million remaining on the current repurchase program.

Their total share count stood at roughly 37.370 million, down from 37.510 million in fiscal year 2023 according to their 10-K. They also announced a dividend increase of 16% this past June. And like IPG, I expect their dividend growth to continue as the company is likely to conduct share buybacks for the foreseeable future.

Although their yield is not as attractive as Interpublic Group, their significantly lower payout ratio and longer track record of dividend growth likely ensures the company will provide higher dividend increases in the future.

Below is Casey's General Stores' total returns in comparison to the S&P over the long term. Unlike IPG who beat the index in total returns over 5 years, but trailed behind over the past decade, CASY significantly outperformed the index over a 5 and 10-year period, up 124% over the past 5 years in comparison to 90% for the S&P.

In the chart below you can see the gap significantly widens over a 10-year period with CASY more than doubling the S&P with a 453% return to 181%. And seeing by their low payout ratio, continued expansion, and share repurchases, I anticipate this will continue over the long term.

Risks

With interest rates likely to be cut this month, the FED could be analyzing data indicating that a recession could be coming. And although we won't likely know until we're in one, a recession could cause a slowdown in both companies operations, potentially putting their dividends at risk.

Although I don't foresee either company cutting their dividends and expect both companies to navigate a slowdown successfully, this is still something investors should be aware of when considering these two stocks.

Investor Takeaway

Both The Interpublic Group and Casey's General Stores are two, undercovered stocks that offer investors attractive options for their portfolios. Additionally, both companies have strong fundamentals that include investment-grade balance sheets, low payout ratios, and strong total return potential.

Moreover, as both continue expanding, I expect their share prices to reflect this, offering solid upside and total return potential over the years. If you're a long-term dividend investor that enjoys fundamentally sound companies with sold total returns, you should consider adding these two stocks to your portfolio.