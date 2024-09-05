Sundry Photography

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) has long been the most hated stock in the Indian IT services space. More senior management turnover this year (see Wipro: Turnaround Interrupted) hasn't helped, nor has the company’s lackluster start to the FY2025 earnings season. No surprise then, that Dalal Street remains firmly in bearish territory.

Wipro Infosys Buy 4 18 Outperform 2 9 Hold 11 12 Underperform 12 3 Sell 12 1 Click to enlarge

That said, along with its Indian IT services peers, Wipro stock has benefited from the Fed’s post-Jackson Hole ‘pivot’, as well as upbeat commentary from peer Cognizant’s (CTSH) beat-and-raise quarter last month. Still, I’d be hesitant about underwriting more optimism here. Yes, Wipro stock is priced at the lower end of its tier-1 IT services peer group despite the latest re-rate; but the governance baggage (near-term) and genAI uncertainties (longer-term) justify a discount, in my view. Net-net, I’d favor going up the quality stack with the likes of sector leader Infosys (INFY) (see Infosys: Quality Large-Cap Levered To An IT Spending Recovery) for now.

Green Shoots Finally Emerge…

Wipro management wasn’t all that optimistic about the overall demand environment in Q1 FY25 (“we did not see a significant shift in the demand environment. Clients remain cautious and our discretionary spending continues to be muted”). Yet, there were signs of improvement, particularly in the North America/Europe-focused Capco, which saw promising recovery signs, led by the all-important “banking, financial services and insurance” vertical (‘BFSI’).

Further validating the case for a brighter demand outlook were echoed across the tier-1 consulting space. Global peer Cognizant, for instance, disclosed improved top-line growth in financials (a category Wipro is highly levered to), most notably in North American banking.

Yes, like Wipro, the Cognizant quarterly call commentary wasn’t all that optimistic, as management similarly reiterated a status quo outlook for IT spending. Yet, the deal traction, particularly on the larger end (13 large deals with >$100m total contract value vs. 17 large deals for the whole of 2023), suggests otherwise. The even more positive read-through, though, was that mid-sized deals, a key revenue contributor for Wipro, have emerged as a new driver of Cognizant’s Q2 2024 bookings growth (+5% YoY).

..but Don’t Call the Comeback Just Yet

Still, I would be cautious about underwriting quite as much of a demand upturn as the market has priced in. Note that relative to consensus expectations of ~10% year ahead earnings growth, Wipro stock is already priced at well over 20x forward P/E – not far off its prior peak.

Yes, the combination of better forward-looking numbers and an upcoming US-led rate cut cycle should boost tech spending quite significantly. But it remains early days, as Wipro’s subpar guidance numbers show (-1.0% to +1.0% QoQ revenue growth range for next quarter). Nor is it clear that Wipro will be able to capture quite as much upside as its larger peers - particularly with plenty of internal challenges to navigate (think delayed wage hikes and extracting M&A synergies from prior acquisitions).

…and Don’t Forget the Ever-Present Governance Risk

Demand expectations aside, the biggest drawback to investing in Wipro has been its consistently high senior management turnover. The rather abrupt resignation of previous CEO Thierry Delaporte earlier this year was a stark reminder of this fact, as were the various C-level departures (the most notable being former Chief Growth Officer Stephanie Trautman) throughout his tenure. To be fair, the decision was coming – Mr. Delaporte came at an unjustifiable cost to shareholders, not just in terms of his pay package (the highest within India’s IT services space), but also in context of a near-$3bn M&A spree that has failed to yield anywhere near enough bottom-line accretion.

Stepping in will be Wipro veteran Srini Pallia (formerly CEO of the Americas1 unit) - a move that signals a shift in priority toward execution over transformation. Despite the new CEO’s long experience at the firm, righting the ship will not be easy. After all, it was because Wipro underperformed through the last two internal hires (Paranjpe/Vaswani and TK Kurien) that the company brought in external hires (Neemuchwala from TCS) and (Delaporte from Capgemini). Thus, I would be cautious about giving the new CEO the benefit of doubt until we get a lot more visibility into operational progress.

For now, the Q1 FY25 improvement in EBIT margin (up ~10bps to 16.5%) is a positive start, though perhaps not so positive when you factor in the QoQ and YoY declines. In sum, the market needs to see a lot more to reverse Wipro’s historical relative P/E handicap vs its tier-1 peers.

Summing Up

Things are finally looking up for IT services, if recent forward numbers are anything to go by. While the sector has broadly re-rated on the optimism, it’s worth being selective here, particularly with the likes of Wipro still guiding for sluggish top and bottom-line numbers near-term. Plus, the company’s perennial governance uncertainty is still an unresolved overhang; hence, the bearish Street ratings and (rightly) discounted relative valuation vs sector leaders Infosys and Tata Consulting. On balance, I would fade the recent rally.