Nasdaq 100: Torpedoed By Nvidia And May See Further Weakness

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.99K Followers

Summary

  • Major US bench stock indices (S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Industrial Average & Russell 2000) started the month of September on a weak footing.
  • The Nasdaq 100 was the worst performer (-3.15%) on Tuesday, 3 September, dragged down by the higher-beta technology sector (Nvidia and other semiconductor stocks).
  • Recent weak performance of Nvidia (ex-post Q2 earnings) may trigger a negative liquidity cascading effect, in turn, a potential jump in the VIX.
  • Watch the 19,670 key medium-term pivotal resistance on the Nasdaq 100.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

This is a follow-up analysis of our prior report, “Nasdaq 100: Bears may still be lurking around the corner” published on 15 August 2024. Click here for a recap.

Since our last publication, the price actions of the

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.99K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

About NDX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News