Synovus Financial Preferred Attractive After Rate Reset

Vlae Kershner profile picture
Vlae Kershner
1.94K Followers

Summary

  • Synovus Financial Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred E offers an 8.507% coupon after resetting, with the next call date and dividend reset in July 2029.
  • Comparative analysis shows it will likely yield higher than the D series and other regional banks' preferreds after the Fed cuts interest rates.
  • Risk factors include non-cumulative dividends and a lower S&P rating than some of its peers.
  • Synovus' net interest margin is higher than the median for comparison banks, supporting its investment appeal.
Synovus Financial Corp. building, Spartanburg

J. Michael Jones

After my recent article recommending Wells Fargo Preferred Series L (WFC.PR.L), I received several suggestions about other preferred issues. Most of them were interesting, and I especially liked reader Deehena's mention of Synovus Financial Corp. Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred E (

This article was written by

Vlae Kershner profile picture
Vlae Kershner
1.94K Followers
I am a 35-year stock market investor, MBA, and retired reporter and editor for the San Francisco Chronicle. I also was a featured investor with the investment app Netvest. My primary style is a mix of growth and income, with attention to special situations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNV.PR.E, WFC.PR.L either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNV
--
SNV.PR.E
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News