J. Michael Jones

After my recent article recommending Wells Fargo Preferred Series L (WFC.PR.L), I received several suggestions about other preferred issues. Most of them were interesting, and I especially liked reader Deehena's mention of Synovus Financial Corp. Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred E (NYSE:SNV.PR.E).

Synovus Financial, based in Columbus, Ga., is the holding company for Synovus Bank. It is the nation's 38th largest commercial bank with $59 billion in assets and 246 branches.

The E preferred (Quantum description) was issued in 2019 with an initial fixed-rate period and reset to an adjustable rate on July 1 of this year. After reset, the yield at the reference price of $25 is 8.507%, a combination of a recent five-year Treasury rate of 4.38% and a 4.127% spread. It sells for slightly over $25, so the forward yield is around 8.3%. The first payment at that rate is October 1, with an ex-dividend date of September 13.

It became callable in July, but because notice was not issued, the next call date and dividend reset will not occur until July 2029.

At the time it was issued, it was rated BB-. It qualifies for the reduced dividend tax rates of 15% and 20%. Like most bank preferreds issued since the 2008 financial crisis, dividends are non-cumulative because that's the only way they can be counted in Tier 1 capital.

Comparative Analysis

There's a lot to dive into with this chart, which compares Synovus preferreds with variable-rate securities issued by six other regional banks: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Zions Bancorporation (ZION), Regions Financial (RF), First Horizon (FHN), Banc of California (BANC), and KeyCorp (KEY).

Issue Orig. Coupon Fwd. div. Price Fwd. Yield Notes SNV-E 5.88% 2.13 25.65 8.30% 5-yr UST+4.13% Resets 7/1/29 SNV-D 6.30% 2.28 25.43 8.97% Floating SOFR+3.61% FITBI 6.63% 2.34 25.73 9.09% Floats SOFR + 3.97% ZIONO 6.30% 2.52 25.59 9.85% Floats SOFR+4.5% RF-C 5.70% 1.43 23.82 6.00% Fixed to float SOFR 8/15/29 FHN-B 6.63% 1.66 24.5 6.78% Fixed to float SOFR 8/1/25 KEY-L 6.20% 1.55 23.92 6.48% Resets 5 yr UST 12/15/27 RF-F 6.95% 1.74 25.32 6.87% Resets 5 yr UST+2.77% 9/15/29 BANC-F 7.75% 1.94 23.83 8.14% Resets 5 yr UST+4.82% 9/1/27 Click to enlarge

Sources: Author's research, Quantum Online

Let's start with the Synovus preferreds on first two lines, which illustrate the difference between reset and floating issues.

Synovus' E preferreds have a 67-basis-point lower yield than its D series. However, the dividend will not reset again until July 2029. It will pay a $2.13 dividend until then. It is based on the five-year Treasury rate, which is less volatile than short-term rates.

The D series, on the other hand, floats based on SOFR, which is an overnight rate and closely tracks Fed rate changes. Thus, within a quarter after the Fed's predicted interest rate cut this month, the payout will come down. If the Fed cuts a total of 200 basis points, the yield at the current price would only be around 7%, while the E would still yield 8.3%. Most likely, the prices of the two securities will adjust to narrow that gap.

Now let's look at preferreds issued by other regional banks, which generally have to pay higher rates to attract investors than the huge money center ones.

On the third through sixth lines, we have four fixed-to-floating preferreds. The two highest yielding ones, FITBI and ZIONO, are already floating and likely will see their payouts decline with short-term rates. The others, RF-C and FHN-B, haven't started floating yet and still have lower yields based on fixed payments.

That leaves three other reset preferreds on the bottom three lines. RF-F was just issued and won't reset until 2029, while KEY-L resets in late 2027. Both pay in the 6-7% range.

More tempting is BANC-F, which pays a fixed rate until the reset in September 2027. It yields a bit above 8%. It would have been a great buy during the regional bank panic in spring 2023--dropping all the way into the $4 range when it was owned by troubled PacWest Bancorp--but has recovered after a forced merger with Banc of California. It is one to keep on the watch list because it will reset at the 5-year Treasury rate plus a generous 4.82% in 2027.

Risk Factors

Synovus is not one of the 31 largest banks that are required to undergo annual stress tests, so it doesn't have that safety feature. However, like all U.S. banks, it is required to maintain capital adequacy.

Tier 1 capital, which includes preferred stock, is required to be at a minimum of 8.5%, which includes the regulatory minimum and a stress capital buffer. Synovus is well above that, at 11.74%, the median among the seven regional banks with preferreds we are using for comparison.

Net interest margin in the second quarter was higher than the median for the comparison banks and an increase of 16 basis points from the previous quarter.

However, the S&P rating of its preferred was two notches lower than some of the comparison stocks.

Company Tier 1 capital Preferred rating Net interest margin Synovus Financial 11.74% BB- 3.20% Fifth Third 11.93% BB+ 2.88% Keycorp 12.20% BB 2.04% Regions 11.70% BB+ 3.51% Zions 11.20% BB+ 2.98% First Horizon 12.00% NA 3.38% Banc of California 12.60% NA 2.80% Click to enlarge

Source: Company quarterly reports, Charles Schwab

The 2022-23 rapid rise in short-term interest rates hurt bank margins, as theory predicted. Margins are expected to widen now that we're entering a period of declining short-term rates.

Synovus fundamentals, including a concentration in the difficult commercial real estate sector, were covered in further detail by Jeremy LaKosh in a recent SA article.

No common stock dividends can be paid unless the preferred is paid, but unlike traditional preferreds, arrears would not have to be paid for the missed quarters. This adds an element of risk.

There is minor call risk in 2029, since it is selling above par. The yield to worst is 7.87%.

Conclusion

The 8%-plus yield on cost for the next five years seems attractive relative to the risk, and I took a small long position.