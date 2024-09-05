Robert Way

My Coverage & Thesis Update

Back in May 2024, I initiated coverage of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) stock with a "Buy" rating, calling it "a growth beast at a reasonable price". My argumentation was mainly based on the firm's significant growth I saw in its fintech division, with a credit portfolio exceeding $4.4 million and the issuance of 1.5 million credit cards at the time. I expected a continued contraction of MELI's key valuation multiples amid rising earnings of the business, which should have ultimately led to a continuation of the stock price upward. Now that almost 4 months have passed, we can already judge my decision; I believe my bullish call aged well as the stock is up 14.59% while the S&P 500 Index (SPY) (SP500) is up only 4.18%:

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's coverage of MELI

My opinion about the company remains unchanged. Today, I still believe that MercadoLibre is one of the top growth picks (in both emerging and developed markets). This view of mine seems to be supported by the firm's latest financials, as well as the projected growth in the company's earnings over the next few years, which, in my view, makes MELI quite attractive despite its relatively high multiples right now.

My Reasoning

About a month ago, on August 2, MELI reported its Q2 2024 results, surpassing both EPS and revenue forecasts with impressive figures.

Seeking Alpha, MELI

In Q2 2024, MercadoLibre's YoY revenue growth amounted to 42% ($5.1 billion) with net income rising by 103% to $531 million, largely driven by rapid expansion in Brazil and Mexico, alongside improving trends in Argentina. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, the firm increased the number of items sold by 29% YoY across its markets, leading to a 20% growth in gross merchandise volume, even with a notable decrease in average order value. Last quarter actually marked the highest growth rates since 2021.

MELI's IR materials, Oakoff's notes added

Geographically speaking, Brazil led the way with the fastest growth in these metrics, resulting in a 36% YoY increase in FX-neutral GMV. Mexico also performed well with 30% YoY growth, while Argentina's GMV FX-neutral growth surged to 252% YoY.

In its fintech division, Mercado Libre expanded its monthly active users (MAU) base to >50 million for the 1st time, growing 37% YoY, with Brazil showing the highest MAU growth at 46% YoY. Engagement increased across all regions, driven by an 86% YoY growth in AUM and the expansion of Insurtech services. The credit portfolio grew to $4.9 billion, up 51% YoY, primarily driven by credit card growth in Brazil and Mexico.

MELI's IR materials

At the same time, the asset quality remained strong from what I can see, with a 110 b.p. decrease in the 15-90 day NPL rate compared to Q1 2024. Although the net interest margin after losses fell to 31.1% due to a higher credit card mix, acquiring total payment volume (TPV) remained robust, growing 24% YoY in USD, with FX-neutral growth improving in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina (despite the devaluation of the Argentine Peso).

MELI's IR materials

Importantly, the company achieved these results profitably, with a 14.3% EBIT margin, which helped surpass Wall Street estimates regarding the bottom line figure (net margin arrived at 10.5%, which is 320 b.p. higher than last year).

MELI's IR materials

According to the recent earnings call commentary, MELI is actively investing in AI to support synergy between its e-commerce and fintech segments. They aim to sustain high growth rates in Brazil and Mexico for as long as possible, expand their market share in these regions, and continue developing the Argentine market despite its macro challenges. Incidentally, according to DBS Bank's research, MELI is already very well positioned there - so if the growth initiatives and ongoing investments bear fruit at some point, as they have in the past, the market share of the company there will only increase:

MELI operates in the Latin American market with an estimated market share of 27% in Brazil, 68% in Argentina and 14% in Mexico.

MELI's management team has stated that they will keep investing in strategic initiatives in the near future, such as expanding free shipping and growing their credit portfolio. Additionally, they are applying for a banking license in Mexico, which (when received) I believe will enable their fintech segment to maintain strong growth rates.

I believe MercadoLibre has established itself as a comprehensive solution for trade in Latin America by developing an ecosystem of interconnected services. The core marketplace is complemented by Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito for payments and credit, Mercado Envios for shipping, and Mercado Ads for advertising. Interestingly, Mercado Libre's advertising business is not frequently discussed, yet research from eMarketer suggests that the company's ad revenue could reach nearly $2 billion by 2026 - this would represent >11% of the company's TTM consolidated sales as of today:

EMARKETER data

MercadoLibre's development strategy seems to mirror that of leading global e-commerce companies: attracting users through shipping subsidies and membership rewards, simplifying the seller experience to reduce the friction of listing items, and minimizing the need for participants to use multiple platforms as fulfillment speed increases and shipping costs decrease. I expect the monetization of the platform to gradually increase as growing customer expectations for fast shipping, increasing fulfillment penetration and the expansion of credit tied to platform sales for small merchants make MercadoLibre's services increasingly indispensable.

I also appreciate the company's strategic focus on enhancing its MELI+ membership program and consumer credit cards to increase customer loyalty and purchase frequency. In addition, MercadoLibre is developing a strong advertising business as ad spending shifts towards retail media networks and is aiming for "financial primacy" with its consumer financial technology services offering. For many consumers, as far as I can read in some sources, Mercado Pago is their 1st point of contact with digital finance, helping to onboard new shoppers and accelerate the region's transition to online commerce.

Since the company's disappointing report for the first quarter of 2021, there has been no significant negative discrepancy between the actual figures and consensus estimates in the last 12 quarters. In fact, MELI consistently beat analysts' consensus forecasts for EPS since the second half of FY2022. This success is due to rapid growth and effective utilization of operating leverage, which I believe still holds untapped potential (the bottom line margins look modest - still).

Seeking Alpha, MELI

Despite the consensus consistently underestimating the company's EPS growth potential over the past few quarters, Wall Street anyway projects that MELI's earnings per share will grow at a CAGR of nearly 17% over the next 5 years. Additionally, the FY2024 price-to-earnings ratio of ~55x is expected to decrease to 25x, i.e. more than halving during this period.

Seeking Alpha, MELI

Looking at the earnings surprises trend, the company's results have exceeded expectations by >20% on average over the past few quarters. To play it safe, let's assume that the current EPS forecast for FY2025 is underestimated by just 10%. Also, I think MercadoLibre stock would trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 45x in 2 years, rather than the 42x currently forecasted (so this suggests MELI would maintain some of its current valuation premium going forward). So based on all that, according to my calculations, this implies a fair value of ~$2,335/share, which is about 17% higher than the current price of MELI stock.

So given all that I'm reiterating my "Buy" rating for MELI this time around.

Risks To Consider

The biggest risk factors I see today didn't really change from the risk factors I laid out in my previous article: those are currency volatility, lending business challenges, and fierce competition in different areas.

It's clear to me that a further big drop in the Peso's value could make MercadoLibre's overall financial results look worse than they actually are, as the firm converts all the financials to US dollars while reporting.

As you know, MercadoLibre doesn't just sell products online. They also lend money to businesses and consumers, so for MercadoLibre, this could mean higher costs and lower profits (if anything extraordinary happens), which would concern investors and might impact its ability to lend more in the future.

Also, 1 important thing to note here: the payment processing market is very competitive. MercadoLibre's payment arm (MercadoPago) faces stiff competition from both established companies and new startups. In addition to that, potential investors should keep in mind that MercadoLibre's primary business is its online marketplace, similar to Amazon (AMZN) or eBay (EBAY). So as more competitors enter this space or existing ones ramp up their efforts, MercadoLibre could lose market share.

Your Takeaway

Despite the numerous risks surrounding MercadoLibre and the fact that its stock has risen by more than 26% YTD, I believe the stock has strong prospects for further growth.

I'm particularly impressed by the management's development strategy and the actual growth figures reported in the second quarter. Additionally, the potential for expansion into various sectors of the Latin American economy through system integration and synergy effects is promising. Although the company's margins have improved recently, I believe they haven't yet reached their peak. Analysts' forecasts have been incorrect in the past, yet even the more pessimistic projections anticipate rapid growth in net profit per share over the next five years. I think this growth will help the company advance from its current valuation, making it a very promising investment for current investors.

MELI is still a "Buy".

Good luck with your investments!