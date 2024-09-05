Drs Producoes

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had a mixed Q2 2024 - they beat EPS estimates by $0.11, hitting $1.83.

But they missed revenue by $50 million, landing at $6.11 billion.

In my analysis, I highlight that while Corteva's growing in seeds and crop protection, competition and market issues pose risks. I argue that they outperformed peers and boosted dividends, but pricing pressure and legal problems could hurt profits and right now, the stock's valuation doesn't look great for new investors either.

About Corteva, Inc.

Corteva, Inc., also known as Corteva Agriscience, is a leading U.S. agriculture company focused on seeds, crop protection, and digital farming solutions. It was spun off from DowDuPont in June 2019 as an independent, publicly traded company. It is the result of the agriculture divisions of Dow Chemical and DuPont merging into one unit. For any etymology buffs out there, the name Corteva is derived from Latin words for "heart" and "nature," as its mission focuses on improving lives through farming innovation.

Corteva, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, has a large presence that spans the globe, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company has about 22,500 employees and serves many markets. It offers high-quality seeds via brands like Pioneer and Brevant, and crop protection products for weeds, insects, and diseases, with digital tools to help farmers increase productivity and profit.

Supplementary note: It's worth pointing out that Corteva's business is not immune to the controversies surrounding chemical-intensive food production; they have stopped making the infamous brain-harming insecticide chlorpyrifos and face legal challenges from competitors over technology patents for crops - none of which are specifically highlighted in their most recent investor presentations or quarterly report (included below). I feel it's necessary to disclose this to any new or existing shareholders who don't already know.

For example, in 2023, DuPont successor companies, including Corteva, settled a massive class action for almost $1.2 billion over PFAS contamination. The claims were from U.S. public water systems dealing with PFAS (short for 'per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances') in drinking water. These chemicals, known as "forever chemicals," don't break down easily and can cause serious health issues like cancer.

Also, most recently (August 2024) a class-action lawsuit was filed against three large corporations - 3M, Chemours, and Corteva - alleging the production of PFAS used in carpets and rugs sold and installed throughout the US. They were used in carpets to make them both stain- and water-resistant. The lawsuit, brought in a federal court in Minnesota, seeks to represent any person in the US who purchased and installed carpets before 2020 and is asking for damages to remove and replace the carpets. The suit does not include claims for personal health injuries.

Corteva's Performance

Legal controversies aside, Corteva's been on a solid growth streak over the past few years, beating the S&P 500 by a good margin. Since 2020, the stock price has almost doubled, going from $28.40 to $55.57. And when you throw dividends into the data, the compound annual growth hits 16.59%, easily topping the S&P's 13.91%. Therefore, investors who've stuck around have done well, especially with Corteva's dividends growing at an impressive 29.54% yearly.

Speaking of dividends (see above), their dividend growth is a standout because, over the last four years, Corteva's been boosting payouts with a compound growth rate of 24.27%, far ahead of the S&P's 4.24%. Essentially, before getting into the fundamentals below, it's a good look for income-focused investors. Keep in mind, even with all this growth, it also looks like they're keeping payout ratios in check, sitting comfortably between 20% and 30%, which means Corteva's got room to reinvest and keep growing.

And peer-performance-wise, CTVA appears to be crushing the competition with a 9% 1Y gain, while its peers are underwater for the year, mostly in double digits, the worst being MOS, down 30%.

Corteva's Wall Street Ratings

CTVA has good Wall St. coverage, with 23 analysts leaning on average toward the buy side, with almost 1/3 calling to "Hold" the stock, and a median upside price target projection of +13% from its current stock price.

Corteva's Q2 2024 Earnings Highlights

At first glance, the latest financials of Corteva are strong, with revenue and margin gains in Q2 2024. Operating EBITDA margin expanded by almost 250 bps (see below), favoring better profitability.

Corteva Q2 2024 Investor Presentation

We start with the Seed Business, which remains sound on the back of tech pipelines such as Vorceed and PowerCore. Corteva's tech pipeline is among the best in the industry. Out-licensing is picking up and will add more beyond 2025. Seed had a good first half of 2024, with solid gains, as illustrated by the increase of 420 bps in operating EBITDA margin with gains in price across all geographies.

With respect to the future market potential of their soybean product (Enlist E3) and their overall business (Seed), the adoption of Enlist E3 soybeans is going quite well, with 65% of the market using it now, versus 55% last year (see below). Moreover, the company was introducing novel soybean varieties, such as Pioneer Z-series, which offered a 2.7 bushel per acre yield advantage over the A-series.

Corteva Q2 Investor Presentation

Management believes market adoption can grow, but they are not sure exactly how much since the regulation is unclear (like product labeling and when it can be used). CEO Chuck Magro expects market adoption to continue to grow in 2025 but does not see many new companies selling this product since more than 100 companies are already doing so. Overall, there is enough seed to support significant growth, but it's hard to predict exactly how much due to the uncertainty.

It's also worth remembering that this year alone, Corteva has released more than 200 new hybrids and varieties, and it expects to do the same next year. Magro told analysts that he is confident the Seed business will keep growing, pointing out that lower costs have positively impacted their finances, and believes the Seed business is just getting started despite already achieving record results in the first half of the year.

Corteva's royalty income from corn technologies jumped 40% in the first half of 2024. The Volume Growth in Crop Protection (CP) segment showed resilience, with a 6% volume increase in Q2 despite a 5% price drop, suggesting stabilization in the industry.

Corteva Q2 Investor Presentation

Looking at the data more closely (see above), in North America, net sales increased 4% to $647 million due to higher volumes, largely attributable to the shift of demand to a period closer to application; however, higher pricing was offset by price erosion from competition, which remains a challenge.

In EMEA, sales were down 13% to $422 million, with lower volumes (destocking and bad weather) and intense price pressure (similar to North America) affecting its performance.

In Asia Pacific, on the other hand, net sales for the quarter were $269 million, down just 2% year-over-year. Volumes were steady, while competitive pricing here weighed on results.

Lastly, Latin America was the bright spot. Net sales surged 11% to $443 million, led by strong new product demand and spinosyns. Latin America was the only region to offset pricing headwinds with stronger demand, making it a principal engine of growth for Corteva's Crop Protection business.

Moving on, Biologicals are set to drive 65% of Corteva's growth in the second half of 2024, with 70% of full-year orders already secured. The company is also optimistic about future growth in the Brazilian market, with orders 20% higher than last year, showing strong demand.

Finally, the firm is upbeat about 2025, forecasting controllable lever growth in excess of $400 million for both 2024 and 2025 (up from $350 million-$450 million earlier). Free cash flow guidance remains stable at between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, with a strong cash flow to EBITDA conversion rate of 45%-50%.

Coreva Q2 Investor Presentation

Furthermore, continuing its pattern of dividend boosts and shareholder returns, the company increased its dividend by 6.25%, along with $500 million in share repurchases executed in the first half of 2024.

Corteva's Valuation

Fast Graphs

Corteva's blended P/E ratio is 20.63x, way higher than the fair value ratio of 15.00x, which suggests to me that investors are paying a premium, maybe due to the company's strong earnings growth of 14.85%. That's definitely solid for the fertilizer and ag chemicals space, but with a P/E that high, the stock could be in for a reality check, especially if the market gets shaky (a Wall Street tradition for the month of September).

In my view, dividend increases aside, when I look closer at the actual dividend yield of 1.22%, that doesn't help either. My point is that income-focused investors might find it a bit underwhelming, especially with better yields available elsewhere. The 4.85% earnings yield makes the payout doable, but it's not going to wow anyone.

Still, the high P/E ratios (blended at 20.63x, normal at 21.56x) imply the stock is priced for perfection. As of now, the market's probably banking on strong commodity prices or new products, but there's a risk if earnings growth slows or if rising interest rates and falling commodity prices continue cutting into profits.

But don't take my word for it, CEO Magro said:

As global stocks of major grains and oilseeds stabilize, commodity prices have started to come under pressure, indicative that we're now below mid-cycle pricing. These lower prices combined with higher interest rates have led farmers to tighten their operating approach.

However, Magro added a little bit of a silver lining, noting that trust and experience matter a lot when it comes to the products Corteva offers, especially seeds, and farmers could buy cheaper seeds from other companies, but they stick with Corteva because they trust the brand. Just like most people who try the best quality product, once farmers experience the success Corteva seeds bring, it's hard for them to choose anything less.

Corteva's Risks & Headwinds

The company hit some bumps. While volume growth looks good, competitive pricing is a worry. Corteva cut its 2024 forecast, lowering net sales by 1% and operating EBITDA by 2%. This reflects issues in its Crop Protection segment. Weather also hurt first-half performance, with missed applications in Europe and the U.S., plus corn stunt and floods in Argentina and Brazil. These challenges weighed on the CP business and dragged down guidance. Uncertainty in Argentina adds more risk, as farmers hesitate to buy seed due to corn stunt, and planting acres are still unclear.

Moreover, competitive pressures and market dynamics led to an 11% decline in the first half of 2024 in Crop Protection net sales and organic sales. In the U.S., corn acres fell 3%, and the primary reason for volume declines in the Seed segment was due to this factor. Corteva expects market stabilization to occur soon, but two straight years of organic declines in Crop Protection are concerning - be on the lookout for a possible third year of decline on the horizon.

Also, inventories continue to remain high, especially in Brazil, and this would be a risk if demand were to turn lower. Globally, grain and oilseed prices are also beginning to slip, which could hurt demand. Rising seed commodity costs and Crop Protection input inflation continue to cut into profitability, and the sell-through of higher-cost inventory made matters worse. As I mentioned earlier, pricing pressure in North America and EMEA continues to challenge the Crop Protection segment and may slow revenue growth in the second half of 2024.

Finally, Corteva expects a delayed profit, with an operating EBITDA loss in Q3 and all second-half earnings pushed to Q4, which adds short-term uncertainty. SG&A expenses rose 1% in the first half, with $25 million tied to biological acquisitions that could squeeze margins if costs keep rising. While I noted that cash flow conversion is strong this year, at around 50% of EBITDA, management said volatility is expected in 2025, so it's unclear if they can maintain or improve it, depending on factors like cost deflation and impacts on receivables.

Corteva's Rating

I rate Corteva stock a 'Hold'. It is a company with top-line growth in the seeds and Crop Protection businesses, widening EBITDA margins, generous dividend increases, and outperformance historically versus both the S&P 500 and the seed and crop chemical peers over the past few years. While the company has historically been an overachiever when it comes to valuation metrics, I do not think the valuation today is compelling enough, and I do not think the markets today are conducive to an all-out buy recommendation on the shares for new investors right now.