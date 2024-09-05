Maravic

Introduction

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) has seen their share price decline nearly 20% from the highs of ~$18/share since last earnings were reported. This hasn't come without some justifiable reason, as sales across both segments declined year-over-year and worsened sequentially as well. However, the declines appear largely temporal and furthermore, looking ahead, AstroNova has internal opportunities to grow both sales and margins. Should they execute on such opportunities, today's share price is materially undervalued, leaving investors with an intriguing risk/reward at today's mid-$14 share price.

Test & Measurement: Temporal Headwinds

AstroNova's Test & Measurement ((T&M)) segment consists primarily of flight deck printers - see here - that are used by pilots inside the cabin to print various flight-related information. And they have sales from each level of the supply chain from Tier 1's - e.g., Honeywell - to the OEMs - e.g., Boeing - to the various airliners themselves. With that in mind, they posted sales of $9.78M in Q1, down about $500K from the $10.32M posted last year, or ~5%. Sales are also down from the $12.97M posted in Q4, a decline of nearly 25%.

This is an okay result, but it's nonetheless directionally negative from a reported basis. If we disaggregate this analysis, price was likely positive year-over-year, as I'd imagine it's likely standard to push through regular price increases. We know, for instance, that price was positive on a year-over-year basis in Q4, and while not stated by them, we know costs more broadly have been moderating by year-end 2023. So, any price increase would've likely been implemented last year, for which it's reasonable to conclude that we've likely lapped the last material one they've pushed through.

Thus, when we think about the sales decline of 5% thereabouts versus last year, we can more or less think about that being a decline on a volume basis. Indeed, as they point out on the call, part of this decline stemmed from order delivery timing impacting them by $3M:

Q1 was a profitable yet challenging quarter for us, primarily because we had to navigate a couple of temporary component shortages that delayed the shipment of certain legacy printers in our Aerospace product line. These suppliers were unable to deliver the necessary components on time. That delay, which we expect to be fully remedied this fiscal year, meant we're unable to ship more than $3 million of Aerospace printers in the quarter."

It's always a little tricky adjusting for items like this, but the way I contextualize it is that this $3M, in a normalized supply environment, would have been delivered in the quarter. If this is the right way to think about it, that would imply a more normalized Q1 sales level of ~$12.8M, or sales growth of roughly 24%. That then would paint an entirely different picture of demand trends lately, as sales would show growth versus the decline that's been reported. But perhaps this is a little aggressive of an assumption - i.e., assuming all $3M would've been delivered, and assuming that Q1 is a normalized order volume quarter - but I think the delta is big enough to show that, when adjusted, sales really haven't gone backwards like the reported results indicate.

However, if we look at upstream data, it's not really consistent with this conclusion as much. AstroNova's orders come from tier 1's, OEMs, and airlines themselves, so orders are ultimately tied to airplane production. However, they're generally selected and ordered prior to the production process, so tracking deliveries isn't generally the best proxy, but neither is tracking orders since there can be a delay between orders and when those orders begin production.

Simply looking at deliveries, Boeing (BA) delivered 92 commercial airplanes in Q2, down 32% from the 136 delivered in Q2 2023, and defense planes were down 20%+ too. To my understanding, this is primarily all stemming from the January 2024 aircraft failure when a door flew off one of their planes, causing the company to slow down production rates. Airbus also, however, saw a 2% growth in deliveries in the first half of this year to 323. But then from an order perspective, Airbus, for instance, reported a first half order value of 327 planes, down nearly 70% from 1,080 orders received in the first half of 2023.

So, I'm curious to see how demand shakes out for the rest of the year - given how order-heavy 2023 was for OEMs and with airplane production levels lower today than last year, T&M sales may be structurally lower today. One positive data point is that they earned more "supplies, parts and repairs revenue" versus last year despite the component shortage. They certainly could have more repair volumes today that's skewing this; however, we know the component shortage also delayed some "profitable" repair volumes. Thus, it's likely that this is mostly supplies-driven growth. And to this end, I find this to be a positive data point as this indicates that customers (pilots) continue to use their existing printers at greater volumes, largely disconfirming any notion that their printer "install base" is declining or being disintermediated by tablets. Of course, this doesn't entirely disconfirm those possibilities, but it is an unlikely explanation given this data point. And consistent with this too, we can see that U.S. air travel - miles flown - is up year-over-year.

So, when I think about T&M's adjusted sales being up 20%, could it be that they're taking market share as neither orders nor deliveries really support this market growth? Maybe. But this is really unlikely, as they're already selling into the airplane models which dominate commercial aircraft - think Boeing and Airbus's core planes. And frankly, now that they've acquired Honeywell who used to be their primary competitor selling into the majority of narrow body planes - whereas AstroNova dominated wide-body models - I'm not even sure there's another material competitor left (minus any customized, niche printer used by a one-off aircraft). So, if they were to capture market share, I'm not really sure who it could've come from.

One underlying trend that's happening which does cause a net increase in sales is that, holding volume constant, following the Honeywell acquisition in 2017 and starting in earnest post-COVID, they've made a push to sell more of their ToughWriter branded printers to existing Honeywell printer customers (aircraft). To this end, they noted in the 10-Q that despite the reported sales decline, they sold a higher number of ToughWriter printers versus last year. I'm not sure where they stand precisely today, but in late 2023, they noted that 4 out of every 10 printers they sold were ToughWriter and want to get that to 9 out of 10 by 2027. This broader trend will have financial impacts - while not explicitly mentioned, but given that (1) we know ToughWriter printers are higher margin and (2) that they're higher value printers with superior functionality, they likely carry higher ASPs. Thus, this cannibalization of Honeywell printers versus last year was likely (marginally) beneficial to the top line, all else equal.

Looking forward, Q2 and Q3 should see slightly elevated sales as the deferred deliveries discussed earlier should get delivered in the upcoming quarters, per management. Quantitatively though, assuming they were delivered today - i.e., that sales would've been $12.9M - we're likely looking at an annualized sales level of ~$48M thereabouts. They're not seasonal, but data acquisition sales can be lumpy, so I'm knocking some off that $12.9M figure to assume not all is delivered on a normalized basis.

Directionally, I still contextualize T&M as a flat-to-growing business from a sales perspective. I do have the belief that at some point, tablets - e.g., iPads - will start disintermediating printers in the cabin and AstroNova will begin seeing declining sales as a result. However, for one, that's not happening today - and understandably so given the human behavioral friction and safety risk (regulations) involved - and for two, aircraft deliveries should grow as a whole over time. Boeing is going through some delays today and Airbus is actually bringing down their 2024 delivery guidance to 770 given supply chain delays, but in terms of underlying demand, backlogs continue to grow for both OEMs. So, one way or another, those planes need to get delivered by someone for which, given their competitive positioning, AstroNova is primed to get selected by whomever it is. Concurrently, as their install base grows, so too will their supplies and repair volumes.

From a margin standpoint, they posted 17.6% segment EBIT margins, down ~240 bps from the 20.05% they posted in last year's Q2. And these margins are also down 1,050 bps from the 28.1% they posted in Q4 2023. Compared to last year, I don't think there was any degradation in product margins as we've noted earlier that they were pushing through price increases in 2023 and concurrently, costs have likely been moderating since late 2023. Of course, they have some large customers with material bargaining power, but AstroNova also has a strong position themselves, so it's not unreasonable to believe they've fully pushed through cost inflation.

They did experience a material headwind, however, from the decline in reported sales of ~5% thereabouts. AstroNova has a standard manufacturing operation here which generally entails utilization considerations - whether they sell 100 units or 95 units, they more or less need to retain the same cost profile, and particularly so at the operating expense level. So, with sales down like they are, they're understandably experiencing fixed cost deleverage. And we can particularly see this when we evaluate the sequential results - we know the 1,000+ bps margin decline wasn't at all impacted by mix or price, but merely operating deleverage with sales down nearly 25%.

There are two offsets, however, to the above operating deleverage headwind, both of which are mix-driven. First, with printer sales lower than last year but supplies and repair sales higher, while they've never explicitly confirmed that margins here are higher, we can likely assume so given that this is the case for their Product ID segment, and that's how most businesses price anyways. Plus, they've sort of hinted at this earlier by referring to the deferred repair volume as "profitable". So, this mix shift was likely a tailwind. Then secondly, as ToughWriter printers grow as a percentage of sales versus the Honeywell printers, they confirm that this is a margin tailwind via potentially higher ASPs but also via lower manufacturing costs.

Now as we move into Q2 and Q3, we should see sales growth and as a result, we should see better margins versus last year given where we are today margin-wise. But over time, if I'm right and this business does grow, we can clearly see that operating leverage is a material variable working both ways, so we should see margin growth in excess of sales growth. And then also, there should be a long-term mix tailwind as they continue to convert customers to ToughWriter printers along with repair volumes normalizing in the coming quarters.

With respect to the ToughWriter transitions, there are actually two margin benefits. For one, we're not given specifics on the margin delta, but ToughWriter printers are higher margin as noted earlier. But then for two, AstroNova is paying a royalty tied to Honeywell printer sales, which expires in Q3 2028. It's hard to be precise because it depends on the quarter and the sales volume of Honeywell printers, but between the minimum and excess royalty, they're spending ~$550K per quarter to Honeywell. I.e., By FY28 (CY27), T&M is basically going to see a $550K uplift in segment EBIT per quarter at 100% margin once the royalty payments expire.

So, thinking about go-forward economics, if we assume that today's $48M in sales grows low-single-digits per annum to ~$51M by FY27 - could be higher if OEM production levels grow - that should produce segment EBIT margins of ~28%, or ~$14M. We can then add another ~$2.2M to that just from the mix shift and elimination of royalty payments, which would then put them at ~$16.2M in normalized EBIT, or a margin of ~32%. Maybe sales stay flat, and maybe some costs pop up here or there, but by and large, you can see how the elimination of this arrangement structurally improves their earnings power rather dramatically.

Product Identification: Also Experiencing Temporal Headwinds

For regular context, AstroNova's Product Identification (PI) segment is largely similar to their Test & Measurement segment, except they sell to a different customer vertical. Here, they manufacture and sell label tabletop printers (and supplies) to various businesses - e.g., food and beverage marketers - ranging from a few thousand dollars in cost to a couple of hundred thousand dollars. PI's sales came in at $23.19M in Q1, down nearly 7% from $25.1M posted in last year's Q1. Sales are also down ~13% from $26.63M posted in Q4 2023.

Thinking about this trend over the past 12 months, from a price perspective, I'm contextualizing this to be similar to Test & Measurement in that it's unlikely having any material impact. If I go back to later 2023, we know that they saw a price increase from one of their ink suppliers, although no mention of whether they were passing this along. However, judging by their margins, which I'll discuss in a bit, pricing seemingly didn't dramatically change in one direction or another, which would make sense too given no mention of it. In other words, then, the ~7% decline is mostly a representation of volume declines.

From their perspective, there were a few shortfalls, but notably, sales declined "primarily due to the delayed shipments of the significant PI order resulting from the customer specification change." As Greg expounded on:

In this year's first quarter, we needed to push out shipment of a very large order we had received for that equipment just in order to make sure that we are able to do some customer-requested enhancements that were required by that customer. We now expect the majority of that order to be shipped in the fiscal second and third quarter of this year."

From what I'm understanding per these comments, it sounds to me like a customer made some last-minute requests to their order, causing AstroNova to change certain specs in the equipment before shipping out. How much this impacted them, they didn't say, other than noting that it was a "very large order." This, however, gets back to the T&M question of whether we should add this deferral to Q1 sales, or whether this is just part and parcel of the business, and we should leave it out. If we add it back, one could potentially argue that sales would've been roughly flat - to potentially higher - than last year. However, if we zoom out for a second to smooth out the lumpiness inherent in their PI segment, sales would still be down when we add Q4 to Q1 and compare that against the comparable six-month period in the prior year.

To this end and consistent with the interpretation that demand/sales have softened resulting in fewer printer sales, they reported year-over-year "declines in ink jet and thermal film revenue" as well. What this means is that either (A) their customer replaced AstroNova's printers with a competitor, or (B) they're utilizing their printers less. With respect to point B, it's worth remembering the context over the past 18 months. That is, starting in 2022, they recognized that one of their ink suppliers was supplying faulty ink, which was in turn damaging their customers' printers. As such, this naturally led to decreased utilization throughout 2023 by their customers, as AstroNova was basically going in and having to replace those printers for their customers.

Is that still impacting them? Maybe. But they should be nearing full replacement at this point such that when we think about Q1 versus last year's Q1, this might actually be a tailwind, not a headwind. That said, while that may intuitively sound right, if I go back to PI's Q4 performance, they noted that "PI revenue declined 5% year-over-year to $26.6 million, a large measure due to the market impact of the suppliers' quality and reliability issues." In other words, the effects of lower utilization was a headwind still last quarter. And then on the Q1 call, they saw a "lower backlog in our PI segment relating to supplies for ink jet printers, in turn related to the previously discussed retrofit program involving some printers affected by one supplier's quality and reliability issues." So, it was likely still a comparative headwind - i.e., some percentage of their install base was still affected by their printers' issues.

If we zoom out and evaluate this at a higher level, I do find it largely positive that sales have held up as well as they have. In other words, yes, sales have likely declined on a normalized basis with lower hardware and supplies sales. However, considering the above dynamic surrounding lower utilization from their supplier-driven ink issue, and then on top of that, the broader macro environment, I tend to contextualize PI's sales as being largely stable.

Now, perhaps their PI segment isn't as macro-sensitive as one might intuitively think - including myself - as evidenced by QuickLabel sales only declining low-single-digits during 2009. This is likely because their core customer base consists of "food and beverage, cleaning supplies and medical products," all of which are by and large stable industries in terms of end-market demand. But nonetheless, when I think about those marginal businesses reliant upon sufficient financing, one could reasonably imagine that some of PI's prospective customers declined/went out of business over the past 12 months. And furthermore, just directionally speaking, it's also possible that today's softer macro has resulted in less demand - again, directionally - that in turn resulted in less printing and thus, less supplies demand for PI.

So, from my perspective, sales should've seen negative macro-related headwinds. Or in other words, nothing really indicates any competitive share loss to drive this outcome. In fact, it's perhaps the opposite as they've cross-sold Astro Machine and have introduced various new products. To this end, historically, part of PI's sales growth has come from share gains against large commercial vendors where they can sell one of their printers that's more economically suitable for that business's volume levels.

Putting everything together, I wouldn't be surprised if sales came in flat-to-up year-over-year beginning in Q2 and going into year-end. While it may not sound intuitive given their "printer" categorization, I think their PI segment should grow over time via new product introductions - targeting untapped price points - and likely some share gains from commercial vendors, which has seemingly been the historical reality. This is contingent upon bigger players not introducing a product that comes down a few price points and operates where AstroNova does, but I don't contextualize this as being a likely outcome (although is nonetheless a risk).

Perhaps there are some near-term macro headwinds that persist, or perhaps they have another order that creates some lumpiness in an upcoming quarter, but the way I'm thinking about it is that normalized Q1 sales are likely between $23M and $25M - call it, $24M. While not material, there is some slight seasonality which favors the second half of the year. So, with that in mind, we can probably think about annualized sales being somewhere around $100-105M. They posted $104M in FY24, so I think this is a reasonable estimate based on where sales are trending today on a year-over-year basis.

Now, they acquired MTEX in May (post-quarter), which is expected to generate ~$9M in sales this fiscal year per management. On a normalized basis, however, since this would only be sales from 3 out of 4 quarters, we can likely think about sales on a normalized basis being ~$12M. Layering that on top of the say, $102M in sales, we'd be looking at ~$114M thereabouts on an adjusted basis.

Looking at PI's margins, they posted 12.9% segment EBIT margins, up 290 bps from the 10% reported last year. From a sequential perspective, too, margins are 70 bps higher than the 12.2% achieved in Q4. Again, from a pricing perspective, my sense is that there likely hasn't been much, if any, margin growth from this angle. Inversely, if there were, I'd imagine they'd be calling it out right now, and for the past few quarters, they haven't mentioned anything, so I think we can rule this variable out as being material.

We do know, however, that with sales down 7% versus last year and down 13% on a sequential basis, they're incurring some operating deleverage. Unsurprisingly, their PI segment is going to have a similar structural dynamic to T&M in terms of their fixed cost profile with fixed channel and selling expenses plus manufacturing utilization. "Favorable mix", however, was an offsetting tailwind per the 8-K, although I'm not sure where from. Perhaps despite being lower year-over-year, they captured a higher mix of supplies sales, although it could've also been higher sales of QuickLabel printers as per these comments, those printers tend to have higher margins. Either way, it wasn't huge.

Instead, what's primarily causing margin growth is not any of the aforementioned variables, but a material improvement in the operating expense profile. I talked about this last time, but following the acquisition of Astro Machine in 2022, they did a few things including eliminating duplicate product offerings, closed manufacturing facilities in Rhode Island and Asia and shifted production to Astro's Illinois plant, and then closed a showroom. The result from this was a $600K reduction in opex per quarter - $2.4M annually - which amounts to a ~260 bps tailwind to margin. So, it's certainly possible that mix and operating deleverage cancel each other out in terms of magnitude, and price was an immaterial impact, thus bridging the margin delta year-over-year were the cost savings.

And these cost reductions are also seemingly benefitting their sequential results to some degree - i.e., sales are down around $3M while segment EBIT is only down ~$250K. We do know, however, that Q4 was burdened by an inventory adjustment, although they didn't note the magnitude of this. But Q4 was also burdened by ~$220K in restructuring and product retrofit expenses, while Q1 didn't incur anything material on this front. So, if we adjust for these two items, we could be looking at a decline of $750K-$1M thereabouts on the sales decline, something more reasonable from an operating deleverage perspective.

Looking ahead, if they were to do $102M in sales, they should be operating at margins of 13%+ - we'll just call it 13%. They seem to indicate that there are still some savings to extract from the Astro acquisition, but I'm not going to bake anything material in on this front. But there should be a normalization of supplies sales, which should help, although printer sales will likely track similarly, so the net delta may not be much. In other words, then, that 13% margin profile today is seemingly decently normalized. Although, while I say this, they suggest that mix should be a materially tailwind going forward - from the Q4 2023 call:

But setting that aside, what we're looking at as we go into this year, is that should -- those margins should be increasing because we're looking at more of those T2-C and the other Trojan-related products coming back online as you move through this year. And that helps drive the supplies revenue, which obviously helps growth, but also helps us on the margin side of things."

Now, I'm not too sure yet how MTEX will impact this profile. While they gave us an expected sales range for the business, they didn't provide anything margin-wise. From a segment perspective, though, something like 10% is seemingly reasonable to me. While versus ALOT's legacy PI segment, they'll see less scale efficiency, we know that MTEX is more vertically integrated - which should eliminate some costs from less margin built in - and that they sell higher ASP solutions, which could result in higher margins, although not necessarily. We'll know more after Q2, but for now, I'm assuming MTEX will add $12M in normalized sales and $1.2M in segment EBIT. So, on $102M in sales and $13.3M in segment EBIT for the legacy business, that's a combined $114M in sales and $14.5M in segment EBIT.

Thinking about PI over the next few years, as I noted earlier, I do think they can grow their sales via new products and just general market growth and with that should come some operating leverage. Structurally speaking, however, they were indicating that their margins are more normalized in the 14% range and that was on ~$25M in sales. And I'll just add to that AstroNova on a consolidated basis posted 7.6% EBITDA margins in Q1, and they're guiding for 13.5% for the full year - considering that sales won't either dramatically change, you can see that they're baking in quite a bit of margin growth in the business from other items mix and internal restructuring in the rest of the year.

But in any event, just sticking with that 14% figure, if we layer in the effects of MTEX at 10% margins, and we simply assume that most of those corporate expenses can be eliminated, we're looking at ~13.6% margins on a normalized basis. And this isn't hugely unreasonable if there is indeed more cost savings and the mix will shift more towards supplies going forward. Net-net though, if sales growth low-single-digit to $121M by FY27, PI could be posting ~$16.6M in segment EBIT.

Valuation: Attractive

Their capital will primarily go back into capex and debt repayments, but even now and then, they'll do an acquisition, just like they did when they acquired Astro Machine in 2022 for ~$17M. To this end, the acquisition of Portugal-based MTEX - funded by debt - doesn't come as too much of a surprise, given their publicly expressed desire to continue growing the PI business. They ended up paying $19M for the business, with an additional $4.4M in contingent consideration based on post-acquisition performance.

From what I can tell, the business makes both financial and strategic sense. Financially, as I talked about earlier, the business is expected to do something like $9M in sales this fiscal year or something like $12M if they were acquired at the beginning of the fiscal year. We don't know what their margins look like, but I think something like 10% is a fine estimate, or ~$1.2M in EBIT. Now, I'm sure most of that will be eliminated from corporate expenses, but one could also argue that as ALOT rolls MTEX into their existing operation, they can eliminate the majority of those expenses. So, if we burden that $1.2M with a 25% tax rate (could be higher if they have more Europe exposure, particularly Portugal), that's $900K in NOPAT, or ~21x what they paid.

When I think about this strategically, more synergies appear to arise. As they discussed on the call, MTEX product lineup expands their offerable product portfolio into the higher value, higher ASP space. This allows AstroNova to take MTEX's lineup and begin offering to customers in the U.S. (untapped) regions, which should result in increased sales. (And it works both ways too, although to just a smaller degree - i.e., ALOT can sell the existing lineup into MTEX's territories.) How much this benefits sales, it's hard to tell, obviously. But nonetheless, there should be some additional sales from the exposure growth and as such, that 21x multiple should decline to the teens (assuming they can execute on this).

All in all, is the multiple a little higher than I'd deem as "massively accretive"? Yes. But I have to give some credit for natural synergies, so it's not necessarily the case that the IRR will be sub-10%. We'll see. Historically, management has scooped up assets at very accretive prices, so I'm sort of giving them the benefit of the doubt here.

At today's price of $14.8/share with 7.513M basic S/O, they're trading at a ~$111M market cap. Net of ~$4M of cash, ~$15.58M of total debt at the end of Q1, and then another $19M to fund MTEX, I get to an EV of ~$141.6M as of today.

Putting together the economics laid out earlier, AstroNova could be posting $172M in sales and $32.8M in segment EBIT by FY27. Today's corporate expense run rate of $13.5M annually shouldn't materially change, so minus say, $14M, and minus interest expense of $3.43M - which adds in $1.5M of interest tied to the $19M of debt used to acquire MTEX - and taxes at 25%, that gets me to net income of $11.53M. Adding back D&A at 2.75% of sales ($4.8M) and subtracting capex at 1% of sales ($1.8M), that implies FCF of ~$14.5M.

When I think about this FCF figure, I tend to contextualize it as a cash flow stream that should grow. The PI segment should see higher structural growth than their T&M segment, but for the business entirely, I do think they deserve a low-single-digit growth multiple. I've always conservatively estimated ALOT value at 13-14x FCF, and I still think that's fair today. Assuming this, I get to a market cap of $196M in FY27 per the assumed economics - adding in ~$20M of FCF generated in the interim and that's a $216M market cap, or ~$23/share when you discount this back 2.5 years.

As this goes to show, the implied share price under that scenario is materially higher than the $14-15/share range AstroNova is trading at today. As such, I continue to think that their value is underappreciated by the market. Now, perhaps some of the assumed margin growth doesn't materialize or that there's another external hiccup in supply chains (airline production), but from a structural standpoint, this is a business that should grow over time. So, the assumed economics aren't really unreasonable, in my opinion.

Conclusion

In many ways, I can see where AstroNova is uninteresting to a lot of investors, given it's small size (sub-$200M market cap) and exposure to long-standing and slowing growing industries. In other words, it's not really a sexy business. Sexiness, however, isn't a prerequisite for outperformance, cash flow is. To this end, based on what, I think, is a reasonable scenario for this business going forward, at today's share price, I think investors can earn a solid IRR from an investment in AstroNova.