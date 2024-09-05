Constellation Energy: Get Paid For Reliable Capacity (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 05, 2024 7:00 AM ETConstellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Stock
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
5.67K Followers

Summary

  • Constellation Energy's stock has pulled back despite positive fundamentals, including earnings estimate increases since February of 35% for 2023 and 55% for 2030.
  • The PJM capacity market's skyrocketing prices significantly benefit Constellation, boosting EPS forecasts by $0.25 in 2025 and $1.25 in 2026.
  • With some analysts expecting capacity prices to double again in the next auction, there is even more upside potential for earnings.
  • Despite market concerns, Constellation's strong fundamentals and capacity market signals make it a Buy with a target price of $200.

Leaks Found At Illinois Nuclear Plants

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Big Pullback Despite Positive Development

It's been six months since I last wrote about Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), the independent power producer spun out of Exelon (EXC) in 2022, rating it a Hold. For most

This article was written by

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
5.67K Followers
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CEG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CEG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CEG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News