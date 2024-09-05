Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Big Pullback Despite Positive Development

It's been six months since I last wrote about Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), the independent power producer spun out of Exelon (EXC) in 2022, rating it a Hold. For most of the company's existence, I haven't been bullish enough on Constellation, despite recognizing its many advantages. These include growing demand for electrical power to feed data centers, the highest on-stream factor of any US nuclear operator, government support for nuclear power through Production Tax Credits, and an excellent marketing organization, catering to customers who value low-carbon energy. With all these advantages, Constellation still looked expensive relative to other generation-focused electric utilities, hence my Hold rating and price target of $137.50.

The stock went on to trade up almost 50% from the time of publication, to $236 in May. Since then, it has given back most of the gain and is now just 12% above where it was when my last article was published.

Contrary to the stock move, the fundamentals have been positive over the last 6 months. Earnings estimates, for example, are up 35% for this year and 55% for 2030 compared to where they were in February. As a reminder, here is a snapshot of the consensus EPS estimates as they existed at the time of my last article:

Here are the current EPS estimates for CEG:

Expectations for demand growth from data centers remains robust. However, the biggest factor in the improved outlook appears to be the huge increase in value received in the PJM capacity market. This important source of value has been little discussed in most articles on CEG here on Seeking Alpha, so I am going to focus this article on that topic. Factoring in this now more important source of value, it becomes clearer my earlier valuation was too low, and the current pullback in CEG has made it a Buy.

What is PJM and the Capacity Market?

PJM is a Regional Transmission Organization (RTO) that operates the electrical grid in a geographical area covering the mid-Atlantic region and stretching westward as far as northern Illinois.

PJM is an independent organization rather than a corporation, so it does not own, but operates the electrical transmission system on behalf of its members, which consist of owners of generation facilities, transmission and distribution facilities, and other suppliers. Those familiar with Constellation from its time as an Exelon subsidiary will recognize the names of Exelon's regulated utilities in the map above, such as ComEd, PEPCO, DPL, and PECO. Slightly over half of Constellation's 33 GW of generation capacity falls within PJM. Looking at Constellation's reportable segments, all of the Mid-Atlantic segment is in PJM, while the Midwest segment is split between PJM and MISO.

Part of PJM's responsibility includes ensuring that there is sufficient generation capacity in the region to meet peak demand levels. PJM does this by working with the distribution utilities in its region to put together a long-term load forecast. PJM then sets the Reliability Requirement, which is a generation capacity sufficient to keep the grid working under anticipated demand conditions. To incentivize generators to have this capacity available, PJM periodically conducts auctions for periods 2-3 years in the future where generation facilities offer their capacity (in MW) at a specified price (in $/MWd). The offers are then ranked from lowest to highest, and the price at which enough capacity is offered to meet the Reliability Requirement is known as the clearing price. All generators who offered capacity at or below the clearing price then have their offers accepted and are paid the clearing price for this capacity. (Payments come from the "load serving entities" which are the distribution facilities that supply power to end users.)

It is important to note that these payments are not for actual MWh of electricity generated. They are simply for the commitment from generators to have this amount of capacity available during the specified time period. When total generation capacity in the region is well in excess of anticipated demand, capacity prices are low and not all capacity offered clears the auction. However, with the rapid growth of new demand anticipated due to data centers, EVs, and other new loads, demand is now near capacity, leading to high auction prices.

In the past 10 years, the clearing price fluctuated in the $100-$150/MWd range, but then fell to the $30-$50 range in the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 auctions. (Capacity periods run from June to May). The 2025-26 auction, completed on 7/30/2024, had very different results. After nearly 25 years of flat demand in the region, load requirements are now expected to grow for the foreseeable future, and this expected growth has doubled between PJM's 2023 forecast and the latest one from 2024.

As this higher demand pushes up against generation capacity, the clearing prices for the capacity auction has skyrocketed, up by almost 10x in the 2025-26 auction to $269.92/MWd.

Looking ahead to the 2026-27 auction to be held in December 2024, some analysts are predicting capacity prices could hit the maximum allowable value of $695/MWd.

How Does Constellation Benefit?

As a predominantly nuclear generator, Constellation has demonstrated high reliability with the best on-stream factor in the industry, as I have discussed in previous articles. This is important as penalties can be high if generators do not supply power when needed. We saw this during the winter storm in February 2023, when many generators failed to deliver and were penalized, but Constellation earned a reliability bonus for staying online. Going forward, nuclear plants will remain excellent sources of base load energy, unlike renewable generation, which depend on sunshine and wind conditions for their output.

While it is highly reliable, nuclear also has higher capital and operating costs than many other energy sources. In the past, when capacity prices were low, Constellation's plants often did not clear the capacity auction. This led Exelon at the time to consider shutting down several of its plants in Illinois. Fortunately, other supports such as the Illinois Carbon Mitigation Credit (CMC) and federal PTC programs kept these plants open, and they are now a key part of serving the growing load demand in the region.

With the 2025-26 auction completed at $269.92/MWd, Constellation was able to increase its EPS forecast by $0.25/share in 2025 and $1.25 in 2026.

It is not a simple price*volume calculation to estimate these benefits. First, the Illinois CMC program represents a combined payment for both generation and capacity, so those plants are not affected. Also, capacity revenues are added on to the market price received for electricity generated under the Federal PTC program. As this combined price increases to $43.75/MW and above, the PTC is phased out. However, assuming the $269.92 already gets us above this level, any incremental increase in the capacity price should be additive to Constellation's revenues, for those plants not part of the Illinois CMC.

So, if capacity prices indeed do reach $695, then the incremental $425/MWd translates to:

$425/MWd * 365d * 11,300 MW non-CMC capacity = $1.75 billion/year

Using an effective tax rate of 30% and share count of 315 million, the EPS benefit would be $3.89/share annually. This would start in the second half of 2026 if the auction clearing price actually hits $695. We see from the earnings estimate revision history that analysts did indeed increase out-year estimates for Constellation following the 7/30 auction and 8/6 earnings call, but not by that much, so some upside potential remains.

Valuation

Using the Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison Page, I compared Constellation to two other independent power producers, Vistra (VST) and NRG (NRG), as well as three regulated utilities within the PJM region, Exelon (EXC), FirstEnergy (FE), and Dominion (D). Constellation continues to look rich on a PE and EV/EBITDA basis; however, this premium is deserved as it has superior Profitability metrics such as Return on Equity and Return on Total Capital. (NRG also looks attractive on these measures).

Considering the growing demand for electricity and the upside potential from future capacity auction results, I think it is now appropriate to also consider the PEG ratio method often applied to growth stocks. Looking at the EPS estimate projection table near the top of the article, we see CEG growing an average of 12.5% per year through 2030. Using a max PEG of 2 as fair value, the fair PE would be 25. Using a 2024 EPS estimate of $8.00 from the last company guidance, fair value is now $200.

Risks

It is possible that enthusiasm around AI, data centers, and EVs could have been influencing electrical demand growth forecasts. If growth expectations are dialed back, we would likely see lower revenue growth expectations for Constellation, as well as lower capacity auction clearing prices in PJM.

Constellation would still have the benefit of the Federal nuclear production tax credits to support power prices, and nuclear power currently appears to be in favor on a bipartisan basis. However if the PTC program is ended in the future for budgetary or political reasons, that would be another hit to Constellations earnings potential.

With fed funds rates nearing a cutting cycle, lower interest rates often bring dividend stocks in sectors such as Utilities into favor. Constellation's dividend yield is unusually low for a utility, at 0.8%. While the dividend is expected to grow faster than most utility stocks (the company has indicated a 10%/year growth target), CEG stock could lag other utilities just based on the market preference for dividend stocks.

Conclusion

Constellation Energy stock has pulled back in the last few months despite good news about growing electrical demand and strong results in the PJM capacity auction. The market has ignored this good news and focused on worries that demand growth from AI, data centers, and EVs might be overstated. Signals from the capacity market suggest this growth is still real, and reliable clean energy will be worth a premium. Constellation is best equipped to provide this power, and the stock is now a Buy with a target of $200.