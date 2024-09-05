jetcityimage

The automobile market is in a state of flux right now. The conversion of the market from combustion engines to a strong presence of electric vehicles is potentially changing a lot of things, and that could mean that a lot of the positions of different players in the market may shrink or grow as they make investments in the future of the industry.

Today, I want to look at Honda Motor Co. (NYSE:HMC), one of the major Japanese makers of automobiles and motorcycles. The company has been showing up on a lot of value screens, and we’re going to look at their recent earnings, their value compared to the sector median, and what they look like with respect to returning value to investors.

Though Honda is in many ways more identified with motorcycles than anything, the company’s automobile division is actually their biggest reportable segment, coming in at 66% of total revenue last year.

As you can see, Honda’s automobile division is very much a global business, with highly important segments in Japan and North America. The company’s relatively small presence in Europe, as well as in growing markets around Latin America and the Middle East, may show potential opportunities to grow market share growing forward.

In addition to automobiles and motorcycles, the company also has a valuable financial services division, which offers services to both customers and dealerships. That’s not unusual for big carmakers, and I only mention it to support full understanding of how Honda is structured.

Balance Sheets – Honda at a Discount

Cash and Equivalents $34.1 billion Total Current Assets $84.6 billion Total Assets $215.6 billion Total Current Liabilities $61.7 billion Total Liabilities $121.3 billion Total Shareholders' Equity $94.3 billion Click to enlarge

Honda has a very nice amount of cash on hand, especially for a company their size. What is really appealing to me though is that the company is trading at a price/book value of 0.63, which is dramatically lowers than the sector median, which at present if 2.22. This lower than median level is interesting, and any book value of a profitable company below 1 is something that has me wanting to know more about them, as it is a potential discount to be had.

The Risks

As mentioned before, the automobile industry is going through big changes right now, and while Honda is trying to keep up there is no guarantee they are going to be successful in doing so.

As a global company, Honda is also potentially sensitive to geopolitical changes. If wars or regional economic insecurity break out, it could shift the priorities away from buying vehicles to other things, and that could harm the company’s sales.

Supplies and prices of raw material are also a potential factor. Any spikes in material costs could force them to try to pass along higher prices to customers, and that is always risky to do.

Efficiency of Honda is dependent on partners and joint ventures. Delays by those partners or just plain poor decisions they make could, through no fault of Honda, cause problems for them and cost them efficiency boosts.

Finally, new automobile purchases are always somewhat discretionary in nature. If the global economy makes a downward turn, Honda, like all major industrial players, could see its sales suffer.

Statement of Operations – The Earnings

2022 2023 2024 2025 (1Q) Sales Revenue $100 billion $116 billion $140 billion $37 billion Operating Profit $6.0 billion $5.4 billion $9.5 billion $3.3 billion Net Profit $5.2 billion $4.9 billion $8.1 billion $2.8 billion Diluted EPS $2.82 $2.64 $4.68 $1.68 Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 20-F and quarterly report from 6-K from SEC)

Honda has experienced some recent growth in the last few years. Especially impressive though is the growth in earnings per share, which gives us a P/E ratio of 6.80, which is cheap by any reasonable metric. Once again, if we compare it to the sector median, which is about 18, Honda is starting to look like a serious bargain.

Estimates are that the trend is likely to continue in the future, with 2025 revenue expected to come in at $146.7 billion and earnings per share at $4.52. That’s a forward P/E of 7.04, still quite cheap when compared to the rest of the sector. 2026 expects a revenue of $147.8 billion and earnings per share of $4.49.

Honda really fits nicely in the value range of stocks. Between a low book value and a low P/E ratio, this is much of what I generally look for in a company.

Dividends – Nice but Inconsistent

A big generator of cash, Honda has been returning value to investors in the form of dividends. In recent years, those dividends have been very nice, a yield of over 4%. The dividends aren’t set in stone, however, which means that as investors we have to be comfortable that the return is going to be inconsistent.

So long as Honda continues with its strong earnings, I would hope that the dividends continue to pay out at a pretty high level, though understandably the transition to more electric vehicles may force them to recommit some capital to a change-over in technology. The dividend is very nice for what it is, but shouldn’t be depended on, at least not at the current level.

Conclusion

While I’m a little gun-shy about the auto industry in general because of the changing times, I feel like Honda, despite trading around the middle of its 52-week range, is quite a bargain for the profitable company you’d be buying into. I’m going to rate it a buy, and the only reason it’s not a strong buy is because of uncertainty around electric vehicles.

Honda is a big company in a big industry, and its profitability makes it a very good fit for most portfolios. Going forward, I would look closely at the continued earnings, and if they are meeting expectations in the quarters to come, there is really nothing not to like about them.