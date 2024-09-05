MaxLinear: Why It Is In A Crapshoot At This Time

Sep. 05, 2024 6:42 AM ETMaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Stock1 Comment
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
3.01K Followers

Summary

  • MaxLinear stock has soared higher recently, not so long after the stock fell off a cliff, which added to the big losses in the last few years.
  • The courts decided in favor of MXL in a recent case, but there are other legal challenges that remain without a resolution.
  • MXL called for contraction instead of the expected growth with its latest guidance, but demand is still expected to recover in 2025 after a huge downturn.
  • The road ahead is clouded by uncertainty for various reasons, which means deciding what to do with MXL is pretty much a crapshoot at this time.

Future Technology Digital Data Network Connection, Digital Cloud Computing Cyber Security, Digital Data Network Protection, Abstract Background 3d rendering.

KanawatTH

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), a supplier of analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, seemed to have put the worst behind it heading into 2024. The stock had after all rallied towards the end of 2023, raising optimism the long decline MXL found itself

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
3.01K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MXL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MXL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MXL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News