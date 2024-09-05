The 2024 U.S. Election And Municipal Bonds: What To Know

Summary

  • Higher personal income taxes will make municipal bonds more attractive, considering the federal tax exemption on their interest income.
  • A higher corporate tax rate would make municipal bonds more attractive to banks and insurance companies - which use them in investment portfolios - and be a modest tailwind for the asset class.
  • The political climate will likely intensify in the coming months, which is all the more reason to focus on the bigger picture—which is that munis remain exceptionally attractive today.

By Daryl Clements & Daniel Natale

Candidate tax policies could affect municipal bonds, but the bigger picture is important too.

The US presidential election is likely to be a tight contest, and the noise will also likely intensify as November

