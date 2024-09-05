Jacobs Solutions Q3: Strong Backlog Supports Growth For FY25

Sep. 05, 2024 7:38 AM ETJacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Stock
Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.6K Followers

Summary

  • Jacobs Solutions shows strong backlog growth and is nearing completion of a spin-off and merger, reinforcing my ‘Strong Buy’ rating with a $170 price target.
  • The spin-off of Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence Businesses will allow J stock to focus on high-margin critical infrastructure and sustainability projects.
  • Jacobs delivered 1% revenue growth and 5.9% backlog growth in Q3, with strong future growth expected in the People and Places Solutions and PA consulting segments.
  • Key risk includes potential impact from Intel's reduced CAPEX, but overall, the strategic separation and backlog growth support a positive outlook for Jacobs.

Drone view of a residential development in a village in Cambridgeshire, UK. Some of the houses are under construction

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) released its Q3 result on August 6th showing an improvement in backlogs. In my initiation report published in April 2024, I highlighted my 'Strong Buy' rating based on the thesis of growth

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.6K Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of J either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About J Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on J

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
J
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News