Coastal Financial: Heightened Risk Appetite Is Hurting Value Generation Capability

Innovation in the financial sector has little room compared to other industries, in the banking industry it is much more difficult. Coastal Financial Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CCB) banking as a service segment, CCBX, is an attempt to expand banking services to new customers through fintech companies. It is a very lucrative business model, capable of generating high value. But it needs several optimizations in the underwriting of its loans and better terms with its partners. This innovative business model must deal with restrictions to low margins, which is applicable to the whole banking industry, but additional intermediary eating up on margins. How CCB and its partners dealt with margins and growth to accommodate this kind of business model is more discouraging than appreciative of the value of this model for other banks.

CCBX Segment

Through the CCBX segment, the company offers banking as a service [BaaS], allowing its broker dealers and digital financial partners to offer banking services to their customers. Started as a wholesale banking in 2018, later in 2020 changed to CCBX. Aimed at collaborating with early-stage companies to build a lasting and sustainable business relationship, with the premise of innovating and scaling banking services by taking advantage of technology. But the real question is, whether the company has found its sweet spot and is this business model sustainable?

It is hard to conclude a precise answer. Coastal financial has interacted with over 900 Fintech and brand companies since 2016, chose to partner with 21 companies by Q1, 2021. At the end of Q2, 2024, the company has 19 active partners with 2 more in the testing and signed letters of intent stage. I see a strong intent to build an innovative and viable business model by Coastal Financial Corporation, but the problem is, financial products and services need a deeper judgement of customers’ financial characteristics. And proper underwriting standards should be in place for every kind of lending product individually. By placing the responsibility of underwriting on its partners, the bank ended up with more cleaning to do every quarter. Coastal financial allocated $62.3 million to provision for credit losses in Q2, 2024 left $3.9 million in net interest income. Partners compensate for most losses arising from the relationship in the form of credit enhancements, recorded in noninterest income. However, two organizations are involved (CCBX and its partner(s)) but the value addition is almost none to the customer (if the same offering is availed from a different organization). Partners or CCBX cannot increase the interest rates or fees substantially against the competition, the result is substandard underwriting practices and dilution of earnings. In Q2, 2024 CCB reported net charge-offs of $53.2 million from the CCBX segment while community bank reported $2000 recoveries.

Baas loan expense which is paid to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and servicing CCBX loans is diluting the income severely, if the loan was originated directly by the bank. It also increases the cost of the loan to the borrower to compensate two entities involved, increasing the chances of skipping payments and default. By having an additional intermediary, the bank is reaching customers of its partners but getting suboptimal underwriting standards and severely low margins.

CCBX’s average loan yield (net of Baas expense) 3.12% is lower than the most conservative community bank loans while also being highly risky. CCBX’s cost of deposits of 4.92% is the highest I have ever seen a bank spend on its deposits recently. Implying it doesn’t have a long-term relationship with its customers dependent on its product and service offerings, rather the bank is heavily reliant on the interest component it pays to its customers to attract and retain deposits.

Another concerning issue about CCBX segment is its heavy concentration of unsecured credit cards business that is generated by its partners. With $1.5 billion available commitments in addition to $549 million in outstanding balance, it makes it clear that the optimizations that the management mentioned in the investor presentations are much needed. It is obvious why CCB and partners have heavy concentration in credit cards business, high margins not possible in most bank products and services.

Overall optimizations should extend beyond selling of some loans and allocating provisions to establishing a stronger baseline in credit score and underwriting for these issues to not arise again this intensely. Because asset quality issues are plaguing CCB from 2022, and they are only intensifying (see 2nd screenshot).

CCB has been increasing its risk appetite for growth by sacrificing safety of earnings since several years ago. Its coverage of losses by partners (through credit enhancements) decreased from 100% in 2021 to 97.5% at the end of 2023 and generated an enormous increase in net charge-offs from 0.25% in 2021 to 15.72% in Q2, 2024. Widespread losses spanned across several years without reflecting any broader market correlation is a clear indication of CCB’s intensified risk appetite that degraded overall profitability and negatively impacted overall performance capability. If the risk appetite was like 2021 levels, then the overall value generation and performance per dollar of the company would have been much higher. This is a clear misstep from management by aggressively lowering credit enhancement protection and allowing substandard loans for growth.

CCBX has considerable partners with whom the bank has worked with more than necessary time to test waters. And yet after several years it ended up with large amounts of troubled loans while also generating mid double-digit growth in loan portfolio. It has gained more than enough traction with its partners and generated 50% growth in loans receivable for the year 2022. For the year 2023 loans receivable grew by 15%, net income grew by 9.7%, for Q2, 2024 loans receivable grew by 10% compared to Q4, 2023 but net income declined by 10% from Q2, 2023 because of low-quality assets requiring enormous provisions for losses.

Management has the potential to deliver better results examples include efficiency ratio of 43% (better than most average banks), excellent community bank performance (see asset quality figures above) and the company identifying asset quality issues proactively and taking proper measures indicates strength. But it lacks clear direction, which is why they are perfecting the CCBX’s direction after several years. CCBX business started with accepting early-stage fintech companies even in 2022, but in 2024 the management is shifting towards larger partners and companies with experienced management teams.

Interest Rates

U.S. GDP growing much faster than expected is a good signal that the economic activity is not moving towards the same direction as inflation. And inflation movement is triggered by continued price rises seen for the most part of last four years. Interest rates almost confirmed to decline by at least 25 basis points in September and more on the horizon. Decline in interest rates positively impacts CCB, with 100 basis points reduction helping net income grow by 2.4% over 12 months.

Conclusion

This business model gives Coastal Financial the opportunity to reach the existing large customer base of its partners without spending enormous expenses on physical branches or on online marketing to attract new customers. But adding severe baseline issues in terms of risk appetite and asset quality by overextending growth is hurting the value potential of the company. Instead of getting maximum returns by having excellent asset quality, CCB is losing value due to poor quality assets and increasing risk appetite.

Coastal Financial is trading 19.34X earnings, 2.26X book value and 15.46X 2024 earnings estimate, while most banks are trading at P/E of 8-11X and 1.5X P/B. It looks like the market is giving more value to loan portfolio growth and growth potential of CCBX business model, while the underlying business has weaknesses that are mostly a result of CCB’s actions. Considering inherent asset quality issues, heavy exposure to credit card business and overvaluation of the stock, I am giving a cautious BUY rating.