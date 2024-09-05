Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Matadors as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) presents a compelling long-term investment opportunity, driven by its robust growth in cloud revenues and strategic expansion into AI and MLOps through its Qwak AI acquisition. Despite short-term setbacks, including a recent revenue miss and lowered guidance, the company's focus on high-margin, recurring revenue streams positions it well for sustained growth. For long-term investors, the current dip may offer an attractive entry point as JFrog pivots towards a strategy that capitalizes on evolving market dynamics, cloud-based DevOps solutions, and strategic acquisitions that enhance its technological capabilities.

TradingView

Earnings Breakdown Revenue And Growth

Capital IQ and JFrog Earnings Reports

Total Revenues

JFrog reported revenues of $103M for the second quarter, growing its top line by 22% YoY. Despite the double-digit growth, several factors weighed on the stock and contributed to its decline: (1) this was the lowest YoY growth for JFrog since it became a public company (2) the figures slightly missed consensus estimates of $103.6M (3) management lowered its revenue guidance for 2024 to a midpoint of $423M, down from $428M.

JFrog's revenue growth over the past several years has consistently outpaced expectations (as can be seen by the chart below), however the recent slowdown in growth rates and the latest revenue miss are raising concerns about the company's ability to maintain its growth trajectory while maintaining a technological lead and improving profitability.

Capital IQ and JFrog Earnings Reports

Cloud Revenues

In terms of cloud revenues (which account for revenues from JFrog's Artifactory, Xray, Pipelines and Distribution services) JFrog posted impressive growth of 42% YoY, reaching sales of $39.3M, and representing 38% of total revenue. Over the past few quarters, JFrog has focused its efforts on transitioning to a cloud-based model, positioning it well to capitalize on the growing demand for cloud-based DevOps solutions. This is an important development as cloud-based models typically sport higher retention rates, higher margins and stronger organic growth. Cloud-based models have the tendency to compound their growth for extended periods of time, classic examples of this are companies like Adobe (ADBE), Autodesk (ADSK), and Salesforce (CRM).

Capital IQ and JFrog Earnings Reports Capital IQ and JFrog Earnings Reports

Enterprise+ Subscriptions

JFrog's most complete and robust offering, Enterprise+, which offers access to the full suite of JFrog products and strategically aligns itself with the needs of Enterprise level clients, posted revenues of $51M, growing 35% YoY and representing almost 50% of total revenue. One of the most important KPIs to monitor as it relates to JFrog is their ability to attract, retain and expand current client accounts. Strong organic expansion (Net Dollar Retention over 100%) will remain a critical driver of growth on the enterprise level, helping keep growth rates high, while maintaining reasonable OPEX levels (specifically S&M).

Capital IQ and JFrog Earnings Reports Capital IQ and JFrog Earnings Reports

JFrog Investor Presentation

Profitability

JFrog reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 84.4% (GAAP margin of 78.8%) for Q2 2024, up slightly from 83.6% in the same quarter last year. This increase in gross margin is attributed to the elimination of outsourced costs and synergies as results of the Vdoo acquisition, alongside ongoing cost discipline. The primary differences between GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins for JFrog are stock-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles.

JFrog Investor Presentation

The importance of maintaining and improving Gross Profitability cannot be understated. While this metric is important for both SaaS and non-SaaS businesses, it is especially critical for SaaS businesses like JFrog due to the unique cost structure, scalability and long-term profitability goals.

SaaS businesses typically have a recurring revenue model and benefit from scalability, where improved gross margins directly impact their ability to reinvest in growth and shorten the payback period for customer acquisition costs. This is especially important given the upfront costs needed to acquire new customers and to continuously innovate through R&D investments.

As it relates to JFrog, improvements in gross margin signal strong operational leverage that directly contributes to higher valuation and long-term profitability.

JFrog posted a Non-GAAP operating income of $13.6 million for Q2 2024, representing an operating margin of 13.2%, improving upon the 9.7% operating margin reported in Q2 2023. While GAAP operating income remains negative, primarily due to heavy stock-based compensation, the loss is shrinking as a result of growing revenues and improving gross margins, which directly improve JFrog's operational leverage.

JFrog Investor Presentation

The massive effect of stock-based compensation on GAAP profitability remains a headwind for the company. At the moment, stock-based compensation is growing at around 36% per year, faster than revenues, which are growing at 24.5% for the last twelve months. This rapid increase in SBC directly contributes to shareholder dilution, as seen in the steady rise of JFrog's diluted shares outstanding.

Capital IQ and JFrog Earnings Reports

The dilution rate, which grew around 5.3% YoY, means existing shareholders are seeing their ownership percentage decline, which can offset the benefits of revenue growth and margin improvements.

Capital IQ and JFrog Earnings Reports

Historically, since the IPO, JFrog's share count has consistently grown due to employee stock-based compensation, and as a result of JFrog's recent acquisition of Qwak AI for $230M financed through a cash / equity split, it is expected to rise further in the coming years. The terms of the acquisition will see the share count rise by an additional 1.15M shares when the deal closes (expected in Q3 2024).

Free Cash Flow

JFrog generated $16 million in free cash flow during the quarter, with a free cash flow margin of 15.5%. Over the last 5 quarters, JFrog has consistently beat consensus estimates for FCF, indicating strong momentum and an ability to generate cash flow even during cyclical downturns in the industry. SaaS companies are well known for the fact that they become free cash flow positive earlier than they become EPS positive, giving them the unique ability to finance their operations through deferred income.

Capital IQ and JFrog Earnings Reports

It should also be stated that despite the dramatic improvement in FCF margins over the past few years, company management is targeting FCF margins of 27.5% at the midpoint in their long-term model, signalling significant upside in the valuation of the stock providing that they achieve their lofty goals.

Guidance And Market Reaction

JFrog Investor Presentation

JFrog revised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to a midpoint of $423M, down from the previous midpoint of $428 million (implying revenue growth of 20.8% down from 22.2%). This reduction reflects a more conservative outlook, driven by macroeconomic headwinds, extended sales cycles, and delayed customer migration projects. While the revised guidance still represents solid YoY growth, it was enough to trigger a sharp 30% sell-off in the stock.

During the call, most questions focused on the street's surprise by the updated guidance and the factors leading to it, summarized well by the following exchange:

Pinjalim Bora - Analyst:

I just wanted to understand a little bit more about what transpired. You had reaffirmed guidance, I think, about 5 days remaining in the quarter. Did you notice changes in the sales cycle dynamics mainly in the month of July? Did it deteriorate towards the end of July? Maybe help us think through that."

Ed Grabscheid - CFO:

Pinjalim, this is Ed. We noticed a push out in the final few days of the quarter and a remarkable change in the macroeconomic environment in the first month of the new quarter. So therefore, we didn't see much during Q2 until the final days of the quarter. We also noticed in that time, strategic deals, significant large strategic deals being pushed out, which indicated to us a change in the purchasing environment. Therefore, we revisited our forecast and de-risked and adjusted our guidance going forward for the full year as well."

Source: JFrog Q2 earnings call

Despite the near-term challenges, JFrog reiterated its confidence in the long-term potential of its platform. The company continues to target robust revenue growth, driven by the increasing adoption of its cloud and Enterprise+ offerings, alongside the expansion into new areas such as AI and machine learning operations (MLOps) through the acquisition of Qwak AI.

Risks And Challenges

Competitive Landscape

JFrog operates in a highly competitive and innovative market, with other DevOps and software supply chain management companies fighting for market share, with arguably stronger financial backing. Competitors such as GitLab and Microsoft (through its GitHub platform) pose a significant threat to JFrog's current market offerings. JFrog's ability to differentiate its product portfolio and maintain its competitive edge will be crucial in sustaining its growth and margin expansion story.

JFrog's website

In the private space, CloudBees is one of JFrog's primary competitors, specializing in integration and delivery solutions at the enterprise level. They directly compete with JFrog in the DevOps pipeline and software delivery markets.

In the public markets, JFrog faces far stronger competition from the likes of GitLab (GTLB), Cloudflare (NET) and Elastic N.V. (ESTC) across their DevOps product portfolio.

GitLab offers a full suite platform for the entire software development lifecycle, competing with JFrog in continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD), version control, and DevSecOps.

While Cloudflare is primarily known for its web infrastructure and security services, it recently moved into the DevOps space with tools that integrate security directly into the development pipeline, competing with JFrog in the area of software supply chain security.

Elastic competes with JFrog in the observability and monitoring space, an area that is increasingly intertwined with DevOps practices.

These three main competitors have been trading at a premium compared to JFrog during the last two years on a forward P/S NTM basis. The valuation gap compared to the peer group has expanded following the Q2 earnings release, as shown in the graph below.

Capital IQ Capital IQ

Macro Risks

The broader macroeconomic environment, including potential slowdowns in tech spending, poses a risk to JFrog's growth. The company has already seen extended sales cycles and delayed customer migration projects, which are likely influenced by tighter budgets and more rigorous procurement processes.

Execution Risks

As JFrog expands its platform and integrates acquisitions like Qwak AI, there are execution risks related to scaling the business. The company's shift to a more strategic outbound sales model, while necessary for growth, also adds complexity to its operations. Any missteps in execution could hinder JFrog's ability to achieve its long-term goals.

JFrog Investor Presentation

Valuation and Investment Thesis Valuation Considerations

At the current valuation, JFrog trades at a significant discount to its historical price/sales multiples. The recent drop in the stock price has brought its valuation closer to the lower end of its historical range, as depicted in the chart below. While the company's growth has decelerated, the valuation may present an attractive entry point for long-term investors who believe in JFrog's strategic vision and market potential.

Capital IQ

Long-Term Potential vs. Short-Term Volatility

JFrog's long-term potential remains intact, driven by the growing adoption of its platform, the expansion into new markets such as MLOps, the continued shift to a cloud-first business model and the margin expansion story. However, the company is likely to face short-term volatility as revenue growth rates and short-term margins may be affected by macroeconomic challenges, competitive pressures, and execution risks.

Investment Thesis

After weighing all the risks, and considering the potential dilution, competitive pressures and macroeconomic uncertainty in the years ahead, while also appreciating the growth potential JFrog presents, we reached the following PT scenarios:

Bullish Case: PT $46.5 - Upside: 67% (Based on Forward P/S NTM of 10.0x + LT Bullish FCF Model)

JFrog's strong customer retention, recurring revenue base, and strategic positioning in the DevOps and MLOps spaces make it a compelling long-term investment. The company's expansion into AI through the Qwak acquisition could be a significant growth driver, particularly as more enterprises adopt AI-driven applications. For investors with a long-term horizon, JFrog's current valuation may offer an attractive buying opportunity based on both P/S models and FCF models.

In the FCF model, we forecast 2027 FCF of $240M (Upper range of company guidance) and a P/FCF multiple of 23.5x (discounted from 33x today with a 12% rate) with fully diluted shares outstanding of 110M. This yield us a PT of $51.3 (upside of 84%).

On a forward P/S NTM multiple of 10x, and NTM expected sales of $460M and a fully diluted share count of 110M, we get a PT of $41.8 (upside of 50%).

Together, these models yield us an average PT of $46.5 (upside of 67%).

Neutral Case: PT $33.85 - Upside: 22% (Based on Forward P/S NTM of 7.5x + LT FCF Neutral Model)

While JFrog has demonstrated solid growth in key areas like cloud revenues and Enterprise+ subscriptions, the company's reduced guidance and slower overall growth raise questions about its short-term outlook. Investors may see JFrog's current valuation as fair, given the balance between its growth potential and the risks it faces.

The company's strategic positioning in DevOps and MLOps is promising, particularly with the integration of AI through the Qwak acquisition. However, the competitive landscape, coupled with macroeconomic uncertainties and extended sales cycles, suggests that the stock may remain range-bound in the near term. Investors who are neither overly bullish nor bearish may prefer to wait for clearer signs of execution before making a significant commitment. This wait and see approach allows to monitor how JFrog navigates its current challenges while keeping an eye on potential catalysts for future growth.

In the FCF model, we forecast 2027 FCF of $200M (lower end of company guidance) with a P/FCF multiple of 20x and fully diluted shares outstanding of 110M. This yields us a PT of $36.4 (upside of 30%).

On a forward P/S NTM multiple of 7.5x, and NTM expected sales of $460M and a fully diluted share count of 110M, we get a PT of $31.4 (upside of 13%).

Together, these models yield us an average PT of $33.9 (upside of 22%).

Bearish Case: PT $27.4 - Downside: 1% (Based on Forward P/S NTM of 6.5x + LT FCF Bearish Model)

On the other hand, the risks related to slowing growth, increased competition, and execution challenges cannot be ignored. The company's reduced guidance and decelerating revenue growth have raised concerns about its ability to sustain its momentum. In the near term, JFrog's stock could face further downside pressure as the market digests these risks.

In the FCF model, we forecast 2027 FCF of $180M (missed company guidance) with a P/FCF multiple of 17x and fully diluted shares outstanding of 110M. This yields us a PT of $27.8 (upside of 0%).

On a forward P/S NTM multiple of 6.5x, and NTM expected sales of $460M and a fully diluted share count of 110M, we get a PT of $27.2 (Downside of 3%).

Together, these models yield us an average PT of $27.5 (Downside of 1%).

author's content

Conclusion

JFrog's Q2 2024 earnings report highlighted both the strengths and challenges facing the company. While the stock's 30% drop may seem alarming, it is important to consider the broader context. JFrog remains a leader in the DevOps space, with a strong platform, a loyal customer base, and significant growth potential in new areas such as AI and MLOps. However, the company also faces near-term headwinds that could impact its performance, making it important to monitor new developments, key updates and product performances.

We believe at current levels, JFrog may be undervalued and potentially an attractive buying opportunity. We regard the current risks as being baked into the valuation, and therefore believe that the upside is larger than the downside, signalling a strong risk/reward opportunity.