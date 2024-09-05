Beyond The Earnings Drop: Why JFrog's Growth Story Remains Intact

Sep. 05, 2024 8:05 AM ETJFrog Ltd. (FROG) StockGTLB, NET, ESTC
The Matadors profile picture
The Matadors
2 Followers

Summary

  • JFrog's stock plummeted by 30% post Q2 2024 earnings due to reduced guidance despite solid revenue growth and profitability metrics.
  • Revenue growth slightly missed estimates, with cloud revenue up 42% and Enterprise+ subscriptions growing by 35% YoY.
  • The market reacted negatively to lowered guidance for 2024, citing decelerating growth, macroeconomic headwinds, and execution risks.
  • FROG remains a leader in the DevOps space, with a strong platform, a loyal customer base, and significant growth potential in new areas such as AI and MLOps.
  • The company also faces near-term headwinds that could impact its performance.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Matadors as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

frog eating a fly

Antagain

This article was written by

The Matadors profile picture
The Matadors
2 Followers
We are two lifelong friends with a shared passion for the world of investments and finance. As analysts with extensive experience in managing our own portfolios, we have spent years honing our skills in identifying, analyzing, and capitalizing on investment opportunities. Our approach is driven by a relentless curiosity and a commitment to uncovering value across all sectors, regardless of market conditions. Our goal is to bring you insightful and actionable investment ideas, grounded in rigorous analysis and diverse perspectives. We believe that great investment opportunities can emerge from any corner of the market, and we’re here to share our top picks with you. We hope our work not only piques your interest but also empowers you to make informed and successful investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FROG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FROG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FROG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FROG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News