Gambling.com: Growth At A Bargain

Carson Baker Levit profile picture
Carson Baker Levit
21 Followers

Summary

  • Gambling.com is a strong growth story trading like a value stock.
  • The company has strong growth opportunities, disciplined cash management, and will continue to benefit from secular trends.
  • Gambling.com had a strong Q2 but the stock has since retreated, presenting a buying opportunity.

Close up of blackjack in casino

Duncan Nicholls and Simon Webb

Thesis

It is not often that one can invest in a growth stock at a value price. Investing in gambling affiliate Gambling.com (NASDAQ:GAMB) presents one of those rare opportunities. The potential stems from Gambling.com's rare below market PE but well

This article was written by

Carson Baker Levit profile picture
Carson Baker Levit
21 Followers
Carson Baker Levit possesses a fervent enthusiasm for stocks characterized by compelling growth narratives that are often overlooked by the broader market. His particular focus lies within the Technology sector, although he remains vigilant across all market sectors for distinctive opportunities. Carson's investment philosophy is rooted in a long-term perspective, steering clear of crowded short-term trades. His strategy can be aptly described as GARP or a blend of growth and value principles. His favorite metrics include the PEG ratio, EV/Sales, and the CAPE ratio. In addition to seeking long positions, Carson actively seeks out short opportunities as a vital component of his strategy to mitigate beta exposure. When shorting, he seeks setups featuring peak-on-peak dynamics with a near term catalyst. Carson also takes pride in his technical analysis prowess, often leveraging momentum indicators, resistance, and support levels to discern optimal entry points. Currently he is a master's student at Stanford University, studying Management Science and Engineering with a focus on Financial Analytics, commencing in September 2024. Carson boasts a substantial background in the Investment Management sector, having previously interned at three hedge funds. Through his association with Seeking Alpha, he aspires to continue his growth as an investor and leverage the platform to disseminate his most promising investment ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GAMB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GAMB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GAMB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GAMB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News