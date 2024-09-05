Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Dividend Growth Fund is a diversified domestic equity strategy with a large-cap core orientation. The fund seeks capital appreciation.
- The fund invests in a mix of large- and mid-cap stocks that have favorable prospects to sustainably pay and grow dividends over time.
- Our investment philosophy centers on comparing price and value. We believe price will converge with value over time in a competitive market. Quality is an integral part of our assessment of value.
- We also believe that companies with a history of growing dividends demonstrate superior risk-adjusted returns over the course of a market cycle.
- A disciplined approach combining fundamental analysis, quality, valuation and accelerating capital return can help lead to outperformance over time.
|
Performance Review
For the second quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 5.45%, topping the 4.28% advance of the benchmark S&P 500® index.
U.S. stocks gained 4.28% in the second quarter, according to the S&P 500® index, after shaking off a rough April and rising steadily due to resilient corporate profits, a frenzy over generative artificial intelligence and the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates later this year. Amid this favorable backdrop for higher-risk assets, the index continued its late-2023 momentum and reached midyear just shy of its all-time closing high. Growth stocks led the narrow rally, with only three of 11 sectors topping the broader market.
The backdrop for the global economy and earnings growth remained largely constructive, underpinning fairly low market volatility. The move toward global monetary easing inched forward, although persistent core inflation in the U.S. continued to keep the Fed on hold.
For the quarter, growth shares within the index (+10%) meaningfully topped value (-2%), while large-caps handily bested smaller-caps. By sector within the S&P 500®, a continued rally in the stock prices of the largest U.S. companies by market capitalization - concentrated in information technology (+14%) and communication services (+9%), fanned by AI fervor - once again stood out.
In other categories, utilities rose roughly 5% to round out the contributors. The sector benefited from strong fundamentals, powerful, multiyear secular trends, and the potential for a growth super-cycle driven by utilities' key role in the AI revolution.
Conversely, notable laggards included materials (-5%), industrials (-3%) and energy (-2%), the latter hampered by sluggish oil prices. Financials (-2%), real estate (-2%) and health care (-1%) also fell below the waterline, while consumer discretionary and consumer staples each gained about 1% for the three months.
Versus the benchmark, stock selection in the information technology sector contributed most to the fund's performance this quarter. Positioning in health care also lifted our relative result. Overall, active management added value in nine of 11 sectors.
At the stock level, an overweight stake in Nvidia (NVDA) topped the fund's list of relative contributors. Shares of the company gained about 37% in the second quarter, rising steadily as the chips it makes continued to power demand for generative artificial intelligence. Nvidia dominates the market for advanced graphics chips that are the lifeblood of new generative AI systems. In mid-May, the firm reported financial results for the three months ending April 28 that far exceeded analysts' expectations - sales roughly tripled, and earnings surged about sevenfold, each setting a quarterly record. In addition, management raised its financial forecast for the firm's next fiscal quarter. We trimmed the position to lock in profits.
Overweighting the stock of Texas-based independent power producer Vistra (VST) was also a rewarding decision, given its 24% gain in the past three months. On May 8, the company reported better-than-expected first quarter financial results, crediting strong synergies from its recent acquisition of Energy Harbor, which also prompted management to raise guidance for 2024. We added a bit to this position.
Conversely, positioning in communication services and financials detracted this quarter. On a stock-specific basis, underweighting benchmark heavyweight Apple was the biggest detractor in relative terms. The stock of the personal electronics giant gained 23% in the past three months, rising in early May after the company authorized up to $110 billion to buy its own stock and increased its dividend by 4%. Financial results for the first quarter, also released in May, weren't as bad as some had anticipated. Revenue fell 4% but slightly exceeded the consensus figure, as did earnings. The shares rose again in June, when the company unveiled Apple Intelligence, marking its closely watched entry into the race to enhance its devices by capitalizing on generative AI. Although we believe Apple could benefit from a larger-than normal upgrade cycle for smartphones and laptops resulting from generative AI, we have selected other stocks to play this trend that we think are more attractively valued.
Outlook and Positioning
We remain focused on following the implications of the generative AI revolution for the U.S. economy. For example, we believe one possible result is an expanded upgrade cycle for the next generation of PCs and smartphones that incorporate new AI capabilities. We are expressing this view in the fund through a variety of positions, including Micron Technology (MU), Qualcomm (QCOM), Teradyne (TER) and Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF).
Overall, we think that, even if the U.S. economy slows further, there are pockets of the economy where demand should hold up reasonably well, and we're targeting those areas for the fund's investments. One area we like is the semiconductors & semiconductor equipment segment, which was a significant overweight in the portfolio as of June 30, despite our slight underweight in the broader information technology sector. We see the explosive growth of AI as a key advantage for chip-related stocks. Marvell Technology (MRVL), Micron Technology, Broadcom (AVGO) and Nvidia all were noteworthy overweights for the portfolio at quarter end aimed at leveraging this opportunity.
We also like the commercial aerospace area of industrials, a segment in which the fund carried a meaningful overweight as of June 30. Although aerospace has lagged a lot of other industries in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chains in the group have eased, and demand for wide-body jets has picked up, reflecting a global recovery in air traffic. Noteworthy fund holdings in this segment were Boeing (BA), GE Aerospace, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR) and Howmet Aerospace (HWM).
Additionally, the portfolio had a large overweight in energy at quarter end. Individual energy positions of note were Exxon Mobil (XOM), Energy Transfer (ET) and Tidewater (TDW). The story here is that global demand for crude oil and natural gas continues to grow, while supply is constrained, with the most likely new sources coming from deep-water projects. We also like the tendency of energy firms to be proactive about returning capital to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks.
Utilities, another sector we overweighted during the quarter, is a defensive sector known for its stable earnings growth and generous dividend yields. Lately, the sector has also attracted attention because of the projected rise in the demand for power required by the computing involved in generative AI. Vistra, NextEra Energy (NEE) and Edison International (EIX) were the fund's largest positions in the utilities sector at the end of June.
Consumer discretionary was the largest sector underweight, by far, at quarter end. In line with our broadly cautious outlook about some parts of the economy, we favored companies in other sectors over those in the discretionary sector. Notable benchmark components in this latter group not held in the fund were Amazon.com (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA) and Home Depot (HD).
Health care was also one of the fund's biggest sector underweights at quarter end, driven partly by our decision to avoid exposure to index components Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck & Co. (MRK), and AbbVie (ABBV).
Overall, the three largest individual overweights at the end of the quarter were Apollo Global Management (APO), Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) and Qualcomm. The three top underweights were Apple (AAPL), Amazon and Alphabet (GOOG).
As always, we thank you for your confidence in us and in Fidelity's investment-management capabilities.
Fund Information
Manager(s): Zach Turner
Trading Symbol: FDGFX
Start Date: April 27, 1993
Size (in millions): $7,737.37
Morningstar Category: Fund Large Blend
