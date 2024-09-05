Eva-Katalin

It hasn't been a great year for shareholders of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR). The stock is down 28.3% over the past year, while the S&P 500 is up 23.2% over the same time frame.

While this has been painful for long-time shareholders, the chance to buy the stock for under $100 creates an opportunity for new investors.

I’m bullish on shares of the appliance maker based on its mouthwatering 7.0% dividend yield and its remarkably inexpensive valuation, both of which should provide investors with some margin of safety when investing and the potential for strong total returns going forward.

Additionally, just as the company’s business has clearly taken a hit from elevated interest rates, it should be a major beneficiary of the lower interest rates that are likely coming down the pike in the near future.

What is Whirlpool?

Most readers are likely already familiar with Whirlpool. However, to give a brief introduction, the 112-year-old, Michigan-based company is a major manufacturer of home appliances like washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, and more. It owns and operates a number of brands, with Whirlpool, Maytag, and KitchenAid being some of the most prominent examples.

Why are Shares Down?

Whirlpool’s revenue and margins have fallen based on weak consumer demand for big-ticket home improvement items. On the recent second-quarter earnings call, management discussed the “challenging macro environment in the U.S. given elevated mortgage rates, which have led to continued weakness in home sales and overall discretionary demand.”

A Major Beneficiary of Lower Rates

However, just as Whirlpool’s business has been hurt by higher interest rates, the company should be a major beneficiary of lower interest rates.

Many customers rely on financing to pay for big-ticket items like appliances and home renovations, and have likely been hesitant to make these purchases with elevated interest rates and amidst an uncertain economic environment.

However, the Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates by 0.25% at its September meeting, and many observers expect further rate cuts after that. According to CME's FedWatch tool, there is a 55% chance the Fed cuts rates to 5.0-5.25% at its September 18th meeting, and a 45% chance it lowers rates even further to 4.75-5.0%. These lower rates (and thus lower costs to financing) could spur consumers to take the plunge and go ahead with buying new washing machines, refrigerators, and other big-ticket items.

Additionally, lower Federal fund rates should lead to lower mortgage rates, which could spur movement in the housing market, which has been slow as many potential sellers have been reticent to let go of their current mortgage rates which are significantly lower than current rates. I can speak from experience, as I would put myself in this camp! This movement should benefit Whirlpool, as people often upgrade appliances when they move into a new home.

Inexpensive Valuation

After falling nearly 30% over the past year, shares of Whirlpool are incredibly cheap.

Shares trade at just a paltry 8.7 times consensus 2024 earnings estimates. It’s difficult to understate just how cheap this is -- the S&P 500 currently trades for 24 times earnings, or nearly triple Whirlpool's valuation.

Plus, the stock looks even cheaper when looking ahead to next year. Shares of Whirlpool trade for just below 8 times consensus 2025 estimates that call for the company to increase earnings to $12.61 per share.

Industrial-Strength Dividend

At this point, the most attractive thing about Whirlpool stock is its dividend -- it’s hard to look past its mouthwatering dividend yield of 7.0% and not be intrigued.

This yield is five times higher than the average yield for the S&P 500, and significantly higher than the yield on 10-year treasuries. Plus, with interest rates expected to come down in the near future, high-yielding stocks like Whirlpool will look even more attractive to investors.

While the company has not increased its dividend payout in recent quarters, it’s worth noting that it has been a remarkably consistent dividend payer, with 34 straight years of dividend payments to its shareholders and counting.

Sometimes, when stocks have come down significantly and feature an outsized yield, investors rightfully worry that this can be a warning sign that the dividend will be cut. However, this doesn’t appear to be a concern for Whirlpool at this point in time -- based on the current quarterly dividend, the company should pay out $7.00 in dividends per share this year, and it is projected to earn $11.55 per share, so the dividend appears to be well-covered by earnings.

Conclusion: An Enticing Combination of Value and Yield

Whirlpool shareholders have indeed endured some rough times, but the stock’s steep decline over the past year creates an intriguing opportunity for new investors.

I’m bullish on Whirlpool based on its dirt-cheap valuation and its big-time dividend yield of 7.0%. This inexpensive valuation and massive dividend should give investors entering the stock a decent margin of safety, as well as create the opportunity for strong total returns going forward.

Additionally, the company should get a real tailwind from the lower interest rates that appear to be on the horizon and should encourage customers to finance major upgrades to their appliances and spur more movement in the housing market, which will also stoke demand for Whirlpool’s products.