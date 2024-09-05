rachasuk/iStock via Getty Images

Last April, I initiated my coverage on Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) with a strong sell rating, due to its high debt levels and declining revenue, member, and subscriber growth. Since then, the company refinanced the majority of its debt, and posted Q4 results highlighted by an improved bottom line performance, as well as the generation of meaningful adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. These factors have contributed to the stock surging more than 38% since my last coverage.

Seeking Alpha

That said, I believe Peloton’s results are unsustainable due to its shrinking subscriber base, the focal point of its business model, as management forecasts a 9% drop in paid connected fitness subscribers and 3% drop in paid app subscribers in FY 2025. At the same time, the company’s SBC increased substantially by 52% QoQ in Q4 2024.

In my opinion, the elevated SBC during the quarter was the main driver for Peloton’s reported adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow figures. With the company now set to incur nearly $139 million in interest expense annually, per the terms of its refinanced debt, I don’t expect Peloton to replicate its Q4 results, which is why I’m reiterating my strong sell rating.

Q4 Overview

In Q4 2024, Peloton saw its revenues increase on a YoY basis for the first time in 9 quarters at $643.6 million compared to $642.1 million, representing YoY growth of 0.2%. The company’s revenue growth was driven by a 2.3% increase in subscription revenue from $421.7 million to $431.4 million as equipment sales fell 3.8% YoY from $220.4 million to $212.1 million.

The growth of the subscription segment is good news for Peloton due to its high gross margin of 68.24% compared to the equipment segment’s 8.3% gross margin. This, along with significant cost cuts, allowed Peloton to narrow its net loss to only $30.5 million, compared to $241.8 million a year ago.

Thanks to the improved bottom line performance, Peloton was able to generate $70.3 million in adjusted EBITDA and $26 million in free cash flow during Q4. While these results may indicate that Peloton’s worst days are finally behind it, it appears that tougher times might be ahead.

At the end of Q4, Peloton had 2.98 million connected fitness subscribers, 1% less than a year ago, with a 1.9% churn rate. The figures were much worse for its app as subscribers were 615 thousand at the end of the quarter, compared to 828 thousand a year ago and 674 thousand at the end of Q3, with a staggering churn rate of 8.4%.

What is even worse for Peloton is that management sees subscribers for both connected fitness and the app declining further in FY 2025. For Q1 2025, management is guiding paid connected fitness subscribers between 2.88 and 2.89 million, representing a 3% decline YoY and QoQ, and paid app subscribers between 560 and 570 thousand, a drop of 26% YoY and 8% QoQ.

The full year outlook is even worse with management guiding paid connected fitness subscribers between 2.68 and 2.75 million, implying a 9% YoY decline, and paid app subscribers between 570 thousand and 620 thousand, representing a 3% YoY decline.

Accordingly, management is guiding full year revenues between $2.4 and $2.5 billion, representing a 9% YoY decline. Despite this, the company is guiding FY 2025 adjusted EBITDA between $200 and $250 million, which will be mainly driven by further lowering costs and subscription revenue representing a higher percentage of total sales.

Unsustainable Earnings

The core of my bearish thesis on Peloton is its unsustainable earnings. The company continued to shed subscribers, the main pillar of its business model, despite a slight uptick in sales and marketing costs from $648.2 million in FY 2023 to $658.9 million in FY 2024. With the company planning to reduce its marketing spend as part of its $200 million cost savings plan that was shared in its May investor presentation, I expect Peloton’s subscribers to continue falling beyond FY 2025, where management is already forecasting a 9% drop in subscribers.

So far, Peloton has relied on raising its subscription prices to dampen the impact of its free falling subscribers. In Q4, average subscription revenue per subscriber was $120 compared to $117 in Q3 and $110 in the prior year.

Period Q4 24 Q3 24 Q4 23 Members 6,400,000 6,600,000 6,500,000 Paid CF Subs 2,981,000 3,056,000 2,997,000 Paid App Subs 615,000 674,000 828,000 Total Subscribers 3,596,000 3,730,000 3,825,000 Subscription Rev $431,400,000 $437,800,000 $421,700,000 Sub Rev/Sub $120.0 $117.4 $110.2 Click to enlarge

On a monthly basis, these figures translate to $40 per month compared to $39 and $35, respectively. Currently, Peloton charges $44 per month for its All-Access membership, $12.99 for its App One membership, and $24 per month for the App+ membership.

I believe Peloton’s subscription prices are a main contributor to its subscriber bleed due to the phenomenon of subscription fatigue. This phenomenon emerges when consumers feel overwhelmed by the number of subscriptions they have to pay monthly.

According to a CNET survey, 24% of consumers believe they’re overpaying for subscriptions and 25% of consumers have had to cancel one or more subscriptions due to price increases. Therefore, if Peloton resorts to raising its subscription prices in an attempt to dampen the guided subscriber losses, it could lose even more subscribers.

Another area Peloton is looking to cut costs in is R&D where it plans to reduce R&D spend by $15 million or 7.5%, including lowering R&D consulting spend, as shared in the May investor presentation. This doesn’t bode well for the company’s offering since it could impact its ability to innovate new features for its app, which could make it hard to stimulate demand for its subscription offerings. In fact, management doesn't seem confident in their ability to grow subscribers as CFO Liz Coddington shared the following in the Q4 earnings call.

Our revenue outlook is tempered by uncertainty surrounding our ability to efficiently grow paid connected fitness and app subscribers including an assumption that our investments in new initiatives will not deliver any upside to subscriber growth within the fiscal year as well as an uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

Given Peloton’s struggles to drive demand for its equipment and subscriptions since the pandemic passed, lowering marketing and R&D spending may be the worst thing to grow demand. As such, it’s clear that management is prioritizing improving the bottom line over growing the business. However, lowering costs may not be enough to reach profitability if Peloton continues to witness declining demand for its equipment and subscribers.

Another reason why I believe Peloton’s Q4 results are unsustainable is the surge in stock-based compensation during the quarter. In Q4, stock-based compensation was $103.1 million, representing 16% of total revenues. This a major increase compared to the previous 3 quarters where stock-based compensation was $74.2 million in Q1, $66.6 million in Q2, and $67.8 million in Q3.

This is the main factor contributing to Peloton’s reported operating cash flow of $32.7 million and free cash flow of $26 million. As is, if Peloton’s stock-based compensation was at a normalized level of $69.5 million in Q4, the average stock-based compensation of the prior 3 quarters, its operating cash flow would be a negative $867 thousand and its free cash flow would be a negative $7.57 million.

OCF $32,700,000 FCF $26,000,000 SBC $103,100,000 Normalized SBC $69,533,333 Difference $33,566,667 Adjusted OCF -$866,667 Adjusted FCF -$7,566,667 Click to enlarge

While some could argue that stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense, I consider it a real expense at this scale given the stock’s depressed share price. In FY 2024, Peloton’s stock-based compensation was $311.7 million, which represents 18.5% of its current market cap of $1.69 billion.

In addition to these factors, Peloton’s $30.5 million net loss in Q4 was impacted by a $53.6 million gain on debt refinancing. Without this one-time gain, the company’s net loss would’ve been $84.1 million. While that figure is a significant improvement from the $167.3 million loss reported in Q4 2023, it still shows that Peloton is far from reaching profitability, unless it is able to grow its subscribers, which appears to be unlikely in light of management’s guidance and comments during the Q4 earnings call.

Moreover, Peloton will start paying elevated interest expenses in FY 2025 on its refinanced debt, which will have a major impact on its bottom line, in my opinion.

Tackling Debt

In late May, Peloton announced a global refinancing of its $1.7 billion debt load. The company issued $350 million of 5.5% convertible notes due 2029, with a conversion price of $4.58 per share, and entered into a $1 billion term loan facility that matures in 2029 to repurchase $800 million worth of its 0% convertible notes due 2026.

According to Peloton’s latest 10-K filing, it has $550 million in convertible notes, including $350 million in 2029 notes bearing an effective interest rate of 5.97%, $200 million in 2026 notes bearing an effective interest rate of 0.45%, and $950 million under the term loan bearing an effective interest rate of 12.4%.

Based on this, Peloton is set to incur the following interest expenses in the coming 4 fiscal years.

Year Term Loan Interest 2026 Notes Interest 2029 Notes Interest Total Interest Expense 2025 $117,812,400 $900,000 $20,895,000 $139,607,400 2026 $117,812,400 $20,895,000 $138,707,400 2027 $117,812,400 $20,895,000 $138,707,400 2028 $117,812,400 $20,895,000 $138,707,400 Click to enlarge

Since interest expense is a cash expense, Peloton annual interest expense would represent 20% of its current cash balance of $697.6 million, meaning that it has to generate meaningful free cash flow in order to not deplete its cash balance. Given the company’s struggles with demand, Peloton might be inclined to increase its stock-based compensation which could significantly dilute shareholders at the stock’s current valuation.

In FY 2024, stock-based compensation represented 3.3% of Peloton’s total cost of revenue, 3% of sales and marketing costs, 27.2% of G&A costs, 19.3% of R&D costs, and 10% of restructuring costs.

Item FY 2024 SBC SBC % CoR $1,494,000,000 $49,500,000 3.3% S&M $658,900,000 $19,700,000 3.0% G&A $651,000,000 $177,100,000 27.2% R&D $304,800,000 $58,800,000 19.3% Restructuring $66,100,000 $6,600,000 10.0% Click to enlarge

*Data compiled from Peloton’s latest 10-K filing.

As such, Peloton could further increase the percentage of stock-based compensation in personnel related costs, namely in G&A and R&D costs, to generate enough positive free cash flow to cover the interest expenses it is set to incur in the coming years.

Technical Analysis

Following its Q4 results, Peloton soared past $5, and in turn, broke out of a long-term downtrend that started in February 2023. However, the stock has recently closed below the 200 EMA and is currently testing the 9 EMA. At the same time, the MACD is curling bearishly which could be a sign that the stock is losing momentum.

TrendSpider

Considering that Peloton has only generated a positive return once during the month of September, it is likely the stock could continue dropping to fill the gap near $3.36, which represents a potential 25% downside from the current share price of $4.48.

TrendSpider

Upside Risks

As I mentioned in my previous coverage, the main risk to my thesis is Peloton getting acquired by a larger company, ideally by Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), or Nike (NKE). In my opinion, this would be the perfect outcome for the company and its shareholders as these giants could utilize their brand images and market presence to drive demand for Peloton's app. However, the company’s debt situation may be off-putting to any interested party.

Another risk to consider would be Peloton significantly improving its bottom line performance, in spite of the higher interest expense it is set to incur, due to additional cost reductions or growing revenues, or generating substantial free cash flow in the coming quarters. All of these factors could improve investor sentiment towards the stock, potentially causing the stock to soar in a similar fashion to its post-earnings run.

Conclusion

While Peloton may appear to have turned a corner in regards to profitability in Q4, I believe its results were driven by unsustainable factors which may make it hard for the company to replicate these results in the future. Peloton’s app continued to bleed subscribers and management expects subscribers to fall by another 9% in FY 2025. Although the higher subscription prices helped dampen the subscriber decline, further price hikes may backfire due to the phenomenon of subscription fatigue.

At the same time, Peloton’s adjusted EBITDA, operating cash flow, and free cash flow were largely driven by a 52% QoQ surge in stock-based compensation, which represented 16% of revenues in Q4. With the company on track to incur $139 million annually in interest expenses after refinancing the majority of its debt, I expect Peloton to increase its stock-based compensation to generate enough free cash flow to cover the cash interest expenses. In light of these factors, I’m reiterating my strong sell rating for Peloton.