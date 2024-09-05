Peloton: A Fragile Resurgence Built On Unsustainable Factors

Ahmed Abdelazim profile picture
Ahmed Abdelazim
878 Followers

Summary

  • Peloton’s Q4 results were driven by unsustainable factors as it continues to bleed subscribers and a surge in stock-based compensation.
  • Peloton’s price hikes helped dampen the impact of subscriber loss, however, further hikes could backfire due to subscription fatigue.
  • Peloton is set to incur nearly $139 million annually in interest expense, representing 20% of its current cash balance.
  • I expect Peloton’s stock-based compensation will increase in the coming years to generate enough free cash flow to cover the cash interest expenses.

Old exercise machine

rachasuk/iStock via Getty Images

Last April, I initiated my coverage on Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) with a strong sell rating, due to its high debt levels and declining revenue, member, and subscriber growth. Since then, the company

This article was written by

Ahmed Abdelazim profile picture
Ahmed Abdelazim
878 Followers
As a former managing editor at a financial media publication focused on mid and small caps, I am using my experience to present investment opportunities in undervalued companies. My experience, combined with my academic background in financial markets and institutions, allows me to bring thorough research and analysis of financial statements, market trends, as well as upcoming events that may impact specific companies or industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PTON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PTON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PTON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News