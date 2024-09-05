Henrik Sorensen

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) reported a decline in net funded investment activity in the second quarter, due to faster repayments from its mostly First Lien investments.

The business development company comfortably out-earned its dividend with adjusted net investment income in the second quarter, and the 10% dividend yield should be relatively secure.

Though there are risks related to the company’s fairly aggressive floating-rate posture in a lower interest rate environment, I think that Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a well-managed BDC with decent diversification, a focus on high-quality debt and low exposure to cyclical investments. Thus, I think that TSLX still pretty much qualifies for a ‘Hold’ stock classification.

My Rating History

My last stock classification for Sixth Street Specialty Lending was Hold, as the business development company profited from a rebound in originations in 1Q24 and the dividend was well-covered by adjusted net investment income.

In the second quarter, originations weren’t quite what I anticipated, given the generally positive trend in origination growth in 2Q24, but the BDC did have no issues covering its dividend.

In addition, Sixth Street Specialty Lending is overweight First Liens, which tend to be higher quality loan products, and had a healthy credit profile. Thus, I maintain my stock classification of ‘Hold.’

Diversified, First Lien-Focused Investment Portfolio Geared Towards Non-Cyclical Investments

Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a 100% floating rate, 93% First Lien business development company with its own origination platform that concentrates on serving the financial needs of the lower middle market. The BDC had a portfolio value, based on fair value, of $3.3 billion, up 7% YoY. In the second quarter, Sixth Street Specialty Lending originated exclusively First Liens, adding to the company’s First Lien focus.

In terms of new investments, however, Sixth Street Specialty Lending did not quite meet my expectations, as I anticipated the BDC to have positive net funded investment activity. The BDC had $127 million in negative net funded investments in 2Q24, primarily because of higher repayments.

Portfolio Highlights - Asset Mix (Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.)

In addition to a core focus on First Liens, Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a solid credit profile in 2Q24 that didn’t deteriorate QoQ. The company’s non-accrual ratio amounted to 1.1% of investments, based on fair value, in the second quarter, which was unchanged from 1Q24.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s portfolio also consisted primarily of investments in industries that are not considered volatile (such as the energy industry). Only about 10% of investments were cyclical industries as of June 30, 2024, making TSLX potentially a compelling investment for passive income investors that are concerned about a potential recession in 2024/2025.

Investments At Fair Value (Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.)

LTM Dividend Pay-Out Ratio Not Exceeding 90%

Sixth Street Specialty Lending comfortably out-earned its dividend with adjusted net investment income in the second quarter. The business development company earned $0.58 per share in adjusted net investment income in 2Q24, which was flat QoQ, and paid a total dividend of $0.52 per share (which was made up of a $0.46 per share base dividend and a $0.06 per share supplemental dividend).

The resulting dividend pay-out ratio was 90%, reflecting a 3 percentage point betterment compared to the prior quarter.

In total, Sixth Street Specialty Lending paid out 89% of its adjusted net investment income in the last twelve months, and I consider the BDC’s 10% different yield to be moderately secure.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Company Supplements)

The long-term dividend pay-out history underscores my conclusion about Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend safety as well: Since 2013, the business development company consistently covered its dividend with net investment income (it didn’t cover its pay-out in 2012) which implies that the dividend should be sustainable for passive income investors.

Net Investment Income (Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.)

23% Premium To Net Asset Value

Sixth Street Specialty Lending reported a net asset value per share of $17.19 as of June 30, 2024, meaning the BDC’s net asset value edged up $0.02 per share QoQ. Thus, the business development company is selling at a 23% NAV premium, which is a reflection of Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s low non-accrual ratio, consistently well-covered dividend and the payments of supplemental dividends that have boosted passive income investors’ total returns.

The 23% premium to net asset value makes TSLX one of the more richly valued business development companies in the industry, however, which is the main drawback that I see for Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Ares Capital (ARCC), a BDC leader, is selling for a 7% premium to net asset value, while Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) costs passive income investors a 12% net asset value premium. Blackstone Secured Lending is a highly regarded business development company and has an exceptionally strong investment profile.

Why The Investment Thesis Might Disappoint

Floating-rate BDCs could be headed for a bit of trouble in the near-future as the central bank is poised to implement a different interest rate policy. Lower short-term interest rates are poised to make it much harder for floating-rate BDCs, such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, to grow NII.

In terms of non-accruals and dividend coverage, however, I don’t see any more risks than I did three months ago.

My Conclusion

Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s second quarter was not as great as I expected it to be when taking into account that 2Q24 was generally a robust quarter for loan originations. In 2Q24, Sixth Street Specialty Lending reported a decline in net funded investment activity due to a higher amount of unscheduled repayments.

From a fundamental angle, I think Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a moderate value for passive income investors, as the business development company covered its dividend with adjusted net investment income and had a healthy credit profile.

I think that the 23% premium to net asset value doesn’t make Sixth Street Specialty Lending particularly compelling from a capital appreciation point of view, but the 10% dividend, as far as I am concerned, should be sustainable. Hold.