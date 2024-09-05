Sixth Street Specialty Lending: A 10% BDC Yield For A Recession

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
12.29K Followers

Summary

  • Sixth Street Specialty Lending's net funded investment activity declined in 2Q24 due to higher repayments, but it comfortably out-earned its dividend with a 10% yield.
  • The BDC maintains a diversified, high-quality First Lien-focused portfolio with low exposure to cyclical investments, making it a relatively secure investment.
  • Despite a 23% premium to NAV, Sixth Street Specialty Lending's consistent dividend coverage and solid credit profile support a 'Hold' rating.
  • Risks include potential challenges from lower short-term interest rates, but dividend sustainability and low non-accrual ratios mitigate concerns.

business graph in birdsview

Henrik Sorensen

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) reported a decline in net funded investment activity in the second quarter, due to faster repayments from its mostly First Lien investments.

The business development company comfortably out-earned its dividend with adjusted

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
12.29K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News