Investment Thesis

Olaplex Holdings (NASDAQ:OLPX) is an oversold, undervalued company whose value lies in its highly sought-after, well-positioned product mix, attractive balance sheet, and reputable institutional ownership. After two difficult years marked by legal hardships, a challenging macroeconomic landscape, and a slew of misinformation surrounding its products, shares of the Santa Barbara-based company are primed to capture investors' interest once again. The company's newly appointed management team, entry into the curly/textured haircare market, and efforts to re-connect with leading industry professionals will better-position the company to capture a wider market share of the highly competitive global beauty industry. Like its prized restorative ingredients, Olaplex's efforts to repair its waning business have begun to take shape.

Introduction

Olaplex Holdings is a small yet technologically advanced player in the global beauty industry, specializing in haircare. Considering itself to be a "prestige hair care brand," the company was founded by two scientists who pioneered a chemical solution that repairs damaged hair follicles. In short, through an ingredient known as "bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate," Olaplex products rebuild the damaged bonds that construct the hair shaft-the visible part of hair that sticks out from the scalp.

Upon its introduction to the beauty market in 2014, Olaplex products-specifically its revolutionary Olaplex No. 1 Bond Multiplier-quickly gained traction with professional hairstylists based in California. Eventually, private equity arrived. Just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world, Olaplex was acquired by the private equity firm Advent Capital in a deal valued at $1.4 billion. Advent took Olaplex public a year later in the fall of 2021, with shares opening at a price of $21.00.

The four years following the private equity acquisition have not been kind to the SoCal salon savior. An initial lawsuit filed pre-acquisition in 2020 by a user of Olaplex products claimed that post-use, she experienced hair loss, hair breakage, and scalp irritation. The initial suit morphed into a class-action lawsuit, with 100 additional plaintiffs coming forward with similar claims. After years of litigation, due to lack of evidence and cohesion among plaintiffs' claims, the class-action lawsuit was dismissed by the court, and the initial lawsuit that started this controversy was dropped as well.

Despite this, Olaplex's reputation was as damaged as its consumer base's split ends. Several key events, including a major investment downgrade by a Piper Sandler analyst in September 2022 and weakened 2022 fiscal year guidance by the company less than a month later in October, led to a free-fall in shares value that they have yet to recover from. In total, shares of the company have fallen by 90% since the IPO.

Business Overview

The company generates revenues through three channels:, "Direct to Consumer", "Pro, and "Specialty Retail". Net sales for 2023 totaled $453 million.

Distribution Channels (Olaplex Holdings Inc.) (Olaplex Investor Relations)

In what the company calls its "mutually reinforcing omnichannel distribution strategy," the three channels are balanced, with no one network contributing to more than 40% of total revenue. In its DTC route, Olaplex sells products via their e-commerce site, Olaplex.com, on Amazon.com, and through additional third-party online players operating in the beauty industry. In Specialty Retail, Olaplex distributes products to 60 stores in 20 countries, including highly regarded retailers like Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Douglas. Lastly, in the Pro channel, Olaplex sells to wholesale suppliers who then sell products to professional "beauty outlets"-such as salons, specialty supply stores, and licensed professional hairstylists.

In 2023, the Professional channel accounted for 39% of net sales, Specialty Retail for 30% of sales, and Direct-to-Consumer for 31% of sales.

Product Mix And Offering: Defined, Quality Assortment

With just 14 primary hair care products, Olaplex has created a universe that brings salon-quality exclusivity and excellence to bathrooms across the globe. The products are backed by 160 patents. Quality is at the forefront of the brand's product mix. Olaplex had four of the five best-selling prestige hair products in the first half of 2024, according to Circana's retail tracking data. Several of the brand's products have won esteemed industry awards. Olaplex's Lashbond Building Serum was recognized during the Women's Health "2024 Women's Health Beauty Awards" as the best eyelash serum on the market. In its "2024 Readers' Choice Awards" ceremony, the beauty-industry-leading magazine "Allure" recognized Olaplex's No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner as top products in their respective categories, citing that their readers-of whom there are a reported 5.8 million monthly viewers-believe that their "crowning glories would be a little less glorious without the help of these brilliant formulas and tools in their hair routine."

Attractive Price Point

For a premium brand, the strategic way in which Olaplex has priced their assortment is a competitive advantage. The company has set strategic retails that are placed just below those of their competitors. Looking at the most relevant competitors, three distinct players emerge: K18 Hair, Vegamour, and Kérastase. When compared to the offerings of these three brands, Olaplex products are wisely priced slightly lower than the competition. For example, consider shampoo- Olaplex's award-winning Nº 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is priced at an attractive $30. Below are the prices for a 250 ml (8 oz) bottle of similar specialty shampoos from K18 Hair, Vegamour, and Kérastase:

K18's- "DAMAGE SHIELD pH protective shampoo" $36.00 Vegamour's "GRO Revitalizing Shampoo" $48.00 Kerastae's "BAIN FORCE ARCHITECTE SHAMPOO" $40.00 Olaplex's "Nº.4 BOND MAINTENANCE® SHAMPOO" $30.00 Click to enlarge

In the case of hair masks- Olaplex's pricing once again remains the most attractive among its competitors:

K18's leave-in molecular repair hair mask (1.69 OZ)- $75.00 Vegamour's "HYDR-8 Deep Moisture Repair Mask" (5 OZ) $52.00 Kerastae's "MASQUINTENSE HAIR MASK" (6.76 OZ) $64.00 Olaplex's Nº.8 BOND INTENSE MOISTURE MASK (3.3 OZ) $30.00 Click to enlarge

Without risking its premium brand status, Olaplex has consistently maintained its affordable price position by offering elite products at attractive price points that directly undercut its competitors. As consumers' discretionary spending continues to be squeezed, such pricing remains advantageous for the brand.

A Healthy Balance Sheet

Declining revenues and resulting lower net income figures over the past two years have frustrated the company and its investors. Despite this, Olaplex's balance sheet has remained strong and, as it stands today, is a bright spot that demonstrates operational success and resilience in the face of a challenging business.

2023 Balance Sheet (Olaplex 2023 Annual Report) Q2 2024 Balance Sheet (Olaplex 2024 Q2 10-Q)

Beginning with the firm's assets, Olaplex has continued to maintain a strong cash position. Over the past six months, cash and cash equivalents have grown by 9%. From 2022 to 2023, the company's cash position grew by 44%. Inventory levels are improving, but will need to be monitored as we head into the second half of 2024. In 2022, Olaplex's inventory levels were too high-overstocking due to supply chain disruptions left the company with too much inventory on hand. After an inventory rebalancing in Q1 of 2023-mainly driven by the company's discounting of products and production cuts-inventory levels are in a much better place, as evidenced by improving inventory turnover and inventory-to-sales comparisons from Q2 2023 to Q2 2024 (see below for details).

Q2 2023:

Inventory Turnover Ratio for Q2 2023: Approximately .24 (or 0.96 for the year)

Inventory-to-Sales Ratio for Q2 2023: Approximately 1.17

Q2 2024:

Inventory Turnover Ratio for Q2 2024: Approximately .31 (or 1.24 for the year)

Inventory-to-Sales Ratio for Q2 2024: Approximately 0.97

The increased inventory turnover ratio year-over-year indicates that Olaplex is selling more of its inventory at a faster rate, while the decreased inventory-to-sales metric highlights the company's strategy of reducing overhead and tightening stock levels. Although these metrics will need to improve in the future-the current inventory turnover ratio is still quite low-it is promising to see that the inventory rebalancing efforts are working.

Total assets for the company have increased by just shy of 1% over the past six months and now sit at $1.7 billion, while current assets have grown by 6.7% over the same period.

Total liabilities for the company have fallen slightly over the past six months ending on December 31, 2023 (down 0.2%). Although current liabilities have ticked higher for the quarter-$23 million in Q2 2024 versus $17 million in Q1 2024-due to an increase in accounts payable, Olaplex's long-term debt reduction remains a net positive.

In August 2022, the company entered into a credit agreement via a first-lien term loan valued at $675 million, as well as a $150 million five-year revolving credit facility. This move acted as a refinancing measure of its original $750 million credit agreement entered into in January 2020. It's worth noting that Olaplex has yet to tap into the $150 million revolver, despite its availability over the past two years. Through the use of its cash flow and refinancing efforts, the company has paid back nearly $100 million of the long-term debt related to that original 2020 credit facility. Since 2021, management has reduced the company's long-term debt by 12.4%.

Long Term Debt Figures- 6 Months Dating Back to December 31st, 2023. (Olaplex Holdings Inc Q2 2024 10Q)

Lastly, increases in retained earnings (+2.57% over the past six months) and total stockholders' equity (+2.17% over the past six months) further evidence the company's financial health and indicate successful reinvestment of capital and earnings. Year over year-from 2022 to 2023-retained earnings and stockholders' equity increased by 13.2% and 8.1%, respectively.

Catalyst 1: Reconnecting With Stylists/Professionals

Sales in the Pro category have continued to slide. For the three months ended June 30th, 2024-the company's Q2-sales in the Professional category dipped by 22.5%. Over the past six months, sales in the category have fallen by 23.8%. Prior to that, from 2022-2023, revenues in the category fell by 40% for the year. Referred to by the company as the "foundation" of the brand, Olaplex relies on professional hairstylists to introduce their clients to Olaplex products. Pro sales account for the largest share of revenues for the company; returning this category to growth is crucial.

As reported in a Global Market Insights report "Salon Service Market Size", the global salon service market is valued at $116 billion and is expected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2032. The projected value of the salon service market is expected to reach $187 billion by 2032. As outlined in the GMI analysis, drivers behind the growth of the salon market include increased awareness of the benefits of salon treatments, increased urbanization and fast-paced lifestyles that have consumers relying on spas/salons for hair solutions and treatments, and the rise in disposable incomes that have allowed consumers to utilize services offered by professional hairstylists.

To combat declining sales in the Pro category and capture the increased demand in the salon service market, Olaplex has undertaken several initiatives to reignite its Pro sales channel. Back in June 2024, Olaplex announced the launch of "The Pro Collective," an initiative aimed at re-establishing relationships between Olaplex and its stylists. The launch of the program as it relates to stylists selling Olaplex products, as stated by CEO Amanda Baldwin, is "to ensure stylists everywhere have the support they need, from product education to technique inspiration and more." Through Pro Collective, hairstylists affiliated with Olaplex can attend industry events and shows, participate in Olaplex Pro Collective-led masterclasses, as well as visit educational events, meet-ups, and trainings. Salon-exclusive products are another way in which Olaplex is catering to their indirectly affiliated sales base. Launched on August 22nd, 2024, the 4-in-1 Moisture Mask is a salon-only remedy for dry, damaged hair that remedies even the most severe cases of dryness. Pre-orders for the mask are available exclusively on Olaplex.com, as well as the Olaplex Pro App.

In February 2024, it was announced that Olaplex was expanding its ambassador program to include four highly influential hairstylists: Naeemah LaFond, Jenna Perry, Cervando Maldonado, and Jacob Schwartz. Combined, these stylists boast over 140,000 followers on Instagram alone. Per leading beauty publication Glossy.com, the addition of these ambassadors to Olaplex's existing fleet of brand representatives serves as an attempt to "course-correct its relationship with the professional stylist community." Leading online employment platform Indeed.com outlines the benefits brand ambassadors have for labels, stating, "Brand ambassadors can help companies develop an effective brand identity and reach consumers consistently. Organizations may partner with them to humanize their branding and establish a relationship with consumers on a more personal level than other strategies, such as slogans or product placement." Olaplex's newest brand ambassadors' reach and influence will extend to both consumers and the more than 500,000 salons that are part of the company's ever-expanding network.

Catalyst 2: Assortment Growth: Curly Haircare Market Opportunity

While each of Olaplex's products caters to all hair types, to better address the needs of their curly haired clientele, the company has launched a curly hair technology line to more accurately serve customers with curly and textured hair. With two specific product launches-one for salon professionals and one available for purchase by customers both online and in-store Olaplex has strategically pinpointed and entered a specific portion of the hair market that is poised for growth.

The market for curly/textured haircare is growing rapidly. Consumers of textured haircare products have reportedly struggled to find effective items to treat their hair and combat damage, as outlined in Allied Market Research's "Curly Hair Care & Styling Products Market" analysis. Allied's report finds that due to a lack of dedicated solutions for textured hair, consumers have struggled to find reliable brands/products that offer dedicated solutions to their haircare needs. Allied's research reports that the market for Curly Hair Care/Styling products is projected to grow at a rate of 4.7% annually through 2031. Since curly/textured hair has specific requirements for cleaning/fixing damage due to the characteristics of the hair, specialized solutions/products are needed to prevent and protect these hair follicles.

Olaplex's launch of the "No.10 Bond Shaper Curl Defining Gel" and "The Bond Shaper™ Curl Rebuilding Treatment" in July 2024 are two ways in which the company is tapping into this growing market. Within two days of the launch of the No.10 Bond Shaper Curl Defining Gel, the product sold out on the company's website. Retailing for $15, the gel has already garnered a positive reaction from consumers, with a 4.7/5.0-star rating based on 68 reviews per the product page on Olaplex.com.

Coupled with the effort to enter the curly haircare market and re-strengthen their relationship with haircare professionals is the launch of The Bond Shaper™ Curl Rebuilding Treatment, which is sold exclusively to salon professionals. Since launching at the end of July 2024, product feedback has been strong. As reported by a Salons Direct review of the product-a professional supplier of salon and beauty products based in the United Kingdom-"This unique peptide dives deep into the hair's cortex, strengthening, rebuilding, and reshaping the bonds that define your client's curls. The result? Stunningly improved curls with extra shine, bounce, and moisture, all from the inside out-after just one salon session." The financial performance of these two product launches will not be available until the company reports their Q3 performance. However, between the selling out of the No.10 Bond Shaper Gel and the praise of The Bond Shaper Curl Rebuilding Treatment by haircare professionals, it's apparent these launches are off to a good start.

Catalyst 3: New Executive Leadership

Olaplex is led by Amanda Baldwin. Baldwin joined Olaplex in December 2023. Baldwin's experience within the beauty industry includes a role as Director of Clinique Marketing at the esteemed personal-care manufacturer The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., as well as positions as Vice President of Retail Development for Dior Beauty at LVMH and a four-year role as Chief Marketing Officer at the consumer-focused investment firm L Catterton. These experiences helped Amanda eventually secure her most impressive role yet-Chief Executive Officer of the premium skincare company SuperGoop!

SuperGoop! is widely considered the leading voice in preventive skin-cancer solutions. Baldwin spent seven years leading SuperGoop! During her tenure, although financial records of the company are not publicly available, it is reported that the company experienced strong sales growth under her leadership. Baldwin's push to expand the product line and increase the brand's distribution channels led to SuperGoop!'s now leading position in the sun-care market.

The cult item Unseen Sunscreen was launched during Baldwin's tenure. Other hit Items, including "Glow Stick", "Shimmer Shade", and CC Screen, were also introduced under Amanda's direction. Baldwin expanded distribution channels to include key retail partners like Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, and Sephora. Through a partnership with the leading Chinese e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba via "Tmall Global" (a solution that partners with non-Chinese companies to launch products online in China without a physical presence), SuperGoop! Entered the Chinese market. Baldwin's success with SuperGoop! can be attributed to the successful launch of many highly praised products, increased distribution channels primarily in the retail space, and an international push into the Chinese market, which led to SuperGoop!'s increased market share within the sunscreen industry.

Leading Olaplex's branding strategy is newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer Katie Goham. Prior to joining Olaplex, Katie led Marc Jacobs' marketing division as CMO. In recent years, Marc Jacobs-a New York-based fashion label owned by LVMH-has seen a strong resurgence, largely due to popular marketing campaigns and product launches, including the continued advertising push of the highly successful Snapshot bag series, the re-launch of the Marc Jacobs Runway line, and the introduction of the hit Gen-Z line "Heaven by Marc Jacobs" in September 2020. Goham's creativity and business acumen will be crucial in helping the company launch its expected four new products within the next year, with strong marketing campaigns anticipated to accompany these launches.

Catherine Dunleavy will serve as both Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Starting her role in mid-August, Dunleavy's executive experience spans multiple roles, including her most recent position as President of the New York City-based lifestyle brand "Away Travel." Before Away, Dunleavy held two notable positions at Nike, which honed her operational expertise. From 2007 to 2011, she was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Global Operations and Technology, then transitioned to Vice President of Strategic Investments from 2011 to 2014. Her experiences with Nike's supply chain, operations and logistics departments will help Olaplex to further scale its supply chain and logistics operations as the company charts its course to return to growth.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

Inputs:

Growth Rate- 2% Perpetual Growth Rate- 2.5% Discount Rate- 8%

Past 4 Years of Cash Flows:

2020- $10.9m

2021- $175.42m

2022- $136.42m

2023- $143.59m

Financial Metrics:

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $507.9 million

Total Debt: $653.1million

Shares Outstanding: 661.9 million

Historical Cash Flow-Average (Past 4 Years)

$116.6 million

Future Free Cash Flows

Year Future Free Cash Flows (Value in Millions)- 2% Growth Rate 1 $118.9= 116.6 * (1+0.2) 2 $121.3= 118.9 * (1+0.2) 3 $123.7= 121.3 * (1+0.2) 4 $126.2= 123.7 * (1+0.2) 5 $128.7= 126.2 * (1+0.2) Click to enlarge

Terminal Value:

Formula Result (In Millions) 128.7*(1+0.025) = 132 0.08-0.025= 0.055 Terminal Value 2,400 Click to enlarge

Discounted Cash Flows to PV

Year Discount Cash Flows to PV- 8% Discount Rate (Values in Millions) 1 $110.1= 118.9/(1+0.08)^1 2 $104.0= 121.3(1+0.08)^2 3 $98.1= 123.7/(1+0.08)^3 4 $92.4= 126.2/(1+0.08)^4 5 $87= 128.7/(1+0.08)^5 Click to enlarge

Present Value of Terminal Value:

Formula Results (In Millions) 2,400/(1+0.08)^5 $1,632 Click to enlarge

Enterprise Value

Year Discount Cash Flows to PV (In Millions) 1 $110.1 2 $104 3 $98.1 4 $92.4 5 $87 PV Terminal Value $1,632.3 Enterprise Value (Sum of Above) $2,123.9 Click to enlarge

Equity Value

Total Debt $653.12 Total Cash $507.92 Net Debt $145.2m Click to enlarge

EV $2,123.9 Net Debt $145.2 Equity Value $1,978.7 Click to enlarge

Equity Value $1,978.7 Shares Outstanding 661.99 Share Price $2.98 Click to enlarge

Per the discounted cash flow analysis, I believe Olaplex's intrinsic share price is $2.98. Based on the current share price, shares of Olaplex are undervalued by 37% (at the time of writing). I opted for a conservative growth rate of 2%, a perpetual growth rate of 2.5%, and a discount rate of 8%. My 2.5% perpetual growth rate assumption is rooted in a cautious view of the future-especially as increased competition picks up in the premium haircare space; more on this in the risk section below. While I am positive about the company's future, I believe their turnaround efforts will take time to yield results.

The newly appointed management team has just started. Of the three new executives mentioned above, CEO Amanda Baldwin has the most tenure-she began in March 2024. While the company has entered the promising curly/textured hair market, to date, they have released just two products-both in the past month. The performance of these products and whether the company plans to launch new products in this category remains unknown. Lastly, we will not know the net impact of the company's efforts to reconnect and re-engage with the professional stylists' community until we receive updated performance metrics for the Pro channel revenue stream.

Risks

Fierce Competitive Landscape

The premium haircare industry is highly competitive. Per Grand View Research's report "U.S. Luxury Hair Care Market Size & Trends," there are nine key players that make up the estimated $4.95 billion U.S. Luxury Hair Care Industry. Although many new players, including Olaplex, have emerged in the past decade, the market is still dominated by well-known, established companies, including L'Oréal Groupe (founded 1909), Revlon (1932), and Aveda, an Estée Lauder Company (1978). On the flip side, Olaplex faces competition from newer, trendy brands like Rucker Roots (founded 2015), MOROCCANOIL (2008), and K18HAIR (2020).

Additionally, a rise in the use and preference for natural versus synthetic haircare alternatives also poses a risk to Olaplex's business. Alternative haircare solutions rooted in natural ingredients pose a risk to Olaplex as they have grown increasingly popular with consumers searching for "non-toxic" alternatives to fix their damaged hair. Grand View Research reported that the U.S. Natural Hair Care market size is poised to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 4.7% from 2020-2027. According to the same research report, the growth in this subsection of the haircare industry is being driven by the Gen X and Millennial generations. Evidencing this customer demographic demand, The Grand View Research article listed above states, "Millennials are one of the prominent consumer segments for natural hair care products. According to the Asia Cosmetics report, in 2017, globally, close to 56% of millennials and Gen X actively bought natural beauty and grooming products owing to growing consciousness regarding chemical-free products."

While Olaplex does not provide a definitive customer profile for their customer base, based on a "Similar Web" website traffic analysis of their e-commerce site completed in 2023, 65% of the company's digital audience is comprised of Millennial and Gen-X viewers. Since Olaplex does not offer any products based on wholly natural ingredients-the patented active ingredient in most products is bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate (a synthetic, non-natural chemical)-the company forfeits the opportunity to offer their customer base a product or range of products that are in high demand.

Failure To Launch

The time it takes from product pitch to product launch of premium haircare solutions is a time-intensive, expensive venture. The stages involved in the development of haircare solutions include research and testing, formulation, and regulatory approval. According to an article in the digital publication Beauty Independent, it generally takes between 12–18 months from start to finish for brands to develop and launch a product. Per Olaplex's 2023 Annual Report, the brand expects to launch 2–4 products over the next three years. If the company's new product launches-specifically the highly anticipated "No. 10 Bond Caper Curl Defining Gel"-fail, the company's turnaround efforts will be further delayed, and investors will grow impatient.

Conclusion

Olaplex's defined, growing product mix and management's re-focus on connecting with haircare professionals and stylists can re-bolster consumer interest in the brand. Given stylists' influence on consumer preferences, it is a wise move to reengage, reinvest, and reconnect with the brand's foremost "ambassadors." The new management team-established by leading private equity firm Advent International-is headed by esteemed industry experts whose experiences span some of the most highly decorated consumer cyclical companies in the world. Overseen by President Amanda Baldwin, Olaplex now has a defined set of executives specializing in brand strategy and management, logistics and operations, and financial management. Lastly, Olaplex's balance sheet is healthy. Growing quick and long-term assets, declining liabilities, steady repayments of debt, and increases in retained earnings and shareholder equity show a company built on solid ground.