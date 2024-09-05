SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

QuinStreet Overview

It’s been just under 13 months since I finally put global rumours to bed and announced to the world that I was buying QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). I’m sure you remember where you were when you heard the news. The shares are up about 98% since then, against a gain of about 24% for the S&P 500. Anyway, I thought I’d review the name yet again to see if it’s worthwhile continuing to hold the shares. After all, a stock trading at $19 is a much more risky prospect than that same investment when it’s trading at $9.60. I’ll decide whether to buy more, hold, or sell by reviewing the most recent financial results, and by looking at the valuation.

I put a “thesis statement” at the beginning of each of my articles in order to give readers the opportunity to understand my message, and then get out before they’re exposed to too much of my personal mojo. You’re welcome. I am of the view that it’s safer to take profits in this business at the moment. I was compelled to buy this stock last year because of the very strong capital structure, and it’s eroded materially since then. It remains relatively solid, but the trend is moving in the wrong direction. Additionally, the market is paying near the top end of the valuation range for a company that hasn’t been profitable since 2021. I consider this to be an unsustainable situation. Finally, I’m of the view that the economy is either in or heading toward a recession, and I’m not sure how QuinStreet would fare in such an environment. The shares may continue to rally from here, and I’ll have no regrets if they do. I made a very decent return, and I think the future will not resemble the past here. If you took my advice last year and bought, I’d take profits. If you’re just coming to this party, I’d hold off and buy something safer.

Financial Snapshot

Although there are certainly some bright spots here, I’m not particularly impressed by the financial performance over the past year. Specifically, although revenue increased by about 5.7%, gross profit fell by 4.7% compared to last year as a result of higher input costs. Additionally, operating income deteriorated by a whopping $7.25 million, or 35% relative to the same period a year ago. The only reason net income improved so much relative to last year is because in 2023 the company faced a $47.5 million tax bill that year. This means that this year’s net income is only the second worst in a decade, just behind 2023 for that dubious honour.

Although it’s still relatively strong, the capital structure, too, has deteriorated over the past year. For example, cash and equivalents has dropped by about $23 million, or 31.5%, while total liabilities have spiked higher by $44.4 million, or 41%. Cash still represents about 33.3% of the capital structure, which is quite good. The problem, from my perspective, is that this time last year it represented about 69% of the capital structure. This is a disturbing trend in my view, especially in light of the fact that the strong balance sheet was the final piece of the puzzle that convinced me to buy the shares in the first place.

None of the above would cause me to eschew the shares exactly, but they must be very reasonably priced for me to get excited about adding to my position here.

QuinStreet Financials (QuinStreet investor relations)

QNST Stock Valuation

I've written it before, and I will very definitely write it again. This may bore you, but if it isn't obvious to you by now, I’m very comfortable taking that risk. The more you pay for $1 of future gains, the lower will be your subsequent returns. This is why I try my best to buy shares when they are cheaply priced. Put another way, there’s a strongly negative relationship between price paid and future returns. So, if you take nothing else from my articles, take the idea that you tend to do better when you buy shares cheaply.

I apply a few metrics to define “cheaply”, some more complex than others. On the simple side, I look at the relationship between price and economic value. The lower the price for economic value at the firm, the better. In particular, I want to see shares trading at a discount both to the overall market and to their own history. On this score, I think it fair to say that the current valuation of QuinStreet is “middling” given that they currently trade on the high side of their valuation. I don’t like the fact that the market is paying near the top end of the historical range for a company that hasn’t been profitable since 2021.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to economic value, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "thinking" about a given company's future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Stephen Penman, particularly his book "Accounting for Value." One of the most interesting ideas expressed in this book is that the stock price itself has some interesting information embedded within it, including the market's "thoughts" about a given company's future. We do this by applying some high school algebra to work out the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula. The greater the expectations, the more risky the investment. According to this approach, the market currently "thinks" that QuinStreet will grow at a rate of about 10% from current levels. In my view that is excessive, and is yet another reason to avoid this stock at current levels.

Given all of the above, I think prudence dictates that I take my chips off the table. The shares may continue to rise from here, but as one of my old bosses said, "bulls make money, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered." I'm content with my 98% return here, and will leave this party before the market police show up to break it up.