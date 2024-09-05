QuinStreet: Take Profits Now As Capital Structure Deteriorates Amid High Valuation (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • QuinStreet shares have surged 98% since my initial recommendation, but I now advise taking profits due to deteriorating capital structure and high valuation.
  • Revenue rose 5.7%, but gross profit fell 4.7% and operating income dropped 35%, indicating financial performance concerns.
  • The capital structure has weakened, with cash dropping 31.5% and liabilities increasing 41%, making the stock riskier.
  • The market's high growth expectations for QNST are unrealistic; prudence suggests selling now to lock in gains.

QuinStreet Overview

It’s been just under 13 months since I finally put global rumours to bed and announced to the world that I was buying QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). I’m sure you remember where

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QNST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

As of this writing, I am long the stock but, as the article suggests, I'm about to sell it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

