I am updating my previous analysis on T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) in light of the rapid price rise over the last few months.

I previously rated T-Mobile a buy for the following reasons:

T-Mobile landed US Cellular's assets for an absolute steal relative to comparable M&A deals

The market reacted oddly to the deal, creating a buying opportunity

T-Mobile was starting to show renewed strength in the P&L

Since then, T-Mobile is up 20%, while the S&P 500 has only returned 5%.

T-Mobile's price has risen so rapidly that I assumed there was no more room to run. That is the opposite of what I found. T-Mobile is giving a masterclass in pricing strategy using a similar strategy to Southwest Airlines. They have also started truly focusing on profitability, and it shows. In addition, conservative DCF analysis yields a price target of $228, 13% upside to today.

While there are risks to consider, primarily execution on T-Mobile's part, competition, and high insider selling, T-Mobile's momentum and strength across its portfolio largely mitigate the risk.

I maintain my buy rating on T-Mobile at a price target of $228.

Valuation

I ran a DCF analysis on T-Mobile with the following assumptions:

4% near-term revenue growth based on management guidance and industry trend

3% near-term cost growth based on inflation forecast and management guidance

2.7% long-run growth rate, one percentage point below the market CAGR to hedge for scale and declining returns

7% discount rate based on estimated WACC

This DCF analysis yields a price target of $228, a 13% upside to today's pricing.

Wall Street is running lower at $205, with a 2% upside, although my price target still sits within the range.

The quant rating signals a strong buy with solid growth and profitability, offsetting weak valuation multiples.

A Masterclass In Pricing Strategy

With a largely mature market forecast to grow at 3.67% through 2029, the big three telecoms have been mainly trading customers for years.

T-Mobile has always been considered the most affordable of the big three, but since the Sprint merger they have been making moves reminiscent of Southwest.

Southwest has notoriously convinced everyone that they are a discount carrier, despite usually charging more than competitors. As shown in the article above, T-Mobile has a similar perception to the point that people were shocked when T-Mobile raised prices, but stayed anyways because they thought others would be cheaper.

Here is where T-Mobile has gotten incredibly smart, especially as consumers tire of ever-rising prices. T-Mobile's entry plans are cheaper than both AT&T and Verizon. But their middle of the road and top-end prices are actually higher. Most consumers focus on entry level.

In addition, T-Mobile has gotten really strong at selling add-ons and additional lines of devices. Despite heavy competition in the industry, all of this together led T-Mobile to not only lead the industry in net adds, but to grow both postpaid ARPA and postpaid phone ARPU faster than the rate of inflation.

Price perception has significant longevity, especially when the benchmark price is lower. Southwest continues to prove this out. And it has become T-Mobile's major competitive advantage.

Finally Managing Profitability

Something that frustrated me about T-Mobile for a long time was that they, in my opinion, were sloppy with their spending as they grew and as they absorbed Sprint. They had the flexibility to be sloppy from strong revenue growth, but that flexibility ran out when inflation surged, and they finally buckled down.

Cost of services declined from 17.3% in Q2 2023 to 15.8% in Q2 2024. While there were some savings in merger-related costs, this was primarily from the operation.

S,G,&A was a similar story, dropping a full percentage point. And this is all in the context of high inflation, showing just how significant the cost management has been. This, in addition to a pull-back on capex, has reset the cost base while growing revenue, leading to sustainable margin expansion.

Versus Verizon and AT&T, T-Mobile also benefits from a cost base standpoint by having a primarily non-union workforce. While AT&T and Verizon have been giving out 15%+ pay increases, T-Mobile has been able to manage closer to inflation.

This level of discipline has significantly changed my projections for the cash flow of the business, and based on management discussion, this is largely sustainable.

Downside Risk

On the downside, T-Mobile's largest risk is execution, especially how it handles its M&A activity. Competition is another consideration, specifically how it maintains pricing and volume growth as Verizon and AT&T fight back.

It is also worth noting that insiders have been selling-off since last year, which may not suggest confidence in the current pricing. I am less concerned because the activity is consistent and not specifically correlated to the price run-up, but it is worth noting.

Verdict

Despite a rapid run-up in price, I believe T-Mobile has additional room to grow share price above a margin of safety. They are delivering a masterclass in pricing strategy that is showing up strongly in the results. In addition, the new focus on profitability is driving sustainable margin expansion and improving the investment thesis.

While there are risks to consider from competition and execution, T-Mobile has enough quarters in a row of outperformance on their strategy to suggest management can mitigate these risks effectively.

I continue to rate T-Mobile a buy at a price target of $228.