AeroVironment's Drone Dominance: The Stock That's Changing The Game

Sep. 05, 2024 8:30 AM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Stock2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AeroVironment is a critical player in modern defense, driven by innovative drone technologies like the Switchblade and strong international demand.
  • The company’s recent earnings show robust growth, supported by major defense contracts, strategic M&A, and international partnerships.
  • Despite short-term EPS declines due to scaling, AVAV's long-term outlook is strong, with expectations of sustained double-digit growth.
  • With a fair stock price target of $240, I maintain a Buy rating, confident in AVAV's disruptive potential in the evolving defense landscape.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Kanone aus der Zeit des Bürgerkriegs im Morgengrauen

mrdoomits/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

On September 2, Seeking Alpha published an interesting article titled "SA Asks: Which defense stocks are most attractive right now?"

I was humbled to be part of the panel. Here's a part of my answer (emphasis

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
34.46K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AVAV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVAV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVAV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News