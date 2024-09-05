mrdoomits/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

On September 2, Seeking Alpha published an interesting article titled "SA Asks: Which defense stocks are most attractive right now?"

I was humbled to be part of the panel. Here's a part of my answer (emphasis added):

The most attractive defense companies are the ones that focus on at least two things: advanced defense projects and international demand. The defense environment is rapidly changing, fueled by the war in Ukraine, which shows that the “war of the future” will be less dependent on hardware like tanks. [...] I prefer to own companies working on next-gen projects, including advanced missile defense, space and aviation.

One of the biggest advances in modern warfare is drones. The technology, which can also be used to make cool wedding photos, has changed modern warfare, as it's a very cheap way to reach distant targets.

Especially "small" drones can get anywhere. They can hit soldiers in trenches, blow up tanks due to their ability to hit areas with weak armor, and even destroy infrastructure far away from the frontline (see the headline below).

On July 8, the Financial Times wrote an article titled "The age of drone warfare is disrupting the defense industry."

It hit the nail on the head when it wrote the following:

This rapid proliferation of a potent new battlefield technology is shaking up the established hierarchy of the world’s defence industry, where large contractors have long dominated. - FT

Essentially, drones are cheaper, very lethal, and a great way to level the playing field between large defense contractors and new entrants.

Although the major defense contractors that I usually discuss will be fine due to highly specialized operations in aerospace, missile defense, and other areas, there is no denying that a huge market has been opened for new players.

One of these new entrants is AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), a company I started to cover again on September 7, 2023. Since then, shares are up 66%. My most recent article was written on May 12, titled "Up 60%, I Believe AeroVironment Has More Room To Rise."

Now, it's time to update my thesis, as the company just reported the first quarter earnings of its 2025 fiscal year, which revealed the strength of the secular strength in this defense segment.

So, without further ado, let's get to it!

AeroVironment Is "Mission Critical"

Going back to the Financial Times article, it also included AeroVironment.

The company has made a major impact in the industry with its Switchblade drone. This "kamikaze" drone has become a major part of Ukraine's defense capabilities.

It has helped the company to almost double its revenue since the start of the Ukraine war.

AeroVironment

Founded in 1971, AeroVironment is quickly becoming the backbone of modern drone defense capabilities, which was just confirmed by its latest earnings.

In the first quarter, the company generated $189 million in revenue, 24% more compared to the first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year. Unsurprisingly, growth was driven by increasing demand for autonomous systems, especially from defense customers.

AeroVironment

Moreover, the company won new deals, including a $1 billion Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity ("IDIQ") contract with the U.S. Army for its Switchblade loitering munition.

Defense contractors love the word "indefinite." The Switchblade contract included the word two times, as it's the sole supplier of these high-quality drones at a time of strong demand.

In general, the company's Loitering Munition Systems ("LMS") segment hit it out of the park, growing its revenues by 68% to $52 million. This was supported by both its Switchblade 300 and 600 systems.

AeroVironment

Additionally, the company's international focus is paying off, as the company also secured approvals from foreign partners like Taiwan.

The company also remains the leader in the uncrewed systems ("UAS") market, with the Uncrewed Systems segment generating $120 million in revenue. That's 22% more compared to 1Q24 and more than twice the revenue it generated in the aforementioned LMS segment.

According to the company, products like the Puma and JUMP 20 continue to add significant value in operations like intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.

This includes the completion of 475 deliveries to Ukraine and success in long-range reconnaissance missions with its P550 project.

AeroVironment

Moreover, it is fascinating how influential AVAV is becoming.

Through its MacCready Works segment, the company is rapidly developing advanced capabilities, including next-generation solutions and AI applications to operate drones from thousands of miles away and create fully autonomous missions.

The company is also working with DARPA on maritime operations and is increasingly becoming the backbone of fully integrated drone warfare.

AeroVironment

All of this is supported by strategic M&A like the integration of the Tomahawk Ecosystem. This system adds much more robotic and automation capabilities, including on-the-ground vehicles.

AeroVironment

So, what does all of this mean for shareholders?

There's Value In AVAV

On top of being somewhat of a disruptor, the company is doing a great job managing its costs. In the first quarter of 2025, the company maintained 43% gross margins and adjusted gross margins of 45%.

AeroVironment

It also maintained EBITDA at $37 million despite higher investments in R&D and SG&A, which stands for "selling, general, and administrative."

However, higher SG&A and R&D costs resulted in an operating income decline from $26.4 million to $23.1 million. This lowered adjusted EPS from $1.00 to $0.89.

Although declining EPS may not be the best news imaginable, especially in light of strong revenue growth, this all makes sense, as AVAV is scaling its business, including the aforementioned new drone projects and "limitless" government contracts. This bodes well for future growth, as new manufacturing capabilities support more than $500 million in annual Switchblade sales.

Moreover, speaking of future growth, the company has $373 million in funded backlog. Although this is 31% lower compared to the prior-year quarter, it was mainly due to timing.

The balance sheet also remains healthy. This year, analysts expect the company to end up with $81 million in net cash, meaning more cash than gross debt.

The company also stuck to its guidance. Although analysts had anticipated a guidance hike, the company expects strong support from global drone demand and favorable budget priorities from the Department of Defense.

On a full-year basis, it expects to grow revenue by 12% (midpoint) to at least $790 million. It sees net income growth of more than 30% and an adjusted EBITDA gain of at least $15 million.

AeroVironment

On a long-term basis, the company sees annual organic growth of at least 10%, supported by 10% to 12% annual growth in R&D and >20% annual EBITDA growth over the next 3-5 years, potentially followed by higher growth in the future.

That's great news for its valuation.

Currently, AVAV trades at a blended P/E ratio of 61.6x. Although this sounds like one of the worst deals on the market, we need to take a few things into account:

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, the company is expected to grow its EPS by 15% in FY2025, potentially followed by 19% and 29% growth in the two years after that.

As we just saw in the long-term guidance, double-digit growth is expected to be maintained.

Moreover, the company has a normalized P/E ratio of 45.4x. I believe this is a fair number to use as long as AVAV enjoys strong secular growth and the ability to boost output due to major defense deals.

FAST Graphs

All of this implies a fair stock price target of $240, 24% above the current price.

The current consensus price target is $220.

Needless to say, I stick to a Buy rating, as I believe this disruptor has a very bright future.

Takeaway

AeroVironment continues to position itself as a critical player in modern defense, especially through its innovative drone technologies like the Switchblade.

The company's recent earnings highlight strong growth driven by increasing global demand for autonomous systems, strong international partnerships, and strategic M&A activities.

Despite some short-term challenges like lower EPS due to scaling efforts, AVAV's long-term outlook remains strong with expectations of sustained double-digit growth and significant potential in the rapidly evolving defense landscape.

With a fair stock price target of $240, I remain confident in AVAV's disruptive potential and maintain a Buy rating.

