Verizon's Deal To Buy Frontier Will Face Regulatory Challenges

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.89K Followers

Summary

  • Frontier Communications is being acquired by Verizon for $38.50 per share in cash, expected to close in 18 months.
  • Frontier's financials show marginal revenue growth but significant cash burn and debt, which Verizon will likely refinance at lower rates.
  • The merger offers long-term value by accelerating Frontier's shift to fiber, but regulatory risks could impact the effort to combine the companies.
  • Frontier shareholders should consider selling near the deal price due to regulatory hurdles, while Verizon investors should be cautious of the 18-month timeline and risks.

Verizon office building in San Diego, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) is a telecommunications company reinventing itself after restructuring during the pandemic. While I have not written about the company since its emergence from bankruptcy, I revisited Frontier’s situation earlier

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.89K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FYBR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FYBR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VZ
--
FYBR
--
VZ:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News