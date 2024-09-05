Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Capital Appreciation Fund is a diversified domestic equity strategy that seeks capital appreciation.
- Our core philosophy is that stock prices follow earnings growth, and the fund skews toward the fastest quartile of earnings growers, with an emphasis on quality.
- We employ a "go-anywhere" approach, favoring companies with growth catalysts, such as new products, acquisitions or turnaround situations.
- We emphasize fundamental, bottom-up research, with a focus on driving results through security selection.
|
Performance Review
For the three months ending June 30, 2024, the fund gained 3.49%, modestly lagging the 4.28% advance of the benchmark S&P 500® Index.
U.S. stocks shook off a rough April and rose steadily the remainder of the second quarter due to resilient corporate profits, investor frenzy over generative artificial intelligence and the U.S. Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates later this year. Amid this favorable backdrop for risk assets, the index continued its late-2023 momentum and reached midyear just shy of its all-time high. Growth stocks led the narrow rally, with only three of 11 sectors topping the broader market.
In Q2, U.S. large-cap growth stocks once again topped the performance leaderboard, adding to a strong year-to-date gain in what was a relatively quiet three months for capital markets. In April, the S&P 500® returned -4.08%, as inflation remained stickier than expected, spurring doubts of a soft landing for the economy.
Reversing course, the S&P 500® rose 4.96% in May. Tech stocks, particularly AI-related firms came back into focus, while the bull market finally began to reflect broader participation. At its June meeting, the Fed bumped up its inflation forecast and reduced its outlook from three cuts to one in 2024. The market followed suit, reducing its rate-cut expectations for the second straight quarter. Still, signs of inflation easing helped the index gain 3.59% for the month, boosting its year-to-date result to 15.29%.
Within the S&P 500®, growth (+10%) topped value (-2%), while large-caps handily bested small-caps. By sector within, a continued rally in the largest U.S. companies by market capitalization - concentrated in information technology (+14%) and communication services (+9%), fanned by AI fervor - once again stood out to the upside. In tech specifically, semiconductor-related firms gained about 23%, with AI-focused chipmakers Nvidia (NVDA) (+37%) and Broadcom (AVGO) (+22%) leading the way. Hardware and equipment stocks (+18%) also powered the surge, driven higher by personal-electronics maker Apple (+23%). In communication services, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) advanced about 21%, while Amazon.com (AMZN), from the consumer discretionary sector, was up 7%.
Conversely, notable laggards included materials (-5%), industrials (-3%) and energy (-2%) stocks, with the latter being hampered by sluggish oil prices. Financials (-2%), real estate (-2%) and health care (-1%) also were unable to keep pace with the broader benchmark, while consumer discretionary and consumer staples each gained about 1% for the three months.
Security selection and an overweight in the lagging health care sector notably detracted from the fund's performance versus the benchmark in Q2, as did subpar investment choices in tech. Within the latter, a sizable underweight in benchmark heavyweight Apple hurt the most. The stock gained 23% in the past three months, rising in early May after the company authorized up to $110 billion to buy its own stock and increased its dividend by 4%. Financial results for the first quarter, also released in May, weren't as bad as some had anticipated. Revenue fell 4% but slightly exceeded the consensus figure, as did earnings. The shares rose again in June, when the company unveiled Apple Intelligence, marking its closely watched entry into the race to enhance its devices by capitalizing on generative artificial intelligence. I'd highlight that the biggest change to the fund's positioning this quarter was our decision to notably increase exposure to the stock. This was possible to the proceeds from our reduction in top relative contributor Nvidia. Apple (AAPL) ended the quarter our second-largest holding.
An outsized position in software firm MongoDB (MDB) further challenged the fund's relative result. Shares of the firm returned -30% this period, falling sharply in late May after management retracted its financial guidance for the second quarter and the full year, citing a cautious macroeconomic backdrop and prior-year acquisitions with low potential for consumption growth. Still, the company reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the first quarter. We added to the position a bit in Q2.
Conversely, an overweight in technology, stock picks among capital goods firms and a lack of exposure to the real estate sector were bright spots this past quarter. On a stock-specific basis, an overweight in Nvidia (+37%) proved most advantageous, as the firm continued to dominate the market for advanced graphics chips that are the lifeblood of new generative AI systems. In mid-May, the firm reported financial results for the three months ending April 28 that far exceeded analysts' expectations - sales roughly tripled, and earnings surged about sevenfold, each setting a quarterly record. In addition, management raised its financial forecast for the firm's next fiscal quarter. Even though we reduced our holding by roughly half this quarter, Nvidia remained our No. 3 position on June 30.
An out-of-index position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) (+63%) was another plus. The stock was range-bound until June 24, when it surged on news that the maker of RNA interference therapeutics achieved favorable top-line results in a late-stage clinical trial for its cardiovascular treatment, vutrisiran. Management noted the drug's potential to address the needs of patients with a steadily progressive, debilitating and ultimately fatal disease.
Outlook and Positioning
As of midyear, markets enjoy favorable momentum and easier financial conditions, even though the pace and magnitude of global monetary easing remains uncertain. The European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada both cut their policy interest rate by a quarter point in early June, becoming the first major central banks to ease after the rapid tightening cycle that began in 2022. Market projections signal an expectation of more rate cuts in 2024, including from the Fed and Bank of England, but the timing and pace is significantly diminished compared with expectations entering this year.
Economic expansion in the U.S. demonstrates evidence of both mid- and late-cycle dynamics. Disinflation trends have progressed globally, but persistent core inflation in the U.S. has made the "last mile" toward the Fed's target more difficult. After declining significantly from 2022, both headline and core inflation remain higher than 3%. The Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, registered a lower price gain compared with other metrics. Job creation, worker sentiment and wage increases moderated in Q2, indicating a slowing in demand for labor. However, employment markets are historically tight, and some key indicators are still near peak pre-pandemic levels.
Equity valuations became somewhat more expensive amid Q2's rally, especially among large-cap growth and tech-oriented tech stocks. The trailing one-year price-to-earnings ratio for U.S. stocks remained notably higher than its historical long-term average, but rising earnings have provided increased support for valuations.
Overall, we are avoiding the temptation to make macroeconomic calls, which is difficult. It's equally hard to time and to anticipate the market's reaction. Instead, we remain focused on areas of the market that are driven by salient secular trends that we think can lead to long-term growth, such as U.S.-focused industrial companies and growth-oriented areas of the technology sector. These include semiconductors, which play a critical role in the development of several growth themes in the fund, most notably generative AI. As we mentioned, the most notable change by far to the fund's positioning this quarter was our significantly larger stake in Apple, funded by a decrease in Nvidia. While Apple has been a laggard among the large tech companies benefiting from the AI boom, we think it's roughly 1 billion iPhone users will make the company the gateway for generative AI applications, such as OpenAI, to bring in customers. Therefore, we think Apple is poised for an earnings upgrade as the AI product cycle progresses. With Nvidia, we pared the position on our murky spending outlook for its customers.
At the midpoint of 2024, industrials and information technology were the biggest sector overweights. Since 2022, the U.S. government has approved three substantial pieces of legislation - the Inflation Reduction Act, Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act - that have led to a robust growth outlook for several companies in the sector. In tech, the fund's largest position is in software & services giant Microsoft (MSFT), followed by Apple and Nvidia. Conversely, the fund's biggest underweight sectors were consumer staples, utilities, real estate and financials. As of period end, we continued to avoid several benchmark components that failed to meet our investment criteria, including Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), Eli Lilly (LLY) and Broadcom (AVGO).
Market-Segment Diversification
|
Market Segment
|
Portfolio Weight
|
Index Weight
|
Relative Weight
|
Relative Change From Prior Quarter
|
Information Technology
|
37.38%
|
32.45%
|
4.93%
|
3.57%
|
Health Care
|
14.59%
|
11.72%
|
2.87%
|
0.57%
|
Industrials
|
14.00%
|
8.13%
|
5.87%
|
-1.72%
|
Financials
|
10.36%
|
12.42%
|
-2.06%
|
0.09%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
9.08%
|
9.95%
|
-0.87%
|
-1.31%
|
Communication Services
|
8.69%
|
9.34%
|
-0.65%
|
-0.49%
|
Energy
|
2.76%
|
3.65%
|
-0.89%
|
-0.36%
|
Materials
|
1.56%
|
2.15%
|
-0.59%
|
0.28%
|
Consumer Staples
|
1.30%
|
5.77%
|
-4.47%
|
-0.43%
|
Utilities
|
0.00%
|
2.26%
|
-2.26%
|
-0.06%
|
Real Estate
|
0.00%
|
2.15%
|
-2.15%
|
0.13%
|
Other
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
Characteristics
|
Portfolio
|
Index
|
Valuation
|
Price/Earnings Trailing
|
35.8x
|
25.6x
|
Price/Earnings (IBES 1-Year Forecast)
|
26.5x
|
21.3x
|
Price/Book
|
6.9x
|
5.0x
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
25.6x
|
19.3x
|
Return on Equity (5-Year Trailing)
|
16.5%
|
18.4%
|
Growth
|
Sales/Share Growth 1-Year (Trailing)
|
11.5%
|
13.1%
|
Earnings/Share Growth 1-Year (Trailing)
|
22.8%
|
10.7%
|
Earnings/Share Growth 1-Year (IBES Forecast)
|
20.7%
|
16.8%
|
Earnings/Share Growth 5-Year (Trailing)
|
20.6%
|
18.1%
|
Size
|
Weighted Average Market Cap ($ Billions)
|
1064.0
|
1004.0
|
Weighted Median Market Cap ($ Billions)
|
158.1
|
274.2
|
Median Market Cap ($ Billions)
|
18.8
|
35.1
|
|
Fund Information
Manager(s): Asher Anolic Jason Weiner
Trading Symbol: FDCAX
Start Date: November 26, 1986
Size (in millions): $6,784.43
Morningstar Category: Fund Large Growth
Characteristics
Earnings-Per-Share growth Trailing measures the growth in reported earnings per share over trailing one- and five-year periods.
Earnings-Per-Share growth (IBES 1-Year Forecast) measures the growth in reported earnings per share as estimated by Wall Street analysts.
Median Market Cap identifies the median market capitalization of the portfolio or benchmark as determined by the underlying security market caps.
Price-to-Book (P/B) Ratio is the ratio of a company's current share price to reported accumulated profits and capital.
Price/Cash Flow is the ratio of a company's current share price to its trailing 12-months cash flow per share.
Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio (IBES 1-Year Forecast) is the ratio of a company's current share price to Wall Street analysts' estimates of earnings.
Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio Trailing is the ratio of a company's current share price to its trailing 12-months earnings per share.
Return on Equity (ROE) 5-Year Trailing is the ratio of a company's last five years historical profitability to its shareholders' equity.
Preferred stock is included as part of each company's net worth.
Sales-Per-Share growth measures the growth in reported sales over the specified past time period.
Weighted Average Market Cap identifies the market capitalization of the average equity holding as determined by the dollars invested in the portfolio or benchmark.
Weighted Median Market Cap identifies the market capitalization of the median equity holding as determined by the dollars invested in the portfolio or benchmark.
Indices
S&P 500 Index is a market capitalization-weighted index of 500 common stocks chosen for market size, liquidity, and industry group representation to represent U.S. equity performance.
Market-segment Weights
