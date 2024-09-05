August Beige Book: A Dovish View Of Growth And The Labor Market

Sep. 05, 2024 9:36 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, INDU, RTY
MTS Insights profile picture
MTS Insights
571 Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve's August 2024 Beige Book indicates a slowing economy, with nine Districts reporting flat or declining activity and slight growth in only three Districts.
  • The labor market shows signs of cooling, with steady overall employment levels but firms becoming more cautious and less pressure to raise wages.
  • Inflation is easing, with mixed cost pressures, and firms are optimistic that price and cost pressures will stabilize or continue to ease.
  • Market reaction to the Beige Book was minimal, with a dovish sentiment already set by JOLTS data, indicating a rate cut in the September FOMC meeting.

US Federal Reserve, Washington DC (in winter)

uschools

The Federal Reserve’s August 2024 version of the Beige Book was released at 2 pm (EST) on Wednesday. It provided an update on current economic conditions through anecdotal information. The general sentiment of the report was one of a slowing economy, as a

This article was written by

MTS Insights profile picture
MTS Insights
571 Followers
Earnings analysis of individual stocks and macro analysis of broad asset class, sector and country-specific funds to discover trends using a top-down approach.  For more content visit my website or follow me on Twitter (@MTSInsights).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News