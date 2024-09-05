Fidelity Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Fund is a diversified domestic equity strategy with a large-cap core orientation.
- Our guiding philosophy is that stocks of high-quality companies that exhibit persistent growth and generate positive free cash flow, when purchased at reasonable prices, can outperform the market over time.
- We believe differences often exist between a stock's price and its true value because the market incorrectly forecasts the sustainability and/or magnitude of future growth.
- We look to uncover these opportunities through in-depth bottom-up, fundamental analysis, working in concert with Fidelity's global research team.
|
Performance Review
For the three months ending June 30, 2024, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 7.01%, versus the 4.28% result of the benchmark S&P 500® index.
U.S. stocks posted solid gains in the second quarter, according to the S&P 500® index, after shaking off a rough April and rising steadily due to resilient corporate profits, a frenzy over generative artificial intelligence and the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates later this year. Amid this favorable backdrop for higher-risk assets, the index continued its late-2023 momentum and reached midyear just shy of its all-time closing high. Growth stocks led the narrow rally, with only three of 11 sectors topping the broader market.
In Q2, the backdrop for the global economy and earnings growth remained largely constructive, underpinning fairly low market volatility. The move toward global monetary easing inched forward, although persistent core inflation in the U.S. continued to keep the Fed on hold. Looking ahead, the pace and magnitude of global monetary easing remains uncertain, while near-term risk of a recession in the U.S. appears muted.
In terms of the fund itself, positive stock and market selection fueled the portfolio's outperformance of the benchmark during the quarter. Specifically, stock and market selection in information technology contributed the most on a relative basis, followed by positioning in communication services and consumer staples. Stock choices in health care also added value.
On an individual basis, an overweight in Google parent Alphabet contributed the most. Shares of Alphabet gained 21% for the three months, rising after the company's late-April announcement of financial results for the first quarter and a new capital allocation plan, including the initiation of a quarterly dividend and an authorization to repurchase up to $70 billion of its own stock.
Revenue and earnings for Q1 both exceeded expectations, with management citing strong performance from the company's Search, YouTube and Cloud units, the latter a central piece of Alphabet's artificial intelligence strategy.
An overweight position in Nvidia (NVDA) (+37%) was the fund's second-best relative contributor during the quarter. Shares gained steadily as the chips it makes continued to power demand for generative artificial intelligence. Nvidia dominates the market for advanced graphics chips that are the lifeblood of new generative AI systems. In mid-May, the firm reported financial results for the three months ending April 28 that far exceeded analysts' expectations - sales roughly tripled, and earnings surged about sevenfold, each setting a quarterly record. In addition, management raised its financial forecast for the firm's next fiscal quarter.
The fund's overweight position in personal electronics giant Apple (AAPL) gained 23% the past three months, rising in early May after the company authorized up to $110 billion to buy its own stock and increased its dividend by 4%. Financial results for the first quarter, also released in May, weren't as bad as some had anticipated.
Revenue fell 4% but slightly exceeded the consensus figure, as did earnings. The shares rose again in June, when the company unveiled Apple Intelligence, marking its closely watched entry into the race to enhance its devices by capitalizing on generative artificial intelligence.
Also in information technology, shares of KLA (KLAC), which provides equipment and process control services to the semiconductor industry, gained about 18% the past three months. On April 25, the company reported notably above-estimate revenue and robust operating cash flow and free cash flow for the first quarter. KLA, along with many of the chip firms it serves, has emerged from post-pandemic doldrums in 2022 and early 2023, and has caught the artificial intelligence wave.
As of June 30, Alphabet (GOOG), Apple, Nvidia and KLA were among the fund's largest positions, as well as being notable overweights versus the index.
Conversely, stock and market selection in industrials detracted the most versus the benchmark. In terms of individual holdings, shares of Builders FirstSource (BLDR) returned about -34% in the past three months, falling after the supplier of building products announced a sharp decline in net income for the first quarter. The company cited lower gross profit and higher operating expenses, largely due to acquisitions. Management also noted the headwind of a weakening multifamily market and elevated mortgage rates, resulting in housing-affordability challenges. Despite these challenges, we maintained conviction in the company's longer-term prospects and added to the fund's position on weakness this quarter.
In health care, a larger-than-index stake in managed health care firm Molina Healthcare returned about -28% for the three months. The stock trended lower throughout the second quarter, even though Q1 financial results reported on April 24 were better than expected, propelled by higher premiums, most notably in its flagship Medicaid insurance business, in which membership rose for the quarter. As with Builders FirstSource, we remained confident in the company's prospects and added to the fund's position this quarter.
Also detracting was the fund's overweight in Fortinet (FTNT) (-12%), which makes hardware to improve cybersecurity. Weaker-than-anticipated demand and revenue growth weighed on the stock's price this period. Additionally, the competitive intensity in cybersecurity increased, dampening Fortinet's outlook. We sold the fund's stake in Fortinet to invest in other names where we had more conviction and confidence in earnings potential.
Outlook and Positioning
In managing the fund, we focus on companies that we consider attractively valued on long-term earnings power. We believe stock prices follow the earnings per share of the underlying companies. Amid volatility, we have found that choosing companies that can predictably grow earnings faster than the market becomes even more important. We tend to invest in companies with secular growth drivers that can continue to push earnings forward and remain resilient in any macroeconomic environment. From our perspective, the fund's top holdings are driven by secular tailwinds and trade at an attractive valuation for profitable growth, which can help the fund minimize downside capture in challenging investment environments.
As of June 30, the fund's biggest overweight was in communication services, where we notably increased the fund's weighting this quarter. The fund was also overweight information technology, (though we reduced the sector's relative weight significantly during the quarter) and, to a lesser extent, in industrials, consumer discretionary and health care. We considered each of these groups attractive on the basis of long-term earnings growth. Conversely, financials, consumer staples, energy, real estate, materials and utilities accounted for the largest underweights.
At the end of the period, software giant Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet and Apple were the portfolio's three largest holdings, representing roughly 11%, 9% and 8%, respectively, of fund assets. They also were among the fund's biggest overweights at the end of June.
Other meaningful outsized positions included Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META), online retailer Amazon.com (AMZN) and Eli Lilly (LLY), which developed blockbuster drugs such as Type 2 diabetes and obesity drug Mounjaro® and obesity treatment Zepbound TM.
In contrast, the portfolio did not own some sizable benchmark components. These included Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), Tesla (TSLA) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). We chose to be selective in these stocks, based on our view that their earnings growth was not as strong as some of their peers.
We would like to underscore that all our investment choices are made individually and in light of company-specific opportunities, as well as what we deem an attractive valuation relative to what we calculate as the growth potential for that specific company.
At quarter end, from a macroeconomic perspective, we're closely watching interest rates. If interest rates come down, we may see a cyclical improvement in the investment environment, which could create a rotation in the market from an emphasis on information technology stocks that have performed very well on the back of the secular AI theme, to more cyclical, cheaper names that have been largely left behind in the market's recent rally. We are looking for this market rebalancing after the dominance of a small number of large-cap, technology-driven companies. Regardless, we remain focused on owning shares of companies that can be resilient in any type of macroeconomic environment.
As always, thank you for your confidence in Fidelity's investment-management capabilities.
Fund Information
Manager(s): Nidhi Gupta
Trading Symbol: FFIDX
Start Date: April 30, 1930
Size (in millions): $8,230.83
Morningstar Category: Fund Large Growth
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.