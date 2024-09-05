AIG: Significant Business Overhaul Seems To Be Reflected In Its Valuation

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.73K Followers

Summary

  • American International Group has restructured its business, focusing on P&C insurance, improving underwriting capabilities, and reducing exposure to life insurance, enhancing profitability prospects.
  • Despite improvements, the company's profitability remains below peers like Chubb, and its valuation appears fair, suggesting limited upside potential for investors.
  • AIG's financial position is solid, with low leverage and strong capital ratios, allowing for significant shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks.
  • Investors should remain cautious as AIG's growth prospects are muted, and its current profitability is still below industry averages.

AIG Capital Services office building in Woodland Hills, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has made a significant business overhaul recently and seems now well positioned to enter into a new phase of business growth. However, its growth prospects are somewhat muted due to its size and global

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.73K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AIG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AIG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AIG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News