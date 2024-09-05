drnadig

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) is an unusual $5.4 billion market-cap hybrid of upstream, midstream, and downstream (utility) that operates in Pennsylvania and New York. The stock price is up 14.6% and the market cap up by 12.5% since my last analysis a year ago.

Investors should be aware of local, state, and federal regulations and proposals to limit or reduce the use of natural gas, particularly in New York.

Since NFG is a natural gas company, its revenues reflect weather seasonality, with more revenues in the October-March time frame. Similar companies often see an October-February stock price peak, so potential investors should be aware of this.

NFG adapted to revenue seasonality via a non-traditional financial reporting schedule: the company’s fiscal fourth quarter ends September 30. The most recent results, for April-June 2024, are thus its third quarter 2024 results. It will provide full fiscal year results in November.

NFG’s four reporting segments span upstream, midstream (gathering, pipeline, storage), and downstream (utility):

*exploration and production (Seneca Resources);

*gathering (National Fuel Gas Midstream);

*pipeline and storage (National Fuel Gas Supply and Empire Pipeline);

*utility (National Fuel Gas Distribution).

In the twelve months between July 2023 and June 2024 half of the company’s adjusted EBITDA came from its Seneca Resources exploration and production division.

Current dividend yield is 3.5%.

Due to a price-earnings ratio of 17.3, a stock price now at the top of its 52-week range whose uplift from a year ago has already occurred, and the challenges of doing business in highly regulated New York, I am downranking National Fuel Gas from buy to hold.

Operations

The map below generally shows NFG’s operations in northwest Pennsylvania and western New York: light blue is utility service area, dark blue is Seneca Resources exploration and production, orange is pipelines and storage. (For more clarity, see the pdf version.)

Half of the company’s adjusted annual EBITDA (July 2023-June 2024) came from upstream operations, an eighth from utility operations, and the rest (38%) from midstream (gathering, pipeline and storage). Upstream operations and gathering operations are not regulated; however, pipeline and storage and downstream (utility) operations are.

National Fuel Gas

Third Quarter 2024 (Quarter Ending June 30, 2024) Results and Guidance

In NFG’s third fiscal quarter of 2024 (April 2024-June 2024), GAAP net loss was -$54.2 million or -$0.59/share. The primary issue was a $145 million non-cash impairment charge required to adjust the carrying value of the company’s exploration and production properties.

This compares to GAAP quarterly net income in the same quarter a year ago of $92.6 million or $1.00/share.

The company’s full-year (October 2023-September 2024) earnings guidance is $5.00-$5.10/share. Its fiscal 2025 earnings guidance is $5.75-$6.25/share, a 19% increase from fiscal 2024.

Gas production for the fiscal year is expected be 390-400 BCFe. Seneca has firm sales contracts in place for 95% of its remaining fiscal 2024 gas production (July-September 2024). For fiscal 2024, the company assumed average NYMEX prices of $2.40/MMBTU.

For fiscal 2025 (which begins October 1, 2024), preliminary production guidance is 400-420 BCF. The assumed NYMEX natural gas price is $3.25/MMBTU. Consolidated capital expenditures are expected to be $890 million-$970 million.

Penn State Marcellus Center

US Gas Production and Prices

The map above shows the areal and depth extent of the Marcellus formation.

And in the graph below, the Appalachian area is the combination of the lavender-colored Marcellus and the pink-colored Utica in the graph below. What is notable about the graph is the decline from the early 2024 peak, particularly in the Utica.

EIA

The September 4, 2024, NYMEX natural gas closing price for delivery in October 2024 was $2.15/MMBTU at Henry Hub, Louisiana. The price for Marcellus natural gas is typically lower.

For example, last week when the Henry Hub price was $1.89/MMBTU, the price for Transco Zone 6 (for New York City) was $1.43/MMBTU.

EIA Natural Gas Weekly Update

The EIA’s 5-95 confidence interval for gas prices through the end of 2025 is shown below.

EIA STEO

Reserves

On September 30, 2023, National Fuel Gas’ Seneca Resources Company had total proved reserves of 4.54 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of Appalachian natural gas and a small 216,000 barrels of oil. The natural gas reserves divide about 45/55 between the Utica and the Marcellus zones.

The standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of the company’s proved developed and undeveloped reserves on September 30, 2023, was $2.57 billion, down by more than half from the prior year’s total, primarily due to the lower gas prices used in the 2023 valuation.

Competitors

NFG is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

A few competitors across the company’s various operating segments include Coterra (CTRA), National Grid (NGG), and EQT (EQT).

Technically, US natural gas in any region east of the Rockies competes with gas in all other east-of-Rockies regions. But in the (vast) Appalachian Marcellus specifically, gas-producing competitors in addition to CTRA and EQT include Antero Resources (AR), Chesapeake (CHK), CNX Resources (CNX), Northern Oil and Gas (NOG), Ovintiv (OVV), Range Resources (RRC), and Southwestern Energy (SWN), (which Chesapeake has offered to buy.)

Similar to the original Cabot segment of Coterra, with experience and ownership of infrastructure (gathering, pipelines, and storage) and its own gas utility, National Fuel Gas can more easily transport and sell its natural gas than other producers.

Governance

On September 1, 2024, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked NFG’s overall governance as a stellar 1, with sub-scores of audit (2), board (4), shareholder rights (2), and compensation (2). In this ranking a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

On August 15, 2024, shorts were 4.0% of the stock float. Insiders owned 1.2%.

The company’s most recent beta is 0.64 indicating that the stock price moves directionally with the overall market but less sharply. Not surprising, as a combo-sector company, it is less volatile than a producer but more volatile than many utilities.

Because the company’s gas operations are primarily in New York and Pennsylvania, it is subject to New York’s strict hydrocarbon regulatory limitations designed to discourage consumption, including a prohibition on drilling (Seneca Resources segment).

Moreover, last year New York passed a law banning the use of natural gas in new buildings less than seven stories tall starting in 2026, and larger buildings in 2029.

On June 30, 2024, the top three institutional holders were Vanguard (14.6%), BlackRock (9.2%), and State Street (4.4%). Some institutional fund holdings represent index fund investments that match the overall market. BlackRock and State Street are signatories to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, a group that manages $57.5 trillion in assets worldwide. NZAM limits hydrocarbon investment via its commitment to achieve net zero alignment by 2050 or sooner.

Financial and Stock Highlights for National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas’s September 4, 2024, closing stock price of $59.60/share gives a market capitalization of $5.4 billion. This compares to a stock price a year ago of $51.99/share and market capitalization then of $4.8 billion.

With a 52-week price range of $45.32-$60.75/share, the closing price is 98% of the 52-week high. The average of analysts’ one-year target prices is $71.50/share, putting its current price at 83% of that level. Said another way, upside to the one-year target is 20%.

Data by YCharts

Trailing twelve-month earnings per share (EPS) is $3.45 for a trailing price/earnings ratio of 17.3. At projected fiscal 2024 and 2025 EPS estimates of $5.09 and $6.20, the forward price-earnings ratio range is 9.6-11.7.

At June 30, 2024, the company had $5.37 billion in liabilities, debt, and deferred credits and $8.11 billion in assets giving NFG a liability-to-asset ratio of 64%. The long-term debt net of the current portion is $2.64 billion.

A dividend of $2.06/share yields 3.5%. The company has a modest stock repurchase plan.

NFG’s trailing twelve-month return on assets is 5.6% and return on equity is 10.5%.

The company’s mean analyst rating in September 2024 from seven analysts is 2.7, closer to “hold” than “buy.”

Seeking Alpha’s factor grades for NFG are:*Revisions: A

*Momentum: B+

*Valuation: B+

*Profitability: C+

*Growth: F

Notes on Valuation

The company’s book value per share of $33.99, about 57% of current market price, suggests positive investor sentiment.

With an enterprise value (EV) of $8.1 billion, NFG’s EV/EBITDA ratio is 6.7, below the preferred ratio of 10 or less and so in bargain territory.

Positive and Negative Risks

Like other companies that operate in regulatorily-hostile areas, NFG is exposed to numerous constraints from the state of New York. While its New York-based gathering, storage, and pipelines can’t be physically moved, the company is already making half of its adjusted EBITDA from non-New York exploration and production.

National Fuel Gas has addressed its price sensitivity risks with fixed-price contracts and, when necessary, curtailments. With half of its adjusted EBITDA from exploration and production, it is still exposed to gas prices.

However, a positive risk is the price upside for natural gas from electricity demand, particularly for AI data centers. Another positive risk is the potential upside as natural gas transportation (everywhere, including the Permian basin and access to LNG terminals and markets) becomes more available.

The restrictive regulatory environments for drilling, transportation, and demand (e.g. all three NFG operating sectors), especially in New York, is a double-edged sword. Regulation can limit growth and upside potential of NFG’s operation, but it also acts a barrier to entry to new competitors.

Recommendations for National Fuel Gas

National Fuel gas has a modest 3.5% dividend and 20% upside to the average of analysts’ one-year targets. Its beta is an “in-between” 0.64 and the company’s governance scores are superb. National Fuel Gas may appeal to investors for its heavy concentration in Pennsylvania gas exploration, ready midstream transportation, and downstream customers in New York.

Although NFG is headquartered and has a segment of its operations in gas-unfriendly New York, much of its operations, including all of its drilling, are in less-restrictive Pennsylvania. Moreover, by nature of the dense, legacy pipeline system in Pennsylvania, gas produced there can go to other markets far outside of New York.

The company may be ideal for investors who want to focus narrowly on Pennsylvania natural gas on an end-to-end basis.

However, the company is at the top of its 52-week range; its price-earning is a non-bargain 17.3, Pennsylvania gas producers are having to curtail due to low gas prices, and the state—and especially the city—of New York are hostile regulatory environments that discourage gas consumption growth.

As noted, I am downranking National Fuel Gas from buy to hold.