DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

When I previously covered CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION) back in May, I issued a strong buy rating because of the massive discount to NAV pricing that, I felt, wasn't deserved. Unfortunately, my confidence has not resulted in much of a return since then, so I wanted to revisit and reassess this business development company. CION Investment Corp operates as an externally managed business development company that has a market cap of about $639M. They generate earnings by focusing on high-quality debt investments into US-based middle market companies that have an annual EBITDA between the range of $20M to $75M.

We can see that CION's price and total return performance outpaces the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) since the BDC's recent inception, dating back to 2021. CION sports a total return of nearly 52% when including distributions while the price has remained relatively stable, only being down by half a percent. CION is externally managed by CION Investment Management but still delivers solid results. I typically favor internally managed BDCs because they do not have an abundance of tacked on fees, and this helps larger portions of the earnings get passed through to shareholders.

Data by YCharts

One of the main appeals of CION is the very high dividend yield of 13.8%. This is the kind of yield that can significantly boost the income generated from an investor's portfolio. Therefore, CION is a great option for income-focused investors who want the ability to rapidly compound their dividend income year over year. Additionally, I still believe that the current valuation of CION remains highly attractive and this would be a great time for entry as the price trades at an attractive discount to NAV. While the future outlook around interest rates may not be favorable for BDCs, I believe that CION's portfolio strategy and current financial strength will help the BDC navigate rate fluctuations.

Valuation & Outlook

Since CION operates as a BDC, the price can vary from the underlying value of its net assets. As a result, we can see that the price of CION currently trades at a large discount to NAV of 26.31%. At its worst point during 2022, CION's price approached a massive discount to NAV of nearly 50% but has steadily climbed upward since then and the discount continues to shrink as management grows their portfolio of investments. One simple rule to remember when it comes to BDCs is that a growing NAV is a good indication that the portfolio of investments generates a high level of income that can both support the distribution and be reinvested for growth.

CEF Data

While I have a specific price target in mind since CION is best utilized as an income investment, I do believe that this discount is too large and the market will eventually see the quality that CION offers. Once recognized, I anticipate more capital to flow into this high quality BDC and shrink that discount. Wall St. seems to agree with the quality here as they currently have an average price target of $12 per share. This represents a very modest upside of 2% from the current level.

Interest rates can be a big driver of what influences the growth or deterioration of NAV for BDCs since most of their portfolio of investments is structured on floating rate investments. CION is no exception as approximately 81.1% of their investments are structured on a floating rate basis. This has helped CION generate higher levels of net investment income since the Fed has aggressively hiked interest rates to their decade-high throughout 2022 and 2023. Therefore, a higher rate is naturally more beneficial for a BDC.

CION BDC

However, interest rates are anticipated to start getting cut by the end of September, based on the Fed's most recent statements. Even if interest rates aren't cut starting in September, I still think it's likely we see rate cuts happening before 2024 comes to a close. This is supported by a growing unemployment number that has steadily increased for the last twelve months and now sits at 4.3% as of the latest July report.

Similarly, we have the US Presidential elections taking place at the tail end of 2024 and this may cause markets to experience a higher level of uncertainty and volatility. Data compiled by JPMorgan reveals that over the last 40-year period, there was only one election year where there were no changes to the federal funds rate. While this doesn't guarantee that rate cuts are bound to happen, it serves as an interesting data point that shows the frequency of rate cuts when the market may need a bit of stimulus. So how exactly does the idea of lower rates effect CION? Well, I believe that there may be two outcomes of a lower rate.

Outcome #1: Earnings Shrink Temporarily

CION reported their Q2 earnings at the beginning of August and the results were strong. Net investment income landed at $0.43 per share, beating estimates by $0.04. Total investment income for the quarter landed at $61.3M, representing a 4.9% year-over-year increase. This can be attributed to the continued benefits of higher interest rates that help CION pull in higher earnings through increased interest payments from borrowers on a floating rate basis. However, the opposite may play out when interest rates start to get cut.

A lower interest rate would directly translate to lower earnings generated as existing portfolio companies see a bit of relief from lower interest expenses on their debt. I anticipate this resulting in a temporary lower earnings level for CION as they can no longer pull in the same net investment income per share. We can see this actually play out if we look back at the prior earnings history. Looking back at Q3 earnings of 2021, interest rates sat near zero levels. Since rates were low, CION was only able to generate net investment income levels of $0.35 per share. We only started to see NII rise around Q3 of 2022 when interest rates started to rapidly get hiked.

Seeking Alpha

However, a lower earnings amount doesn't mean you should sell out of your position. The liquidity of CION remains solid, with cash and equivalents sitting at $9.8M and total liabilities decreasing to $1.09B. CION maintains an asset coverage ratio of 1.8x, which is a measure of how many times over the BDC's assets can cover its debt obligations. Lower interest rates would also give CION a bit of relief through lower debt maintenance costs, since the BDC currently has $9.6M in interest payable. A shrinking earnings level can be offset by portfolio growth, which, I think, will be very likely for CION.

Outcome #2: Portfolio Grows Rapidly

One of the strengths of CION's portfolio is that management focuses on maintaining a majority exposure to first-lien senior secured debt. This is notable because first-lien senior secured debt sits at the top of the corporate capital structure and has the highest priority for repayment. This is a helpful security measure in cases where a portfolio company may be going through bankruptcy and liquidating assets. CION's debt would get first priority above other forms of debt and helps reduce the chances that all invested capital is lost in a bad deal.

CION Q2 Presentation

We can also see that CION has new investment commitments totaling $148M for Q2, which mostly consists of first-lien senior secured debt. Of this total, $137M has been funded and the remaining $11M is unfunded. A growing number of new investment commitments is a healthy sign that CION continues to prioritize the growth of their underlying portfolio. As investment commitments grow, so does the number of portfolio companies that are contributing to CION's earnings growth.

CION Q2 Presentation

What's unique about CION's timing is that the BDC has limited time operating in a lower interest rate environment. CION hit the public markets in 2021 and was quickly forced to navigate in a higher interest rate environment. Higher rates naturally make it less appealing to take out new debt as it becomes more expensive to hold that debt on the balance sheet. Therefore, the amount of borrowers seeking capital has been much more limited over the past two years. Even looking at the price of CION in relation to the federal funds rate, we can see how the price almost instantly retracted at the start of interest rate hikes. Therefore, we haven't really had the chance to see how aggressively CION can grow their portfolio in more ideal environments.

Data by YCharts

I anticipate that a lower interest rate environment will increase the volume of borrowers in the market. As an influx of borrowers appears, CION will have plenty of opportunities to continue growing their portfolio at a faster rate. Depending on how successful management is at investing their capital, these new borrowers may actually offset any potential hits to net investment income. CION currently has exposure to 107 portfolio companies and I will be looking to see how this number grows over 2025 when interest rates are assumably lower.

CION Q2 Presentation

CION has already done a great job at building a resilient portfolio is the most unfavorable condition of fewer borrowers. Management has efficiently built a diverse portfolio spanning across several industries that has a weighted average interest coverage of 2.01x, which is very impressive in this environment.

Dividend Support

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, the current dividend yield sits at a high 13.8%. Through its short history, CION has maintained a consistent distribution rate quarter over quarter. CION has rewarded shareholders with a few supplement distributions over the last two years as a result of higher net investment income. As previously mentioned, net investment income per share landed at $0.43 for the last quarter. This would indicate that NII covers the distribution at a rate of 119% which helps instill confidence that the distribution may be sustained through future rate changes.

Seeking Alpha

We have now increased our quarterly base distribution 4 times since we listed back in October 2021, raising the base distribution by $0.10 per share or 38% from $0.26 per share to $0.36 per share. As a result, the trailing 12-month distribution yield through the second quarter based on the average NAV was 10.5% and the trailing 12-month distribution yield based on the quarter end market price was 13.9%. - Keith Franz, Chief Financial Officer

However, investors should be aware that there's still a chance that the distribution may be reduced as a result of interest rate cuts. Admittedly, the coverage in distribution has seen a decrease from the prior coverage level of 176% when I last covered CION. Just because management has steadily increased the distribution since inception, doesn't mean that the current rate can be sustained forever. We have yet to see whether or not CION will successfully navigate falling interest rates and be able to effectively cover the distribution.

Risk Profile

Unfortunately, it looks like the higher interest rate environment has taken a bit of a toll on the overall health of CION's portfolio of investments. I like to focus on the non-accrual rate because a clear indication of the overall health of portfolio companies and can be a gauge of how resilient a BDC is throughout a different market environment. Non-accruals represent the rate of portfolio companies that are materially underperforming and can no longer keep up with the required debt maintenance to CION. When I last covered CION, the non-accrual rate sat at a very healthy 0.89% at fair portfolio value.

As of the latest earnings call, we received confirmation that the non-accrual rate has slightly increased to 1.36% of fair portfolio value. Even though higher interest rates can help generate high income, it can also put more strain on portfolio companies that have slimmer profit margins and may be underperforming. This concept is similar to how the rate of defaults tends to increase for debt that is rated below investment grade and is normal for business development companies.

Despite the slight increase, CION's non-accrual rate still remains aligned with some popular peers in the sector. Here are some of the non-accrual rates for peers that share similar investment methodologies as CION:

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF): non-accrual rate of 5.7% at fair value.

Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD): non-accrual rate of 1.8% of fair value.

Main Street Capital (MAIN): non-accrual rate of 1.2% of fair value.

Ares Capital (ARCC): non-accrual rate of 0.7% of fair value.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I maintain my strong buy rating on CION as I believe the current discount to NAV pricing remains extremely attractive. The large discount to NAV is a bit unjustified as the portfolio strategy remains solid and risk-adjusted by focusing on senior secured first lien debt and a wide range of diverse sector exposure. Additionally, earnings continue to support the current distribution rate with a cushion of safety. Future interest rates may negatively impact net investment income in the short term, but I believe that a lower rate environment will ultimately be a positive catalyst for portfolio growth. I am betting on management here and plan to revisit CION in the future to measure how successfully CION navigates a changing rate environment.