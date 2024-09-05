Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Like any investor who has been in the game for a while, I've had my fair share of wins and losses. One of my biggest calls that so far has achieved fantastic results involves a small niche business by the name of Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO). For the uninitiated, the company provides accommodation services in remote areas for natural resource extraction firms. This makes it easy for those businesses to provide suitable living conditions for workers instead of having to build accommodation units themselves or transporting workers long distances every day.

In my last article about the company, published in June of this year, I reaffirmed it as a ‘strong buy’ candidate. For months leading up to that point, shares had underperformed the broader market. However, I maintained that the stock was cheap enough to warrant significant upside from where it was at the time. Since then, shares have risen another 21.9% while the S&P 500 is up only 3%. And since I first assigned it a ‘buy’ rating (without a subsequent downgrade to a ‘hold’) back in October 2019, shares are up an amazing 133.5% compared to the 84.1% increase seen by the broader market.

Given this return disparity and the fact that any business has only limited upside, you might think that I would finally be ready to downgrade the firm. But when you consider how cheap shares remain, I would argue that enough additional upside is still on the table so as to justify keeping it as a ‘strong buy’ candidate for the foreseeable future.

Amazing strides

When I last wrote about Civeo just a few months ago, we had data covering through the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Results now extend through the second quarter. For that time, things have gone quite well for investors. Revenue in the second quarter of 2024 totaled $188.7 million. That's an increase of 5.5% compared to the $178.8 million generated one year earlier. This jump in sales came about in spite of the fact that results in Canada, where the company gets a sizable chunk of its revenue, took a beating year over year, plunging from $95.5 million to $79.5 million. Part of this was because of a decline in the average daily rate for lodges from $100 to $96. But the biggest contributor to the drop stemmed from reduced mobile asset activity involving pipeline projects. Things would have been worse had it not been for a 3.9% year over year rise in occupancy at its oil sands lodges.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even though its Canadian business suffered, Civeo really performed well in Australia. Revenue shot up from $82.5 million to $108.6 million. At first glance, you might think that this was because of a rise in accommodation revenue. And it is true that this improved from $44.3 million to $48.9 million. A rise in the average daily rate for villages from $75 to $78 certainly helped. Interestingly, however, most of the increase came from food service and other services revenue, some of which is tied with the company's integrated services operations. Overall revenue there spiked 56.3% from $38.2 million to $59.7 million.

With the increase in revenue, management also achieved higher profits. Net income almost doubled from $4.5 million to $8.2 million. In particular, the company benefited from a reduction in depreciation and amortization costs in the amount of $3.6 million. This alone did all of the heavy lifting, and more, in pushing operating profits up by $2.9 million. However, a reduction in overall net debt brought interest expense down by $1.4 million year over year as well. One other profitability metric also improved as a result of these changes. Operating cash flow surged from $19.4 million to $32.3 million. Unfortunately, once we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a decline from $29.1 million to $23.6 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company fell from $31.6 million to $31.3 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see results for the first half of 2024 compared to the same time of 2023. As was the case for the second quarter alone, revenue jumped year over year. Net profits and operating cash flows also improved. Unfortunately, both adjusted operating cash flows and EBITDA took a hit. Even though I would like to say that the net profit and operating cash flow improvements will lead to all profitability metrics improving this year compared to last year, that does not appear to be the case. For starters, management does expect revenue to weaken in the second half of this year, with overall sales for 2024 anticipated to be between $625 million and $700 million. That's down from $700.8 million achieved in 2023. They also expect EBITDA of between $80 million and $90 million. For context, last year, EBITDA ended up being $102 million. We don't have estimates when it comes to other profitability metrics. But if we see a similar change with adjusted operating cash flow as we should with EBITDA at the midpoint of guidance, a reading this year of $81.8 million would not be unrealistic.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using these figures, valuing the company is not a difficult task. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced using the forward estimates for 2024 and historical results for 2023. As much as I would love to see results revert back to what they were last year, even assuming that the 2024 figures are more appropriate would result in the conclusion that shares are still dirt cheap. It's incredibly rare that you find a healthy company that is trading in the low to mid-single digit range from a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple perspective and from an EV to EBITDA multiple perspective.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Another great thing about the company at this time is that management is doing a fantastic job of reducing debt. Back at the end of the 2021 fiscal year, the company had net debt of $166.9 million. By the end of 2023, this had fallen to $62.2 million. By the end of the most recent quarter, which is the second quarter of 2024, this number had fallen even further to $40.1 million. At the rate things are going, it won't be long before the company is completely debt free and even has a net cash position, if that is what management is pushing toward. This would obviously make the company more valuable and less risky for those interested in being long-term shareholders.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This is not to say that everything is going great. One thing that has been a bit of a letdown is the backlog. At the end of 2023, the company had $682.7 million worth of contracts on its books. This number dropped to $655.9 million in the first quarter of this year. And by the second quarter, it had fallen to $620.7 million. This doesn't mean that the company won't generate more in the way of revenue moving forward. It very well could. Some of its contracts have fairly short windows of time. So it's not unthinkable that some increase will eventually occur. If this trend persists, it could indicate even lower revenue, profits, and cash flows, moving forward. But when weighed against the rest of what is going right, I see this as only a minor issue for now.

Takeaway

All things considered, I would say that Civeo is doing really well. No, there are things that are not great. But management has taken a massive chunk out of debt and shares are trading at incredibly low levels. Given this combination of factors, I have no problem keeping the company rated a ‘strong buy’. Though I would argue that a continuation of the decline in contracts and/or another significant surge in share price without a corresponding improvement in fundamentals, could eventually justify a downgrade.