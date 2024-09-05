Luis Alvarez

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) concerned us in its last earnings. While interest costs are not going up thanks to hedges, which was a big element of our last coverage, the help this quarter was evident in efforts in their cost control. However, there are still concerns about revenues, which means there will still need to be scope for cost-cutting. According to the North Star cost programme, there should be more space for cost-cutting. But we are still concerned about the debt in combination with revenue pressures. Interest rates may fall which will be good for when the hedges expire, but we still think there will be pressures on the stock.

Earnings

The merchant services segment is up nicely as this business continues to add new merchants. Apparently, same-store sales are appearing flat for the most part, and management is highlighting the segment for some incremental pressure going forward, which is a bit of a disappointment considering it is one of the new growth engines.

Merchant Services Segment (Q2 Pres)

In our Merchant segment, we've seen some elevated trends towards non-discretionary spending compared with discretionary spending and in certain market verticals, we've seen flattening of same-store sales… [Later in the Q&A] I think you saw it in our Q2 performance that our short cycle promo products were impacted and that we do see a little bit of pressure there in Merchants. And we think that it is -- the average consumer seems to be under a bit of stress. You can see that the level of the balance between discretionary versus non-discretionary still is in favor of non-discretionary spending

B2B Segment (Q2 Pres)

B2B business is suffering with continued declines, but there is some scope for growth here. The commentary was that this should be a business in turnaround.

we've also signed four major new lockbox clients, all of which will go live over the course of the second half, expected to contribute more than $20 million in annualized recurring revenue, offsetting secular declines. Barry McCarthy

$20 million in new revenue would be a bump in revenues close to 10%. Current pressures have been coming from volume softness in the lockbox business, which is a business associated with taking care of large volumes of customer deposits and customer receivables. It's not a groundbreaking addition to revenue, and it's clear that the business is under some macro pressure.

Data Solutions Segment (Q2 Pres)

Data solutions saw significant profit growth. They lapped a difficult comp YoY, but things are alright YTD, with sequential growth being evident. Apparently, the mix effects were helping in the digital marketing business, but this business has also been subject to general cost improvement.

Print Segment (Q2 Pres)

The print business is driven meaningfully by the consumer and checks business. This business is in managed decline as checks are in secular decline in terms of use. This is also the highest margin business of them all, so the declines are unfortunate for profit evolutions in general. This proceeds to decline in line with expectations.

Gross profits for the business are down due to revenue declines overall, but there were considerable declines in SG&A, more than $10 million, and also lower restructuring and integration expenses of also a bit more than $10 million.

DLX IS (10-Q)

Operating and net income have come up as a consequence. Interest expenses are flat as interest costs have been hedged.

Bottom Line

The operating profit improvements and consequently net profit improvements are a nice thing to see in the business, particularly as it sustains a very heavy debt load of 3.7x ND/Adj. EBITDA. Interest expenses are half the operating income, thankfully not growing due to hedges on the majority of the debt load. A decline in rates hoped for by Fed watchers would ease the pressures on the business once the hedges expire.

However, there are concerns over some growth engines. While a revenue recovery may be in the works for a segment like B2B, merchant services are going to grow less than all expectations. Print is in a managed decline, and will always be a topline and even more so a bottom line pressure on the business. If inflation abates and indeed rate cuts become more appropriate, that would likely come also with a weaker economy. We'd be concerned about that as there is a lot of discretionary business in DLX, like digital marketing services, merchant, and other consumer-facing services. There are also plenty of non-discretionary end markets, but the debt load makes any decline in sales a concern.

We've seen around $10 million in SG&A reduction just this quarter. The total North Star cost-cutting programme seeks to create around $80 million additional EBITDA over the next couple of years most of it through cost-cutting. We'd already be halfway there taking the SG&A savings and annualising them. There's some more to go, but not that much, and revenue declines will continue at least in checks.

With economic shakes in the cards, or without continued high rates, Deluxe could remain under pressure as the real issue of debt remains for the shareholders. The business is quite resilient, but it has become a concern mainly because of the debt. We don't want to make the bet.