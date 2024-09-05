Stantec: Industry Tailwinds Vs. Valuation Headwinds

Delta Dividends profile picture
Delta Dividends
181 Followers

Summary

  • A hidden gem in the Industrials sector, Stantec has achieved double-digit growth in revenue, EPS, and EBITDA over the past several years.
  • The company's diversified business model and strategic acquisitions have driven its growth, with a record project backlog of $7.2B as of Q2 2024.
  • Despite its strong financial performance and forward growth potential, Stantec's current valuation is historically elevated, prompting a Hold rating.

Sustainable Growth

We Are

Stantec (NYSE:STN) is something of a hidden gem in the Industrials sector. A company specializing in sustainable infrastructure and building projects, it has seen double-digit growth in revenue, earnings per share, and EBITDA over the past few years while increasing its

This article was written by

Delta Dividends profile picture
Delta Dividends
181 Followers
Dr. Joseph Jones, professor at the University of Southern Mississippi, has over fifteen years of experience studying the market. His writing focuses on portfolio construction from a dividend growth investor's perspective. The opinions and insights expressed in his research and publications are solely his own and do not reflect or represent the views of his employer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STN
--
STN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News