da-kuk

The Investment Theory

Value investing mainly involves buying low-price investment vehicles relative to their fundamentals. In most scenarios, such value assets outperform other investment types in a Bear Market and even in recovery cycles; investors can find sufficiently precise details in this research.

Recent solid, reliable data and indicators endorsed by economic figures demonstrate that we are presumably facing or are already in an economic recession; those fears triggered a wave of sales at the beginning of August 2024, continuously feeding the market bad sentiments of fear and reluctance. In his article "TLT: Sahm Rule Triggered, Raising Recession Risk (Rating Upgrade)", Johnny Zhang, CFA, thoroughly explains the fears that trigger the Hard Landing scenario combined with a recession that can cause a severe market decline.

Therefore, given the overall negative sentiment and concerning data about the economy, investors should consider value investments in their portfolio strategy. Subsequently, to help them do that with minimum expenses and lower risk, I believe Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) are good value investment vehicles worth buying in this period.

Fund Overview

VTV is an ETF by Vanguard that seeks to track the performance of the CRSP US Large Cap Value Index, which measures the investment return of large-cap value stocks. The fund is created and passively managed by Vanguard Equity Index Group. The fund has Assets under management, an AUM of almost $177B, and a low expense ratio of 0.04, which make it an ideal investment to hold for a long time without incurring severe exponential expense losses.

The fund has a modest 30-day SEC Yield of 2.16% and pays quarterly. VTV has successfully increased its dividends to a base of 8.28% TTM, growing them for 13 consecutive years and continuously paying them for over 19 years.

VTV fund is composed of large and medium U.S. equity that holds value and blend characteristics, with an elegant balance of asset locations amongst different sectors. Noticeably, the technology sector is not the most dominant sector of the fund, and almost no industry has dominated over the others, which gives the fund a decent amount of equilibrium.

The ETF Beta-the volatility measure analysts use to estimate risk-is only 0.8, making the fund less volatile than the market. Even more, the top 10 ETFs' holdings contribute only 22.5% of its asset allocation, only one being from the technology sector. This gives the fund equilibrium and healthy diversification, resulting in its stable price and lower sensitivity towards concentration risk.

VTV Sector Allocation (Seeking Alpha)

Where Is The Value In The Fund?

CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index -which VTV ETF tries to track- adopts a methodology that combines cluster analysis, regression, and rank tests. Where much consideration has been given to the Dividend-to-Price Ratio (DP) Historical Earnings-to-Price Ratio (HEP) Book-to-Price Ratio (BP) Sales-to-Price Ratio (SP) Future Earnings-to Price Ratio (FEP), using these screens index filtered the input stocks to consider them to be value stock or no. Readers can find much information about selection methodology/criteria in this report.

Growth stocks vs Values stocks selection criteria ( CRSP.org)

This selection criteria are reflected in the high-value companies crystallized in VTV ETF, which can be evident if we examine the price-to-earnings ratio [PE] or price-to-book ratio [PB] for the entire fund; we can notice that the PE and PB ratio for VTV is 20.1x and 2.9x, respectively. Comparing these numbers to the whole market, we find that Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) PE and PB ratios are 26x and 4.2x, respectively, much higher than VTV's values, which indicates the essence value characteristic of VTV.

However, the VTV fund overlooks big tech companies such as Magnificent Seven in favor of stable, high-value, sector-diversified companies. This diversification away from the one-dominated sector can preserve the fund if any pullback happens. However, there is much to discuss regarding excluding the biggest, most dominated, and most successful companies in the world from the fund, which will be answered shortly.

VTV and VTI Overweight / Underweight (etfrc.com)

Why Is Value Consideration Important?

Value investment has always been a captivating investment strategy. This strategy is oriented around choosing investments mispriced by the market or traded for less than their intrinsic value. However, these value assets usually come with lower volatility and less risk exposure than the growth asset class because value stocks usually represent well-established and mature businesses in their industry.

Many analyses have shown that stocks or funds with low PE and PB values usually perform well in Bear Markets; a study published by Research Affiliates illustrates that companies and funds with value characteristics perform better than companies with Growth or Blend attributes. That is why value investors suffer less in Bear Markets and accumulate their yields year over year at a steady pace.

Value and Market Performance in Bear Market (Research Affiliates)

Tracking VTV fund performance since its inception in 2004, we notice that in the early years after its inception, the fund total return was in line with the S&P 500 total return; this continued to be valid until 2020. After this year, the S&P 500 started to outperform the VTV, as since its inception, VTV has returned 487% while the S&P 500 returns 639% for the same period. This return gap can be explained by a massive increase in technology stocks, which rallied in early 2023 and is still up today, driven by artificial intelligence AI and its companion stocks. Therefore, VTV still has room to stretch, but the S&P 500 can severely pull back if any threatening economic climate emerges.

VTV and S&P500 Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

VTV and its Peers Comparison

Let's compare the VTV head-to-head with one of the most famous value-oriented ETFs, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV). We can notice that both ETFs have the same expense ratio of 0.04%, but the AUM of VTV is much more than SCHV's ($177B vs. $11.5B, respectively); this makes VTV more trustable and liquefied combined with much lower spread.

When comparing VTV and SCHV in depth, we always notice excellence for VTV. It outperforms SCHV in the Seeking Alpha Quant rating system and scores higher in Momentum, Dividend, Risk, and Liquidity. We can also see clear outperformance in total return for VTV since it returned more than 107% for the previous ten years compared to only 82% of SCHV, which can clearly and firmly explain why VTV is a much wiser investment regarding value ETFs.

Total Return and Quant Grades for VTV SCHV (Seeking Alpha)

Investment Risks

It is objective, and as per our previous discussion and demonstration, that value investment can be less volatile and achieve better in Bear Markets, but this comes with its costs and imperfections, which can be summarised as follows:

Many analysts follow large companies, and it can be challenging to misprice their shares. Therefore, large companies with low valuation metrics, such as (Low P/E and P/B), would have some justifications for such low multiples. These justifications can be managerial and financial problems, or these companies can be mature enough and have no room to evolve, or they suffer from serious competition that prevents them from even surviving in the future. Focusing only on value will result in loss growth potential: ETFs that focus only on value can eliminate companies and assets with massive potential for future growth. This can be seen if we compare the performance of the S&P 500 for the last five years to that of VTV, where we can find that the S&P 500 returned 104% while VTV returned 78%. Disregarding this can be a severe opportunity cost. Value investing needs time. Occasionally, people think they can trade high-risk investments with low-risk ones and keep the same level of return, but unfortunately, they cannot. Once you go with a low volatility value investment with hedged attributes against the Bear Market, you must surrender some gains and give the investment more time to return. This time horizon can be extended and very painful to hold.

Final Ideas and Investor Takeaway

Value investment is a glamorous strategy. Let me admit it: I am one of its supporters. Historical evidence shows that choosing your investments as value-oriented and paying a reasonable price for them will stabilize the future price fluctuation of your assets and give your portfolio profound room to expand. Value investors can mitigate a lot of risks through complex market pullbacks. These arguments are not random, but based on academic and financial studies and are backed with historical evidence. Those facts make value investments widespread amongst institutes and individuals.

On the contrary, you can't win only by being defensive; concentrating all of your investments based on values only can prevent you from capturing appropriate investments with high potential growth; modern investment theories and the era of information we live in help us to anticipate the future, or at least try to up to acceptable level. For me, valuing a company without considering its future growth potential is not a healthy investment procedure. I still remember how I got to know the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating System and was captivated by their considerable attention to growth characteristics every time they value a company, making the Quant system unique and accurate nowadays and can put you in a position you can acquire outstanding shares in a company with high-growth potential in the future.

Finally, the VTV fund has a solid foundation and a massive AUM of around $177B. The fund's characteristics are primarily about value, and value investments can be considered good hedging and perform well in a Bear Market. Additionally, there is a lot of uncertainty and horrible sentiment nowadays about the recession, where value can be an excellent place to hide. Therefore, I initiate a BUY recommendation for the VTV fund.