Buy These 8-10% Yielding Cash Cows For Total Returns

benjaminalbiach

Capital preservation is one of the keys to long-term investment success, and like many things in life, that’s probably easier said than done. What often gets overlooked, however, is that when you buy dividend paying stocks, your initial capital is de-risked with every dividend payment into your account.

For example, if you buy a stock at $100 per share, and get $5 in dividends after one year, then tax considerations aside, it’s the same as if you bought the stock at $95 today.

That’s why I consider dividend stocks to be a good hedge against portfolio volatility, as income can help to buffer against down markets. That’s because with every dollar that gets reinvested, that’s one extra dollar working for you that you didn’t have to come up with through other means.

This brings me to the following 2 picks, both of which offer high yields that are well-covered by cash flows. With the plenty of uncertainties in today’s market, it pays to get capital returns in cash dividends, and in this article, I explore what makes each an attractive buy, so let’s get started!

#1: Blackstone Secured Lending

Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL) is a BDC that’s externally managed by Blackstone (BX), an alternative asset manager with over $1 Trillion in capital across credit, real estate, and infrastructure, giving BXSL a line of sight and valuable management acumen.

BXSL carries a conservatively managed $11.3 billion portfolio, with 98.6% of it being invested in the safer first lien debt tranche. The average loan-to-value ratio of portfolio companies is 47%, ensuring significant equity capital buffer against potential losses.

No single investment represents over 3% of portfolio fair value and top investment sectors include a mix of defensive and growth industries with software, healthcare, professional services, commercial services & supplies, and insurance comprising the top 5 sectors comprising 50% of portfolio total.

BXSL is seeing robust demand for capital, with capital commitments rising every quarter over the past 12 months. This is supported by a strong balance sheet with BBB credit rating by Fitch and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13x, sitting comfortably below the 2.0x statutory limit. As shown below, this includes $1.3 billion worth of commitments and $891 million worth of fundings, covering 23 new portfolio companies during Q2 2024 alone.

Investor Presentation

Moreover, BXSL’s fundings are seeing an attractive weighted average yield of 10.9%, and 98.8% of BXSL’s debt investments are based on floating rate, enabling it to take advantage of the current higher interest rate environment. NII per share landed at $0.89 during Q2 2024 resulting in a 116% dividend overage ratio. As shown below, this continues BXSL’s trend of out-earning its dividend since inception as a public company.

Investor Presentation

BXSL also maintains sound portfolio fundamentals, with a non-accrual rate of just 0.3% and an annualized NII return on equity of 13.2% during the second quarter. Portfolio companies are also demonstrating strong growth in Revenue and EBITDA of 7.2% and 12.6%, respectively, without the need to leverage up their balance sheets. This is reflected by weighted average LTV growing by just 90 basis points YoY to 47.4%.

Importantly, BXSL’s NAV per share has grown for 7 consecutive quarters, including 1.1% sequential QoQ growth and 3.3% YoY growth to $27.19. BXSL has also rewarded shareholders with a 10% raise this year, NII per share growth of $0.02 on a sequential basis results in a 116% dividend coverage ratio, as noted earlier.

BXSL is an attractive high income stock at the current price of $30.01, equating to a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.1x. With a 10.3% dividend yield that’s more than covered by cash flows, investors could get the 10% premium to book value returned as a dividend over the course of a year. Considering the safe investment profile with low non-accruals, the Blackstone investment platform, growing commitment pipeline, BXSL is an attractive high yielding stock at the current price.

#2: MPLX LP

MPLX LP (MPLX) issues a Schedule K-1 and is a sizable energy midstream company with pipeline, storage, and inland marine assets. It has a substantial presence in the U.S. Appalachia region and has an expanding presence in the Permian Basin of Texas, and serves its largest unitholder, Marathon Petroleum (MPC).

MPLX has a strong history of growth due to high returns on invested capital and an inflation-resistant business model due to its ability to raise tariffs on its pipelines. This has resulted in robust bottom-line growth and capital returns to shareholders.

As shown below, MPLX’s Adjusted EBITDA has grown at a 6.4% CAGR and DCF at a 7.7% CAGR since 2020, and it’s raised its shareholder distribution by 10% both in 2022 and 2023.

Investor Presentation

MPLX continued its track record of growth, with Adjusted EBITDA growing by 8% YoY during the first half of 2024. This enabled MPLX to return $949 million to unitholders including the $0.85 quarterly dividend, which was well-covered by a 1.6x DCF-to-Distribution coverage ratio.

During Q2 2024, MPLX saw record demand for refined products globally, driven by gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Supply also hit seasonal highs with new capacity coming online. New CEO Maryann Mannen, who took over from now Chairman Mike Hennigan, expects 2024 to set new consumption records, with demand expected to outstrip near-term capacity.

This positions MPLX in a favorable position from a capital investment perspective, as it should be able to see decent returns on projects underway. This is supported by limited global refining capacity additions expected through the end of this decade, and structural advantages of MPLX through its wide-reaching presence along the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the U.S. Management also highlighted accretive projects expected to add value during the recent conference call:

Last week, MPLX and its partners reached FID on the Blackcomb natural gas pipeline. It will be a 2.5 Bcf pipeline connecting supply in the Permian to domestic and export markets along the Gulf Coast. This project offers a compelling value proposition while providing shippers with flexible market access. Blackcomb is expected to be in service in the second half of 2026. Additionally, MPLX recently increased its ownership in BANGL. This pipeline transports NGLs from the Permian to Sweeny, Texas, and it is currently expanding its capacity to 250,000 barrels a day. This transaction is immediately accretive and enhances MPLX's Permian NGL value chain as part of its developing wellhead-to-water strategy.

Meanwhile, MPLX maintains one of the best balance sheets in the midstream sector with a BBB credit rating and a low 3.4x net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, sitting well below the 4.5x level generally considered safe for midstream companies by ratings agencies.

MPLX remains attractively valued at the current price of $42.43 with an 8.0% distribution yield and a Price-to-Cash Flow of 7.75x. While this sits at the upper end of MPLX’s 5-year range, as shown below, MPLX is far from being expensive.

Seeking Alpha

MPLX remains reasonably attractive considering its well-covered 8% yield, which combined with my conservative DCF per share growth estimate in the mid-single digit annually could produce double-digit total returns. As shown below, MPLX’s Price/CF valuation compares favorably to that of peers, sitting below Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Williams Companies (WMB) and ONEOK (OKE), while being above that of Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

Both Blackstone Secured Lending and MPLX present attractive opportunities for income-focused investors seeking growing businesses with high and well-covered dividends. BXSL offers a high yield supported by its conservatively managed, first-lien debt portfolio, benefiting from Blackstone's expertise and the current high interest rate environment, while maintaining strong portfolio fundamentals.

Similarly, MPLX provides an inflation-resistant, high-yield distribution, backed by its stable energy midstream business and strategic investments in key pipeline infrastructure. Together, BXSL and MPLX offer well-covered, high-yield dividends, making them strong candidates for investors looking to mitigate market volatility with high income at reasonable prices.