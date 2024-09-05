imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

For investors who consider nuclear energy for their green portfolios, a growth candidate is BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

It is having a renaissance of sorts, after delivering three consecutive quarters of higher earnings, reversing a previous trend. Those earnings are expected to keep growing this year and for the two following years.

Based on this expected growth, I believe the share price will increase by more than 11% in the next year, and rate it a Buy.

About BWX

The company was spun out from Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) in 2015 and has operated independently since then.

It called itself a specialty manufacturer of nuclear components, a developer of nuclear technologies, and a service provider in its 10-K for 2023. It said its core businesses focus on designing, engineering, and manufacturing precision naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel for the U.S. government.

BWX operates through two segments:

Government Operations: This segment works with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration on the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. It also supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds and fittings to global naval and commercial shipping customers.

Commercial Operations: This segment designs and manufactures “commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, reactor components and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste.”

Government Operations is the bigger revenue source; in full-year 2023 it generated $2.031 billion, while Commercial Operations contributed $466.3 million.

The company also reported that the U.S. government is its largest customer, accounting for 75% of its 2023 revenue. On the Commercial Operations side, it has a diverse customer base and no single customer accounted for over 10% of its consolidated revenue.

At the close of trading on September 4, it traded at $98.70, and it had a market cap of $9.04 billion.

Competition and competitive advantages

The amount and intensity of competition varies by product line. In supplying nuclear components to the U.S. government, it has specialized technical capabilities that limits competition.

For the management and operation of government facilities, there is competition and those names include Bechtel National, Inc., Amentum, Fluor Corporation (FLR), and Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J). Competitive criteria are experience, past performance, availability of key personnel, and technical capabilities.

The Commercial Operations segment faces more competition from suppliers of heavy nuclear components, specialized engineering and maintenance. Competitors include Framatome, Cameco Corporation (CCO), Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd., Aecon Group Inc. (OTCPK:AEGXF), Bechtel National, Inc., and Westinghouse Electric Corporation (Cameco has a 49% interest while Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) owns 51%)

Competitive advantages: As noted above, it has a built-in advantage in dealing with government contracts. It also has intellectual property that includes “a large number of U.S. and foreign patents”, as well as pending applications. Management added in the 10-K that, in general, it relies on its technological capabilities and application of knowledge rather than patents in its regular business operations.

In the Q2 earnings call, CEO Rex Geveden said, “BWXT's nuclear technical depth, unique licenses and differentiated infrastructure across various industry segments position us well to help our customers realize their goals across project life cycles.”

It appears the company has several competitive advantages, an idea backed up by its margins and when compared with the Industrials sector medians and two of its competitors (all figures TTM):

BWXT Margins and returns table (author)

Overall, BWX has the best set of margins and return on common equity, leading me to estimate it has a medium moat.

Second quarter 2024 earnings

BWX reported its Q2 earnings results on August 5, and its EPS of $0.82 beat estimates by $0.08, while revenue of $681.47 million beat by $42.27 million. Other details, as compared with the same period last year:

Government Operations revenue: $540.8 million versus $492.0 million.

Commercial Operations revenue: $141.5 million versus $120.9 million.

Consolidated revenue: $681.5 million versus $612.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, consolidated: $126.2 million versus $107 million.

Free cash flow: $35.5 million versus $40.8 million.

Non-GAAP EPS, diluted: $0.82 versus $0.65 per share.

Higher revenue in the Government segment was attributed to higher naval nuclear component production, microreactors, and special materials processing. The increase in the commercial segment reflected more commercial nuclear field services, components, and fuel and fuel handling systems. Medical sales were also up.

Higher GAAP and Non-GAAP rose because of “higher operating income, lower interest expense and a lower effective tax rate compared to second quarter 2023. The lower tax rate was mainly driven by Canadian legislation that provides for a lower statutory tax rate for clean energy, including nuclear, manufacturers.”

These results continue a mostly upward trend that began a decade ago:

BWXT Revenue, EBITDA, Net Income chart (Seeking Alpha )

The number of diluted shares remained nearly flat (91.801 million this year versus 91/805 last year). That means the higher earnings were driven primarily by higher net income rather than a significant share count reduction.

BWX dividend

The company has a current dividend yield of 0.97% based on a share price of $98.70. That’s modestly below the S&P 500 June average of 1.32%. The annual payout is $0.96, and it has a low payout ratio of 28.83%.

As this chart shows, the dividend has increased every year since 2015:

BWXT dividend growth chart (Seeking Alpha )

The Seeking Alpha system gives BWX an A grade for dividend safety.

This dividend is low, but will contribute about an extra point to returns.

Growth prospects

We saw in the revenue-EBITDA-net income chart above that revenue has grown steadily through most of the past ten years. However, EBITDA and net income have been far from steady.

2014 was a bad year for shareholders, as net income plunged from $286.04 million in Q3 to $21.4 million in Q4. BWX recovered somewhat in the following years, and has grown steadily over the past three quarters:

BWXT 10-year net income chart (Seeking Alpha )

At the end of Q2 2024, net income had reached $268.24 million. Diluted EPS has closely followed net income.

This is management’s guidance for full-year 2024, in its Q2-2024 investor presentation:

BWXT Full-year 2024 guidance (Q2 investor presentation )

By comparison, revenue in 2023 was $2.496.3 billion; adjusted EBITDA was $389.5 million, and the equivalent EPS was $2.68 per share. Taking earnings a step further, an increase from $2.68 to $3.10 would be a 15.67% increase. That’s significant for a company that has had little or low earnings increases in the past seven years.

Wall Street analysts expect 2024’s earnings to be at the high end of management’s range, but see a lower percentage increase (our divergence may be because of different earnings bases):

BWXT EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha )

These analysts expect earnings growth to continue through full-year 2027, followed by a small pullback in 2028. Five of them have issued Up revisions and none have offered a Down revision.

BWX continues to have a solid volume of backlog that should ensure continued growth on the top and bottom lines. At the close of the second quarter, it totaled $3.534 billion, down from 2023’s $4.115 billion, but remains substantial.

Valuation

This is a 10-year price chart, showing that long-term investors have received significant capital gains with BWX:

BWXT 10-year price chart (Seeking Alpha )

Adding normalized diluted EPS to the chart, we see a 2023 inflection point, where the share price rose above earnings for the first time in nearly 10 years:

BWXT price and earnings chart (Seeking Alpha )

With that context, we see BWX is considered overvalued by the Seeking Alpha system. This is an excerpt from its valuation page:

BWXT Excerpt from valuation table (Seeking Alpha )

But, with a growth stock, investors have to find a balance between overvaluation and future share price increases. That’s an easier decision when growing earnings suggest higher prices will follow.

The Wall Street analysts have a one-year price target of $110.19, an increase of 11.64% over the September 4 close of $98.70. It’s also about halfway between my year-over-year projected earnings increase of 15.67% and their earnings forecast of 5.44%.

I believe that the $110.19 target price is reasonable, given the earnings trend and backlog. An 11.67% increase is significant enough to give BWX a Buy rating. One other Seeking Alpha analyst has provided a rating, a Hold, in the past 90 days.

The Quant system offers a Hold rating, while the Wall Street analysts have a collective Buy rating. That’s based on six Strong Buys, two Buys, one Hold, and one Sell.

BWX also has the confidence of institutional investors, who collectively hold 93.35% of its common shares. In the latest quarter, 263 of them increased their positions, while 228 reduced their holdings.

For long-term investors, these managers of mutual funds, ETFs, hedge funds, and other institutional money can be a guide. They may not always be right, but they are right more often than not (those who aren’t successful tend not to hold their jobs for long).

Risk factors

Contracts from the federal government account for roughly three-quarters of BWX’s revenue. Some contracts depend on the approval of Congress, and may end if the government decides not to renew them, or to change them.

Demand for BWX’s products is subject to at least two variables over which it has no control. One is the state of the economy, which affects inflation, geopolitical conditions, and the cost of credit. The other is the demand for renewable energy, and nuclear energy in particular.

It engages in fixed-price, longer-term contracts. If the actual costs of fulfilling a contract are higher than expected, or exceed the price, then it is stuck with lower profits or even losses.

Besides competing for business, the company also competes for the services of what it calls “highly skilled, educated and trained employees”. On a related issue, about 2,000 of its 7,800 employees are unionized, which exposes it to disruptions caused by labor unrest.

As an industrial company, and a nuclear energy firm, it faces extensive regulations and rules, as well as the potential for shifting legislation. It gave a sample in the 10-K, where it listed some laws and regulations involved in U.S. government contracts, “FAR, Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations, the Truth in Negotiations Act, CAS, and laws, regulations, and orders restricting the use and dissemination of classified information under the U.S. export control laws and the export of certain products and technical information.”

Conclusion

BWX Technologies appears to have returned to profitable growth, with three consecutive quarters of higher earnings and more expected over the next two calendar years.

That optimism is backed up by competitive advantages, good margins, and a strong backlog. The stock is currently overvalued, but as with growth stocks generally, we need to consider potential price increases as well.

This may be a suitable candidate for green investors. I have a one-year price target that is more than 11% higher than the current price, and rate it a Buy.