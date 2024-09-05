BWX Technologies Trending Upward On Profitable Growth

Sep. 05, 2024 11:59 AM ETBWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Stock
Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
960 Followers

Summary

  • BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) is experiencing a renaissance with three consecutive quarters of higher earnings and more ahead.
  • BWXT's competitive advantages include specialized technical capabilities, intellectual property, and a strong backlog, making it a growth candidate for green portfolios.
  • Despite being overvalued, BWXT's projected earnings growth and a one-year price target of $110.19 justify a Buy rating.
  • Risks include dependency on government contracts, economic variables, and competition for skilled employees, but institutional investor confidence remains high.

Nuclear Submarine

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

For investors who consider nuclear energy for their green portfolios, a growth candidate is BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

It is having a renaissance of sorts, after delivering three consecutive quarters of higher earnings, reversing a

This article was written by

Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
960 Followers
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BWXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BWXT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BWXT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News