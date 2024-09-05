EWL ETF: Advisable To Take Some Profits Now (Rating Downgrade)

Jordan Siemens/DigitalVision via Getty Images

ETF Snapshot

The iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) with over $1.2bn in AUM is one of the oldest country-specific ETFs around with a listing history of over 28 years. As of September, EWL covers 46 Swiss-based stocks, most of which are large-caps (~92% of total holdings), with an average market cap of $87bn. EWL comes across as one of the more stable ETFs, with a low annual portfolio churn of only 10% (for most ETFs, this is typically 3x higher). Investors also get the benefit of a fairly decent yield amounting to almost 2%, which is roughly in line with the ETF’s 4-year average.

Performance

EWL is not a novelty to us, and roughly 10 months back, we had pitched a constructive thesis on this product, picking out three broad reasons to get on board. Since then, EWL has managed to fare reasonably well, generating returns of +23%; meanwhile, this year alone, it has managed to notch returns of almost double-digits, whilst also marginally outperforming other developed market equities.

YCharts

After some decent expansion seen for a while now, we think it would be prudent to curtail some of our previous enthusiasm for this product, and are thus revising our rating from a BUY to a HOLD.

Nonetheless, here is some key macro, technical, and valuation commentary that supports our now-neutral stance on EWL.

Macro Commentary

In Q2, the Swiss economy received a nice boost on account of additional income from the Olympics and Euro 2024 (UEFA’s headquarters are in Switzerland, and it benefits from ticketing, licenses, and marketing rights) which saw Q2 GDP come in at a healthy pace of 1.8%, a marked progression from the 0.6% growth seen in Q1. However, without the support of these events in the remaining quarters, it is questionable if growth will be sustained at high levels. For context, Switzerland's long-term real GDP growth has averaged around 1.8%. It’s worth noting that the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) GDP expectations for this year are only a miserly rate of 1% (as per the June Monetary Assessment report).

Trading Economics

One of our major concerns is the subdued momentum with the external sector; exports account for three-quarters of Swiss GDP, and the relentless appreciation of the Swiss Franc has made Swiss industrial exports less competitive. It's worth noting that manufacturing PMI in Switzerland has been in a contracting phase for 20 straight months now. Besides, Swiss gold exports (Switzerland is the largest refiner of gold) are currently trending at two-year lows.

Trading Economics

Whilst the appreciation is good for EWL’s holders, investors may want to note that the Swiss Franc’s allure as a carry-trade agent is gathering steam, particularly considering the uncertainty surrounding the Yen. US Commodity FTC data shows that there are currently $3.8bn worth of short positions in the CHF, as opposed to longs of $2bn on the Yen. When the SNB meets later in this month, it is also widely expected (70% probability) to trim rates by another 25bps, with a 30% probability of even a 50bps cut, making borrowing costs even cheaper to fuel the carry trade. A cursory look at the USD/CHF chart also shows that the CHF appreciation has gone a bit overboard, with the currency pair now trading outside its lower Bollinger band, around levels last seen in December 2023.

Investing

EWL’s prospects aren’t being helped by the uncertainty surrounding its top holding (16% weight)- Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) which is currently grappling with top management churn and a backdrop where adjusted sales growth is currently only hovering at the 3% levels, a long shot from the 9% levels seen at the turn of 2023.

Closing Thoughts - Technical and Valuation Commentary

The last time we covered EWL, we were quite enthusiastic about the risk-reward on offer on the charts.

Investing

Over the last 16 odd years, EWL has been making progress within the boundaries of a certain ascending channel (highlighted by the two black lines). Ramping up purchases when the ETF drops closer to the lower boundary, and then trimming your position as it hits the upper boundary, would have served you very well since the GFC lows.

Now since November last year, the ETF has been on a pretty decent run (which includes a few months of consolidation in early 2024), and now it is not too far away from hitting its upper channel, whilst it is almost 20% away from its lower boundary, making the risk-reward quite unfavorable.

The long case is further dampened by the fact that the monthly candle is now perched right on the upper Bollinger band (BB, marked in blue), which represents two standard deviations from the 20-period moving average.

Crucially, also consider that the August candle peaked at the same level ($53) as the January 2022 candle (highlighted in yellow), which was the trigger for many months of selling. Put another way, don’t rule out the prospect of a double-top pattern.

While all these unfavorable developments are taking place on EWL’s standalone chart, also note that it doesn't quite look like a terrain that could benefit from positive rotational interest from those specializing in the developed markets. The relative strength chart above highlights how EWL’s current ratio (vs other developed markets) is around 25% higher than its long-term average and could do with some mean-reversion.

YCharts

One shouldn’t rule this out because EWL’s valuations aren’t exactly very conducive for new investors; as per data from Morningstar, the Swiss ETF’s holdings are now priced at a weighted average premium P/E of 18.45x, 30% higher than the corresponding multiple of the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA).

As a result of all these factors, we move EWL’s rating from a BUY to a HOLD.

