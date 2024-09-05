EWL ETF: Advisable To Take Some Profits Now (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, an established low-churn ETF covering 46 Swiss stocks, has done reasonably well over the past 10 months, generating returns of 22%.
  • We are now revising our rating on EWL from a buy to a hold on account of subdued macros and potential FX volatility.
  • EWL's top holding is Nestlé with a 16% weighting, but it is undergoing top management churn and could see a directional pivot as new management seeks to front load one-time costs.
  • EWL's valuations aren't cheap, and technical indicators suggest limited upside, making the risk-reward profile unfavorable.
ETF Snapshot

The iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) with over $1.2bn in AUM is one of the oldest country-specific ETFs around with a listing history of over 28 years. As of September, EWL covers 46 Swiss-based stocks, most of which are large-caps (~92% of total

Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

