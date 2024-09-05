Maskot

Summary

Following my coverage on Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in Jun'24, in which I recommended a buy rating due to my expectation that the business has no issues growing revenue at 20% given that client growth is still strong, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I remain buy-rated for PHR as the growth outlook remains solid. New logo adds remain on track to hit FY25 targets, and the increase in transaction size in the current pipeline lends credence to PHR's next phase of growth.

Investment Thesis

Yesterday, PHR released its 2Q24 earnings, which saw revenue of $102.1 million, a 19% y/y growth (roughly in line with my model), driven by 23.7% growth in subscription revenue, 23.2% growth in network solutions, and 7.1% growth in payment processing. PHR also continues to improve its profitability, where 2Q25 marked the second consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA and showed a 240bps EBITDA margin sequential improvement vs. 1Q25 to 6.4%.

I see PHR's 2Q25 results as an overall positive one, with growth prospects remaining bright as key operating metrics are still solid. PHR added 104 new logos in this quarter, coming ahead of management guidance of 100 adds. This has two major implications. Firstly, it is a sign of stabilization as 1Q25 added 103 new logos (recall 1Q25 saw a sharp decline vs. 4Q24). Secondly, it shows that PHR is well on track to achieve 4,200 average healthcare services clients [AHSC] by FY25 if it continues the pace of adding 100/quarter for 2H25.

The slightly disappointing aspect is that revenue per AHSC fell by 2% y/y on a reported basis, and this may have caused some investors to be worried about PHR's ability to achieve 20% growth. Specifically, the worry is the 3% decline in healthcare services revenue per AHSC, from $18,268 in 2Q24 to $17,729 in 2Q25. Relating to this, I remind readers that PHR is still suffering from the wind-down of a clearinghouse client announced last quarter (management has already mentioned it in the last quarter). If we exclude the revenue contribution from this client, PHR healthcare services revenue per AHSC is already flat compared to last year, or a sequential improvement of around 60 bps ($18,268 vs. 1Q25's $18,155).

Looking ahead, once PHR laps this negative revenue headwind, the outlook remains bright. Revenue per AHSC should inflect upwards as they acquire larger clients (i.e., larger transaction sizes). Encouragingly, this is already happening, and management has strong visibility given that pipeline levels in 1H25 save 20% y/y increase in transaction size vs. 1H24. With this in mind, my expectation for PHR to bridge towards 20% y/y growth is as follows: 20% increase in transaction size + mid-single-digits in logo adds (as per IPO guide) low-to-mid-single-digit ARPU compression due to larger size clients likely demand for a lower price per unit. The two key issues are: (1) whether PHR can cater to large-sized clients, which, I think, is possible given that PHR has a lot more solutions available today than in the past, and (2) whether there are enough customers out there, of which the answer is certainly yes given the large TAM available.

And the size, total value of the transactions that we're doing are about 20% bigger in the first half of this year versus last year. So, this is probably something you could sort of go back to fiscal '19, fiscal '20, and look at that. 2Q25 earnings results call

Finally, a major aspect of the business that should support a higher valuation is the improved profitability profile (both EBITDA and FCF). In 2Q25, PHR reported EBITDA of $6.5 million, up substantially from -$11.5 million in 2Q24; also, FCF came in at $3.7 million-the first-ever positive FCF reported. The inflection in profitability is extremely positive for shareholders because:

It removes any liquidity risk that would've caused PHR to raise capital. It shows that revenue growth translates into EBITDA growth at very high incremental margins. It suggests that EBITDA can continue to inflect as PHR transitions from a logo-add-driven growth model to a monetization-driven model, which should carry a high margin as there is relatively less customer acquisition cost.

Valuation

PHR share price has moved in my expected direction (up from ~$20 when I wrote about it), and I think the upside remains attractive. My target price for PHR based on my model is ~$38. My model core assumption remained that revenue can grow at 20% for the next few years, driven by improving monetization rates. A key variable is the forward revenue multiple that PHR should trade at. In my model, I believe PHR should trade at 3.5x forward revenue. This is based on the peak over the past twelve months, where PHR traded at 3.5x while reporting ~20% growth in 1Q25. Given that PHR can sustain 20% growth (I believe), and the business is going to see a strong upward inflection in EBITDA and FCF growth, it deserves to trade at least at 3.5x. For what it's worth, even if multiples don't inflect upwards, at the current 2.9x, the upside is still attractive at 33%.

Risk

The transition in the growth model is the biggest risk. Over the past few years, PHR has grown the business through acquiring new logos, and that is a very different skill set vs. expanding deal sizes (i.e., improving the monetization rate). PHR may not be able to do this as well as I expected it to be, which, if true, may result in growth coming in lower than 20%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for PHR is a buy rating. The business continues to show strong growth, driven by new client acquisitions in the quarter. Growth ahead also looks promising given the increase in transaction size in the current pipeline. PHR's improving profitability profile should also provide better valuation support. While there is a risk associated with the transition from a logo-add-driven to a monetization-driven growth model, I am giving management the benefit of the doubt that PHR can transition well.