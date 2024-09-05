IakovKalinin/iStock via Getty Images

My Buy investment rating for Autohome Inc.'s (NYSE:ATHM) (2518:HK) shares remains intact. ATHM's potential low-teens percentage shareholder yield is very attractive, and the company's Q3 2024 results might be a positive surprise considering regulatory tailwinds. These factors support my decision to maintain a Buy rating for ATHM.

I write about Autohome's new share buyback program and the latest update on vehicle subsidies for Mainland China in the current article. The prospects for China's automotive sector and the company's dividend policy were the focus for my earlier May 13, 2024, update. In its FY 2023 20-F filing, ATHM refers to itself as the "first among automotive service platforms in China in terms of mobile daily active users."

Potential Shareholder Yield Is In The Low-Teens Percentage With New Buyback Plan

ATHM recently issued a 6-K filing on Wednesday, September 4 announcing that "its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program to "repurchase up to US$200 million worth of its shares over the next 12 months."

Autohome's forward one-year buyback yield (buybacks divided by market capitalization) will be approximately 6.2% based on the assumption that the full $200 million is spent on repurchases in the year ahead.

I take the view that it is highly probable that ATHM will do $200 million worth of share repurchases in the subsequent 12 months as per its buyback plan, taking into account its financial strength and valuations.

The company has cash and investments amounting to around $3.2 billion on its balance sheet, which is roughly equivalent to its current market capitalization of $3.21 billion as per S&P Capital IQ data. It is reasonable to think that Autohome has excess capital to fund share buybacks.

Also, share repurchases are likely to be value accretive for ATHM based on where the company's shares are trading at. According to valuation data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, the stock is now trading at consensus next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue, EV/EBITDA, and EV/EBIT multiples of 0.15x, 0.75x, and 0.90x, respectively.

Separately, Autohome is also offering an appealing consensus next twelve months' dividend yield of 6.5% now based on S&P Capital IQ data.

In my May 13, 2024 write-up, I noted that "Autohome's medium-term dividend policy indicates that the company will distribute at least RMB1.5 billion in dividends each year on a semi-annual basis between fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2026." At the company's latest Q2 2024 results briefing in late July, ATHM reiterated that "the annual dividend payout amount will be no less than RMB1.5 billion" or roughly $211 million per year for the FY 2024-2026 period.

ATHM's 1H 2024 normalized net profit was $147 million or an annualized $294 million, which means that the company is likely to have sufficient earnings to fund dividends. Also, Autohome still has $3.2 billion in cash and investments on its books as mentioned earlier, so it shouldn't have any issues supporting its future shareholder capital return.

An RMB1.5 billion dividend distribution translates into a 6.5% dividend yield, which is the same as the current consensus forward dividend yield highlighted above.

In summary, ATHM's potential forward shareholder yield (sum of buyback yield and dividend yield) might be as high as 12.7%.

ATHM Could Benefit From Regulatory Tailwinds In The Form Of Higher Subsidies

Autohome is a beneficiary of policy tailwinds for China's automobile industry.

I previously cited Bloomberg's April 2024 report relating to a "subsidy of as much as 10,000 yuan ($1,380) to consumers who trade in their old vehicles (Electric Vehicles or New Energy Vehicles) and buy a newer model" in China with my May 13, 2024, article.

Last month, Chinese state media Global Times reported that the vehicle replacement subsidy of EVs or NEVs in China will be increased by +100% from RMB10,000 earlier to RMB20,000. At the same time, the automobile upgrade subsidy for ICE (International Combustion Engine) vehicles for the Mainland China market will also be revised upwards from RMB7,000 to RMB15,000.

There are signs suggesting that the regulatory tailwinds involving higher subsidies have boosted automotive sales in Mainland China. Chinese automaker BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) reported a +29.9% YoY growth in sales volume in the prior month, while Tesla (TSLA) registered its highest year-to-date monthly sales for the Chinese market in August 2024.

Autohome's Key Revenue Streams

ATHM's FY 2023 20-F Filing

As per the chart presented above, Autohome derives its sales from "advertising services" and "leads generation services." Demand for marketing and lead generation offerings will most probably grow in tandem with higher automotive sales.

ATHM's top line expanded by +3.4% YoY in the first half of this year, but the market is now projecting a modest +0.3% YoY increase in revenue for Autohome in Q3 2024 as per S&P Capital IQ data. In my opinion, Chinese automotive sales in the near term are likely to be boosted by the increase in vehicle replacement subsidies, and this implies that ATHM's actual third-quarter financial performance could surprise on the upside.

Key Risks

The company has specific risk factors that deserve attention.

One key risk is that Autohome fails to deliver on its RMB1.5 billion annual dividend guidance and allocates a lower-than-expected amount of capital to buybacks in the next one year.

The other key risk is that Chinese consumers don't respond well to the increase in automotive upgrade subsidies, and weak automotive sales in the country hurt ATHM's future results.

Bottom Line

The market values Autohome at depressed Enterprise Value-to-Revenue, EV/EBITDA, and EV/EBIT multiples as I indicated earlier in this article. An improvement in shareholder capital return and a potential Q3 2024 results beat riding on policy tailwinds could be the catalysts needed to re-rate the stock. I retain my Buy rating for Autohome, taking into consideration the stock's undervaluation and the presence of potential catalysts.