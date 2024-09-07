Why I Don't Invest In Data Center REITs

ViktorCap/iStock via Getty Images

We have largely avoided investing in data center REITs, and we admit that we have missed out on a strong rally from this sector over the last decade or so as the amount of digital data stored in the cloud has exploded.

The two pure-play data center REITs on the market today, Digital Realty (DLR) and Equinix (EQIX), have massively outperformed the real estate sector (VNQ) over the last ~15 years.

Data by YCharts

Certainly, as cloud data storage has gained widespread adoption and artificial intelligence applications such as ChatGPT have taken off, demand for data centers has soared.

And yet, we think the fundamentals for data centers are not as strong as the market thinks. Much of the strong price performance from data center REITs has been based more on investor sentiment than growth in profits. We know this is the case based on their rising valuation multiples:

Data by YCharts

DLR has especially seen its cash flow multiple expand to its highest level on record recently on the back of AI optimism.

The markets are pricing in a lot of future profit growth. But is it reasonable to believe that a sufficient amount of future growth will manifest in order to justify these valuations?

While it's possible that we are too pessimistic about data center REITs, we think there's an argument to be made that the market is too optimistic about them. We think data center REITs' future growth rates may turn out to be much more modest than the market thinks.

Let's discuss our reasons why.

Growing Demand And Supply

There's absolutely no doubt that demand for data center storage racks has grown massively in the recent past and will continue to grow by double-digit rates in the years ahead. Digital data is expanding at an exponential rate.

Cloud computing, Internet traffic, mobile device usage, and of course AI applications together amount to a huge and rising wave of data. This accumulated data is essential to the functioning of the large language models used in generative AI software and thus the growth plans of big tech companies like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Tesla (TSLA).

Digital data has to be stored somewhere. Therefore, data centers are mission critical for their tenants' business models.

That said, the usual dynamics of supply and demand apply to data centers just as much as to any other part of the economy.

Right now, supply is limited as the explosion of demand from rapid adoption of AI applications has caused demand to leapfrog supply. But data center construction is also exploding right now.

According to Construction Dive, data center construction in primary markets surged 46% year-over-year in the second half of 2023. The data center construction pipeline at the end of 2023 was over 6x larger than in 2020.

Construction Dive

And in 2022-2023, about one third of the construction pipeline was not preleased, meaning that it will immediately compete with existing supply when it comes to market.

According to CBRE, data center inventory increased 24.4% YoY in Q1 2024. When the current pipeline of projects under construction are complete, the total data center market will expand by 57%.

And the construction boom hasn't peaked. Some estimates project that data center construction will double from its current level over the next five years.

Note also that much of this construction is from the big tech companies themselves. Apple, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon (among others) are building their own mega-data centers, owned and operated in-house, to store their most important and proprietary data.

So while US data center vacancy rates are currently at record lows and market rent growth is in the mid-teens to low 20% area, it needs to be noted that this strength is spurring a massive development boom.

While there are many projections about the growth of demand for data centers, we do not believe the supply-demand dynamics will be permanently in favor of landlords like they are right now.

We don't know how long the current favorable setup for data center REITs will last, but as we saw during and after COVID-19, huge demand growth tends to lead to huge supply growth. And the short-term peaks in demand often don't coincide with the peaks in supply.

Data Centers Are Mission-Critical Money Pits

Data centers are a unique and extremely capital-intensive type of real estate.

That's one reason why data-heavy businesses began to outsource their data center operations in the first place. It's a costly endeavor to operate a data center, and it's only getting costlier.

If vanilla shell industrial warehouses are on one end of the spectrum of operational expenses, data centers are on the other end.

Let's start from the beginning: Specifically, location.

Data centers have to be located in fairly close proximity to population centers to connect with fiber optic trunklines and decrease latency. Plus, even if a data center has its own dedicated power supply (such as a nearby solar/battery storage facility), they still need to have a backup connection to the power grid in order to ensure a continuous power supply.

This means that data centers typically sit on well-located and valuable land, which in turn means that property taxes are a meaningful part of operating costs.

When it comes to the building itself, data center construction costs are somewhere between an industrial building and an office building - not the most expensive, and not the least.

But the real operating costs are to be found in the interior infrastructure within data centers: The data storage racks, the switchgear, the specialty HVAC units, the electrical equipment, the on-site battery storage, the cooling equipment, etc. A lot of redundancy is designed into data centers in order to prevent interruptions to the power supply, network connectivity, cooling system, and so on.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

These interior infrastructure items are fixtures of the buildings that are owned and operated by the landlord. Thus, the data center REITs are responsible for their upkeep.

Some readers may draw a comparison to cannabis cultivation facilities because the expensive interior infrastructure required to grow cannabis are also fixtures of the building that are owned by the landlord. The major difference between cannabis cultivation facilities and data centers is that in cannabis facilities, it's the tenant that's financially responsible for the operation and upkeep of the interior equipment, even though the landlord technically owns it.

In data centers, the landlord not only owns the equipment but is also financially responsible for its operation and upkeep. The landlord is the operator.

(One minor exception to this is the unique deal recently struck between Realty Income (O) and Digital Realty, in which O will own the building on a net lease basis while DLR will operate the interior infrastructure and the tenants will lease space from DLR.)

Data center hardware is typically not very long lived. Although it could last longer, much of the hardware (not to mention the network software) tends to be replaced every 2-5 years because of advancements in technology. Improved versions of chips and batteries, for example, are emerging at a very rapid rate.

Given the amount of data centers coming to market, outfitted with brand-new technology, landlords of older data centers have to invest in hardware upgrades on a regular basis just to remain competitive.

Moreover, given shortages of high-tech hardware due to the abundance of new data center developments ongoing right now, the existing stock of data centers will see higher prices for these items in order to make upgrades.

On top of this, data center landlord-operators must shoulder the costs of utility usage such as electricity and water (for cooling), both of which have seen significant inflation in recent years.

St. Louis Fed

Over the last five years, electricity prices have increased 31% while water, sewer, and trash utilities have risen 23%.

Electricity demand from data centers is expected to roughly double by 2030, which will likely continue to put upward pressure on electricity prices in the coming years.

Finally, data centers also have labor costs, as they must employ technicians to perform maintenance on the equipment and security guards to maintain the privacy of tenants' proprietary information.

While the following survey data is a bit dated (from 2022), it gives a sense of the range and degree of cost increases that data center operators have faced in recent years.

Uptime Institute

So while data centers are absolutely mission-critical to their tenants, they are also bottomless money pits that require constant operating and capital expenditures in order to remain competitive.

Data Center REITs: Checking Under The Hood

Although DLR and EQIX are not identical, they both have ample exposure to the range of operating and capital costs discussed above.

The operating costs show up in what the REITs' label "cost of revenue" (equivalent to "cost of goods sold").

DLR's cost of revenue has risen meaningfully more than its revenue in the last three-year, five-year, and 10-year periods.

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, EQIX's cost of revenue has risen faster than revenue for the last one-year, five-year, and 10-year periods (though not in the last three years, for some reason).

Data by YCharts

We all know that labor costs have been rising at a rapid rate in recent years, but a big part of data centers' increasing operating costs are utilities.

EQIX shows that utilities as a share of revenue have risen from 11-12% in 2019 and 2020 to 15-16% in 2023 and 2024.

EQIX Presentation

Utilities now make up almost one-third of total operating expenses, second only to labor costs.

Moreover, both REITs also need to spend heavily on hardware and network upgrades just to remain competitive with the new data centers coming to market.

These two REITs account for this capex in different ways.

EQIX classifies a significant portion of it as "non-recurring" capex that's therefore not deducted from AFFO.

EQIX Presentation

However, despite technically being "non-recurring," some of this capex spending is necessary just to maintain revenue and it's not revenue-additive. If you included the above-highlighted items into recurring capex, then non-revenue-generating capex rises from the low single-digits to the high-single-digits to low-double-digits.

So EQIX's true cash flow growth has not been as impressive as AFFO per share would suggest.

For DLR, on the other hand, the vast majority of capex is accounted for as "recurring" rather than "non-recurring," and therefore DLR's AFFO per share growth has been far more muted - nonexistent, actually - over the last 5-6 years.

AFFO Per Share EQIX DLR 2018 $20.70 $6.06 2019 $22.80 $5.93 2020 $24.80 $5.82 2021 $27.10 $6.25 2022 $29.60 $6.00 2023 $32.10 $5.84 2024e $34.87 $6.03 Click to enlarge

We think DLR's method of accounting is superior to EQIX's because most of their ongoing capex is necessary to remain competitive and not revenue generating.

We don't know if EQIX's AFFO per share growth would be zero, like that of DLR, over the last 5-6 years, if it accounted for capex the same way DLR does, but it would be a lot less impressive.

Bottom Line

Data centers are all the rage right now. But at High Yield Landlord, we don't follow trends. We follow cash. We invest in REITs with strong cash generation, because dividends are a cash outlay. High yields require high free cash generation.

Though both of these data center REITs have raised their dividends over the last 5-6 years, their true cash payout ratios have also risen.

Is it possible that revenue will begin to grow faster than operating costs and necessary capex going forward?

Yes, it's possible. But we do not have high confidence that it will.

Meanwhile, an unprecedented level of new data center supply will come to market in the coming years.

These two reasons are why we avoid data center REITs.