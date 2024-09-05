McKesson Corporation (MCK) Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference September 5, 2024 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Britt Vitalone - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo

Stephen Baxter

Good morning. I'm Steve Baxter, the Healthcare Services Analyst at Wells Fargo. We're really pleased to have McKesson with us today. As I'm sure you know, McKesson is the largest drug distributor in the United States, also operates Pharma Services business in addition to a Medical Distribution business. From the company, we have CFO, Britt Vitalone. Thanks again for being here. Did you want to make any opening remarks or should we just go right to the question?

Britt Vitalone

First of all, thank you for having us. Appreciate being here. We're happy to talk about our business today and give you some more insight on some of the segments.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Stephen Baxter

Great. Okay. Maybe we could start with kind of the acquisition activity. Last week you went out the deal in Florida to acquire the business and administration services organization for Florida Cancer Specialists. Can you help us understand this business a little bit better and what you're acquiring in terms of the earnings stream and maybe compare and contrast that to the existing U.S. oncology economic model?

Britt Vitalone

First of all, we're pleased to have been able to sign that deal and make a couple of comments. First of all, as we think about capital deployment, we've talked about doing acquisitions to enhance our growth, being right on strategy and having good financial returns. And the Florida Cancer Specialists signing is right on strategy for us. It adds about 530 providers across 100 sites in Florida.

So it's certainly adding scale from a clinical perspective. It's adding drug

