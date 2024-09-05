Alistair Berg

Investment summary

My previous investment thought for Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) (published on 18th June) was a downgrade to hold as I expected the business to experience slower growth ahead. I remain hold-rated for BASE as I am concerned whether it can achieve its FY25 ARR growth that has a high hurdle to meet in 4Q25. If it fails to do so, I worry a similar share price action seen post 1Q25 results may happen again.

2Q25 results update

As expected, BASE reported decelerating growth in 2Q25, where revenue grew 19.6%, a big step-down from 25.2% seen in 1Q25. Notably, the decline was driven by the soft subscription growth strength, which grew by 20% in the quarter (700 bps deceleration vs. 1Q25). What was encouraging is the solid EBIT margin expansion from -13% in 1Q25 to -7.9% in 2Q25, and it was mainly driven by solid operating cost control, wherein total operating expenses only grew by $0.8 million despite $8.5 million in incremental revenue (y/y basis).

Solid execution deserves praise

While growth did slow down, I think this quarter highlights BASE’s management's solid executional abilities. To start, BASE managed to grow ARR (annual recurring revenue) by 18.4% to $214 million, in line with the midpoint of its guided range. Although this was also a slowdown from the 20.6%, the highlight is underneath the hood, where BASE managed to: (1) close all the deals that were slipped from 1Q25; (2) add the most number of customers (on a net-add basis), and was a strong sequential improvement from 19 net adds in 1Q24 to 62 net adds in 2Q24; and (3) added one of the most amounts of gross new ARR in the business operating history.

In addition, BASE continues to drive an increase in Capella adoption, wherein as of 2Q25, the mix of customers using Capella is up by 200bps from 1Q25 to 31%, and this accounts for 13.5% of total ARR. Also, BASE landed its largest ever Capella customer that is worth a mid-six-digit deal, which is ~2x more than the current ARR/customer, indicating that BASE is able to penetrate the upmarket.

While achieving these, BASE also did not let its foot off the acceleration pedal for innovation. It was a solid quarter of product velocity, where BASE rolled out Capella Columnar and Couchbase Mobile, both of which expanded the distribution capabilities of BASE’s product.

But I have concerns about ARR growth

All the areas mentioned above are great, but they do not dismiss my worry about competition (which I have highlighted previously), and this impacts whether BASE is able to deliver its FY25 ARR growth target. To recap, FY25 ARR was reiterated in the range of $235.5 to $240.5 million, which implies ~16.5% y/y growth vs. FY24. However, management also guided for 3Q25 ARR to be in the range of $218.5 to $221.5 million, which implies that 4Q25 ARR will need to see a sizeable sequential step up in net new ARR [NNARR] of $18.5 million.

This $18.5 million would mark as BASE largest NNARR since the company went public in 2021 and is also ~20% higher than the previous peak ($15.5 million saw in 4Q24). On a percentage basis, the $18.5 million also meant that 4Q25 NNARR y/y growth will accelerate dramatically from -25% in 3Q25 to ~19% in 4Q25. The primary reason for management’s confidence in reiterating this guide is that 4Q25 is going to see a pre-contracted step-up in ARR with two customers signed last year that will take effect in 4Q25. This is a valid reason to be confident about, but what I am worried about is the unexpected loss and downsell from a few large customers. This development, combined with one of the customers that stopped using BASE (note this was a seven-figure deal, so it is a large account) after being acquired, leads me to wonder if BASE is really as sticky as it seems (you don’t hear MongoDB (MDB) reporting such things happening in the recent calls).

Given that the current macroclimate remains challenging, there is a good chance that customers may continue to downsize their usage. Software peers in the industry have also called out this weak macro trend in their recent earnings calls:

Starting with consumption of existing applications on our platform, this is where we have historically seen a macro impact, as usage of applications is impacted by the underlying business conditions of our customers. MDB 2Q25 earnings transcript As Carl indicated, we continue to see the macro environment consistent with our last quarter, including moderated headcount growth within our customer base. And as we discussed last quarter, we expect these trends to continue. WDAY 2Q25 earnings transcript

Valuation

All in all, my view is that BASE has become a “show-me” story, in that the business has to deliver its FY25 guidance in order for investors to gain confidence in the near-term growth trajectory. In particular, the focus will be on 4Q25 ARR growth, which is somewhat dependent on how 3Q25 ARR perform, as a lower 3Q25 ARR implies a higher bar for BASE to hit before it can achieve the FY25 ARR guide.

My take on this is that surely it is possible, but why should I take the risk of investing today given the uncertain macro environment that may cause further downsell (pressure ARR) and the potential for what happened (deal slippage) in 1Q25 to repeat anytime in 2H25? If BASE fails to deliver, we could see a similar price action that happened post the 1Q25 results (-15%) as investors priced in lower growth ahead in FY26.

On a relative valuation basis, BASE should continue to trade at a discount to MDB (9.6x forward revenue today) given the lower expected growth rate (MDB at high teens vs. BASE at mid-teens) and loss-making profile (MDB has 11% EBIT margin vs. BASE with -7.9%).

Conclusion

My view for BASE is a hold rating. Although the quarter was filled with solid execution, I have concerns about BASE’s ability to achieve its FY25 ARR growth target given the recent customer loss and downsell trend, which may exacerbate given the challenging macroeconomic environment. While the potential for a strong fourth-quarter performance exists, the risk of missing the guide may cause a sharp downfall in share price, and I am not willing to take this risk.