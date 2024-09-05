JOSE LUIS CALVO MARTIN & JOSE ENRIQUE GARCIA-MAURIÑO MUZQUIZ/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we are putting KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the spotlight as it has been years since I looked at this clinical stage pharmaceutical company. The company appointed a new CEO in March. More importantly, the company is making good progress pushing its primary drug candidate across the finish line, which should result in an FDA approval next June. An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

This clinical stage pharmaceutical company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, just outside of Boston. The company is focused on developing drug therapies for diseases with unmet needs. KalVista's lead candidate in its pipeline is a compound called Sebetralstat. This is a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema or HAE. Sebetralstat has the potential to be the first oral on-demand treatment for HAE.

September 2024 Company Presentation

The stock currently exchanges hands at just under $13.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $550 million. The company's fiscal year appears to begin on May 1st.

September 2024 Company Presentation

HAE is a rare disorder that results in recurrent attacks of severe swelling which can most commonly affect the arms, legs, face, intestinal tract, and airways. Management is positioned Sebetralstat to dominate the “on-demand” HAE space, which is an approximate $900 million annual market. Management of HAE involves efforts to prevent attacks and the treatment of attacks if they occur. Current on-demand treatments like Firazyr, Berinert and Ruconest require subcutaneous administration. Sebetralstat was internally developed and KalVista owns global rights to the compound, which has some IP protection into the 2040s.

Company Website

In mid-February of this year, Sebestralstat hit all the primary and key secondary endpoints of a pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating the compound to treat HAE. The company also initiated a trial to evaluate Sebestralstat for children under with HAE in June of this year. A phase 3 study for an oral and rapidly disintegrating version of Sebestralstat for adults and children is scheduled to commence this quarter as well. The marketing application for adults with HAE was accepted by the FDA in August of this year. It currently has PDUFA date of 06/17/2025. The company's marketing application has also been accepted in Europe.

September 2024 Company Presentation

The company also has an oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program. They believe it has potential as a treatment for HAE prophylaxis and potentially could address other therapeutic areas, including inflammation and thrombosis. Factor XIIa also activates the kallikrein kinin system. However, this program seems to be on hold until management can find a developmental partner to help fund and advance the effort.

September 2024 Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is positive on KalVista's prospects currently. Since July, five analyst firms including Jefferies and Stifel Nicolaus have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $20 to $39 a share.

At the end of January, the company had just over $75 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, and there doesn't seem to have been an update since then. However, management has reiterated recently it is had sufficient cash to fund all planned operations, or a cash runway, into 2026. That said, KalVista Pharmaceuticals did file a prospectus for a $300 million mixed shelf offering in June of this year.

Conclusion:

September 2024 Company Presentation

Sebetralstat's rapid onset of symptom relief, oral administration, and favorable safety profile should help it gain considerable market share once the compound is approved in the “on-demand” HAE market. Based on trial results earlier this year, which an article on Seeking Alpha published at the time goes into greater detail, it is difficult to see Sebetralstat not being approved by the FDA.

September 2024 Company Presentation

The company seems to have a comprehensive plan to support the initial rollout of Sebetralstat. That said, I would not be surprised and would expect the company to raise additional capital at/right after the FDA approval of Sebestralstat in June.

September 2024 Company Presentation

The biggest question for investors seems to be is how quickly Sebestralstat gains sales traction in the on-demand HAE space. Analyst firm sales estimates for FY2026 (which begins May 1st, 2025) range from $44 million to $159 million, with a median projection of just under $95 million.

Therefore, the stock seems to merit only a small “watch item” position for aggressive investors within a well-diversified portfolio, pending further developments and initial sales data points.