MetLife, Inc. (MET) KBW Annual Insurance Conference (Transcript)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) KBW Annual Insurance Conference September 5, 2024 9:05 AM ET

Company Participants

Michel Kalaf - President and CEO
John McCallion - CFO and Head of MetLife Investment Management

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Krueger - KBW

Ryan Krueger

We do have cushiony chairs up here relaxing. I'm Ryan Krueger from KBW. I cover the life insurers.

It's great to have MetLife back with us again this year. Up on stage with me is Michel Kalaf, President and CEO in the middle and John McCallion, CFO and Head of MetLife Investment Management on the right. I also want to acknowledge John Hall, Charlie and Misha from Investor Relations.

So I guess just to start, you're approaching the completion of the next Horizon strategy, which was a five-year strategy. You have an investor day scheduled later this year to discuss the new strategy called New Frontier, I believe. So to start was hoping you could reflect on your performance over the past five years and also any preliminary thoughts on what we should expect for the next five-year strategy?

Michel Kalaf

Sure. And great to be here, Ryan. Thanks for having us back this year. So if we look back at sort the environment, the industry, MetLife from five years ago compared to today, I would say there's a big difference. So from an environment perspective, back in 2019, we were looking at historically low interest rates. We were also just right around the corner was a global pandemic with significant human and economic cost to follow. And if you had asked me five years ago where disruption might come from for the life insurance industry, I would have probably pointed to insure tax who are looking to zero in on certain sort of components when it comes to the value chain.

