Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Barclays 38th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference - (Transcript)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Barclays 38th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference Call September 5, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Ammann - President and Head, Low Carbon Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Betty Jiang - Barclays

Betty Jiang

Welcome to the Third Day of the 38th Barclays Annual Energy Conference. It's my great pleasure to introduce and welcome Dan Ammann, President and Head of Low Carbon Solutions at ExxonMobil. This is a business that's going to scale a portfolio of lower emission energy solutions that's driving forward energy transition. And you guys are spending more than $20 billion through 2027. So we'll hear a lot more about that shortly.

Dan joined Exxon from Cruise, an autonomous vehicle company majority owned by GM, where he was named the CEO in 2018. And he also served as part of the senior leadership of GM since 2010. So, Dan, you will start with some prepared remarks, and then we'll go into Q&A. A copy of the presentation is also available on the Exxon's website.

So with that, Dan, please go ahead.

Dan Ammann

Great. Thanks very much, Betty. Great to be here with everybody. Our mission at ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions is to help accelerate the world's path to net zero through large scale decarbonization, particularly in heavy industry, and at the same time build a compelling new business for ExxonMobil.

As Betty mentioned, we've been working on this for a bit over a couple of years now. We've made some significant real world progress on that that we want to share with you today. And it's worth pointing out, and I think acknowledging that in this space there's been a lot more press releases than there have been final investment decisions.

It's turned out a lot of these projects are challenging to do, but

